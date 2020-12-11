News Leaders Call On China To Release Bloomberg's Haze Fan

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Michael Freedman, President of the National Press Club, and Angela Greiling Keane, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the detention by Chinese security services of Haze Fan who has worked for Bloomberg News in Beijing since 2017.

"The National Press Club and its members worldwide today call upon on the Chinese government to release immediately and without conditions Haze Fan, an employee of Bloomberg News in their Beijing bureau. We understand from Bloomberg that they are deeply concerned for her well being," said Freedman and Greiling Keane.

Growing Crackdown

Fan, a Chinese national, is described by Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief Jon Micklethwait as "a talented and integral part of our bureau." Fan is a news assistant, as Chinese nationals are not allowed to work as reporters.

Bloomberg's last direct contact with Fan was 11:30 am Monday as she was escorted by Chinese security from her apartment.

In recent months China has been engaged in an accelerating crackdown on western news organizations.

