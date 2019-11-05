NewPower Worldwide Achieves AS9120 Certification

NASHUA, N.H., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NewPower Worldwide, a leading global independent distributor of electronic components and finished goods, today announced it has achieved AS9120 and AS6081 Certification. This announcement comes after an extensive audit of NewPower Worldwide's operations to ensure conformance with the AS9120 and AS6081 standard from the International Aerospace Quality Group.

"AS9120 Certification is evidence that NewPower Worldwide is committed to being a leader in the distribution of electronic components to the aerospace, military and commercial industries," said Carleton Dufoe, NewPower's CEO adding, "NewPower Worldwide has been certified to ISO 9001 since 2016 and adding AS9120 (Certificate #: 18229) and AS6081 (Certificate #: 18215) sets us apart in the industry by demonstrating our commitment to quality, continuous improvement and customer satisfaction."

The AS9120 standard was developed to address matters such as chain of custody, traceability, and availability of records. It is based on the general quality standard ISO 9001, but is much more stringent and has almost 100 additional requirements specific to aerospace distributors, focusing on areas that affect product safety and reliability. AS9120 is exactly equivalent with EN9120 in Europe and JISQ9120 in the Asia-Pacific region. AS6081 is targeted specifically at counterfeit parts avoidance in the aerospace supply chain.

The benefits of a distributor aligning with these standards are substantial. Streamlined documentation, improved audit and surveillance efficiency, and enhanced supplier performance are just a few of the advantages of being AS9120 certified.

The certification, issued by leading global certification agency NQA, provides a framework for NewPower Worldwide to continue its ongoing effort to improve, as part of its company's core values. This certification and the rigorous work behind it will strengthen NewPower's foundation for years to come.

About NewPower Worldwide

NewPower Worldwide is a leading global independent distributor of electronic components and finished goods. NewPower provides a wide range of services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes some of the world's largest OEMs, ODMs, EMS Providers, Military and Aerospace, Authorized Distributors and Global Service Facilities. NewPower Worldwide is a privately held company based in Nashua, NH. For more information, visit www.newpowerww.com

