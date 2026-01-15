Newport Welcomes Arra G. Yerganian as Partner

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport LLC, a national business advisory firm serving privately owned companies, today announced that Arra G. Yerganian has joined the firm as a Partner.

Yerganian is a visionary brand architect and growth leader with more than 35 years of experience transforming iconic organizations across consumer products, healthcare, education, and services. He has held senior leadership roles at Procter & Gamble, University of Phoenix, One Medical, Sutter Health, and Tivity Health / Nutrisystem, contributing to multiple IPOs and more than $4 billion in strategic exits.

At Newport, Yerganian will advise CEOs, boards, and investors on strategic growth, brand transformation, customer experience, and equity value creation, helping leadership teams align clarity of purpose with disciplined execution to unlock long-term enterprise value.

"Growth happens when clarity meets courage - when leaders align purpose, people, and performance," said Arra G. Yerganian. "Newport's model is built around experienced operators helping founders and CEOs see what's possible and then move decisively toward it. I'm excited to join a firm that values judgment, pattern recognition, and real-world operating experience."

"These additions reflect Newport's continued investment in experienced operators who have built, scaled, and transformed businesses," said Kevin Poole, CEO of Newport. "Arra brings a rare combination of brand vision, operating discipline, and board-level perspective. His experience will be invaluable to our clients as they navigate growth, transformation, and value realization."

In addition to his corporate leadership experience, Yerganian is deeply engaged in higher education and institutional governance. He serves as Co-Chair of the President's Advisory Board at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, is a Board Member of the School of Public Health at Boston University, and an Industry Advisor to the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, Digital Media Management Program.

Yerganian began his career at Procter & Gamble, where he helped launch and scale businesses internationally, before moving into senior executive roles focused on connecting strategy, brand, and performance. He is widely recognized for his ability to bring clarity to complex growth challenges and to help leadership teams translate ambition into execution.

About Newport

Newport serves privately owned businesses with strategic insight and advisory services, helping CEOs manage with confidence and build enduring value. Founded in 2011, Newport matches business owners with the right Partners—all seasoned C-suite executives—based on each company's highest need for value acceleration and realization. This allows CEOs to work on their business, not in it.

Newport was recently awarded the Inc. Power Partner Award, recognizing firms that have exceptionally empowered their clients to start, run, and grow their businesses at every stage. With Partners spanning most industries, functional expertise, and states, Newport offers a senior, integrated team dedicated to strengthening businesses and preparing them for successful outcomes.

SOURCE Newport LLC