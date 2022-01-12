NewStore Charts Path for the Future of Retail with the Addition of Native Consumer Apps to the NewStore Omnichannel Platform

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore , a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, today announced the availability of NewStore Consumer Apps . Unlike traditional retail apps, the NewStore native app solution will allow retailers to create branded mobile experiences that unify their online channels with their physical stores. This offering is an extension of the company's existing strategy of turning brick-and-mortar shopping into an app-powered, digitally connected retail experience.

The expanded functionality of the NewStore Omnichannel Platform is a result of the company's acquisition of Highstreet Mobile, an innovative consumer app provider for fashion and lifestyle brands. Effective immediately, Highstreet will operate under the NewStore brand.

"Stephan has a proven track record of identifying opportunities that others have missed, and this is another example of his vision for the future of retail coming to life," said Thijs van Schadewijk, Founder, Highstreet Mobile. "Retail apps are not a new concept, but few brands have gotten this channel right. They aren't meant to replace the website or mobile web experience. Instead, they should complement those channels and create a powerful new place for consumers to bond with the brands they love."

NewStore is now the most complete omnichannel solution, including point-of-sale , order management , inventory management , clienteling , and native consumer apps . The platform can be adopted all at once or modularly, depending on the brand's omnichannel maturity. Today, NewStore powers more than 50 retail brands globally, including recent additions such as G-Star RAW , Scotch & Soda , Vince , Moose Knuckles , Tom Tailor , and Boardriders . ROXY will be the first retailer from the Boardriders portfolio of brands to deploy a NewStore Consumer App.

"I joined Boardriders as the global CIO to oversee and manage all aspects of the companies' global footprint of wholesale, ecommerce, and retail operations. A key strategic component of this is the digital transformation of the brands' retail operations, and adding a consumer app is a natural extension of our omnichannel journey, which includes a multi-brand loyalty program with NewStore," said David Berry, CIO, Boardriders. "Until now, no one has been able to offer a solution that seamlessly connects our digital and physical experiences to the consumer. We were drawn to the new offering because NewStore makes it easy for existing customers like us to deploy a rich consumer app that integrates out-of-the-box with the rest of the platform's features."

It has never been more important for retailers to create digital engagement across the entire shopping journey. This includes ecommerce channels, stores, associates, and customers. By combining everything from mobile shopping functionality, mobile in-store tools, and loyalty capabilities, with features like clienteling, push notifications, and custom content, NewStore can provide rich, curated branded app experiences that consumers can carry around in their pocket.

"For the first time, there's going to be a connection between an omnichannel store experience and a consumer app where the shopper can interact with a store, like a remote control for the brand," said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. "The future of retail is going to be more connected, and NewStore can now help brands provide amazing shopping experiences, both inside and outside of the store on mobile."

Through NewStore Studio , the app content management system, retailers will have all the tools they need to build and maintain beautiful and engaging app experiences. With the NewStore Consumer App and NewStore Studio, retailers will drive business value by:

Deepening their connection with consumers: NewStore Consumer Apps have been proven to drive 3x higher engagement rates and create a 4x increase in value per customer. The apps also see conversion rates 2x higher than the industry standard.

NewStore Consumer Apps have been proven to drive 3x higher engagement rates and create a 4x increase in value per customer. The apps also see conversion rates 2x higher than the industry standard. Creating amazing shopping experiences everywhere: NewStore Consumer Apps integrate with brands' physical stores and ecommerce platforms. This allows the app experience to adapt to the customer journey — at home, on the go, or in the store.

NewStore Consumer Apps integrate with brands' physical stores and ecommerce platforms. This allows the app experience to adapt to the customer journey — at home, on the go, or in the store. Enriching the in-store experience: Store Mode automatically adapts the app UX to provide in-store services. Additionally, a direct link between the NewStore Consumer App and NewStore Associate App creates a seamless experience for both the shopper and the brand. NewStore also leverages App Clips to create in-store experiences that don't require consumers to download the full version of an app.

As with the overall NewStore platform, NewStore Consumer Apps are delivered as a service with continuous innovation and app updates every few weeks.

"NewStore Consumer Apps allow our current customers to expand upon their existing omnichannel offerings. They also create a new entry point for other retailers to begin their omnichannel journey with us," said Richard Berger, President, NewStore. "We are already seeing traction on both fronts in a very short period of time. This is because shoppers benefit from a more personalized, interactive experience, and retailers benefit from converting one-time purchasers into higher value, lifetime customers."

NewStore will be showcasing the full NewStore Omnichannel Platform, including NewStore Consumer Apps, during NRF 2022: Retail's Big Show in New York, NY from January 16-18, 2022 at booth #1005 .

To learn more about the NewStore Omnichannel Platform, and to request a demo, visit: https://www.newstore.com/

About NewStore

NewStore provides Omnichannel-as-a-Service for retail brands worldwide that want to accelerate their digital transformation. Built for speed and flexibility, NewStore allows brands to easily deliver amazing shopping experiences that store associates and consumers love. Its mobile-first, modular cloud platform includes POS, order management, clienteling, inventory, and native consumer apps. NewStore customers such as Burton, Faherty Brand, G-Star RAW, Marine Layer, Scotch & Soda, UNTUCKit, and Vince benefit from the most complete, global omnichannel retail solution available. The company is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com .

SOURCE NewStore, Inc.