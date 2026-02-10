NEWS ALERT. FORMER INVESTORS OF LI-CYLE HOLDINGS CORP. REGISTER YOUR INTEREST IN THE PENDING CLASS ACTION

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This news release is on behalf of investors of the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. ("LICY") ISIN: CA50205P153 and CUSIP: 50202P.

Canadian stock market investors are invited to register their interest in the pending Canadian class action against LICY relating to the material drop in the price of its securities during October and November 2023.

LICY entered into a Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA") proceeding and it is now completed. The shareholder litigation can now advance forward.

Canadian based investors are invited to contact us at [email protected] , or register your interest at our dedicated website for investors to have your voice heard by clicking here.

Berger Montague (Canada) is a leading Toronto, Ontario based law firm that represents investors in cross-border and transatlantic shareholder disputes. We regularly represent investors across Canada, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

