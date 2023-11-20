News Briefing on Emilio Gutierrez Soto Case Nov 29 at National Press Club

News provided by

National Press Club

20 Nov, 2023, 17:42 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

News Advisory:

Event:

News briefing on the epic case of Mexican journalist Emilio Gutierrez Soto.

After a long legal struggle, Emilio finally has received notice of asylum.

 

Who:

Eduardo Beckett: El Paso-based immigration attorney for Emilio;

Penny Venetis; Rutgers University, attorney for Emilio on Habeas Case;

Kathy Kiely; University of Missouri;

Lynette Clemetson: University of Michigan;

Michele Salcedo: former official of NAHJ and National Press Club

Emilio Gutierrez Soto; Mexican journalist and 2017 John Aubuchon honoree

 

When:

 

Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 2:30 Eastern

 

Where: 

National Press Club, 13th floor, National Press Building, 529 14th

Street NW, Washington, DC 20045

Details:

Emilio Gutierrez Soto, a Mexican journalist, fled his country in 2008 after death threats over his reporting on corruption in the Mexican military. He immediately declared for asylum at a legal port of entry in the U.S. His case, which had the full support of the National Press Club and many other significant organizations and institutions, only recently approached a successful resolution and now he is expected to be officially granted asylum early next year.

The saga of what happened or nearly happened to Emilio during that 15 plus year struggle says volumes about the U.S. immigration and justice systems as well as providing a case study in how press freedom is often overlooked as a priority in this country.

This panel will seek to explain Emilio's compelling story and provide the meaning and context that flow from it. At the conclusion there will be some recommendations about what can be done in the future to ensure better safety for Mexican journalists and for all journalists who are exiled to the United States.

If you are concerned about press freedom, immigration, U.S.-Mexican relations and liberty and justice for all, this event is for you!

There is no cost to attend but you must register at:

https://www.press.org/events/news-briefing-emilio-gutierrez-soto

Note: while Mr. Gutierrez Soto will attend and may say a thank you, he is not available for interviews at this time as his legal process is still concluding.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

Also from this source

Press Briefing For U.S. Journalist Held By Russia Monday, Nov. 27 at Press Club

Press Briefing For U.S. Journalist Held By Russia Monday, Nov. 27 at Press Club

News Advisory: Event: News Briefing with Advocates for Alsu Kurmasheva, journalist for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty who is currently being held in ...
Media Tour With Danielle Gershkovich Sister of WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich, Monday, Dec. 4

Media Tour With Danielle Gershkovich Sister of WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich, Monday, Dec. 4

News Advisory: What: Satellite Media Tour (SMT) with Danielle Gershkovich (sister of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich) and Paul Beckett of The Wall...
More Releases From This Source

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.