Newsweek and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Announce the 13th Annual Most Trusted Brands in the U.S. for 2026

New Trust Rankings Help American Shoppers Identify the Brands Most Trusted Across 359 Products, Services, and Retail Categories

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Newsweek and BrandSpark International are proud to announce the winners of the 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted® Awards, celebrating the brands that have earned the trust of U.S. shoppers. This year's awards are based on a national consumer survey of 35,215 U.S. shoppers, encompassing 182,000 brand evaluations across 359 categories. The BrandSpark Most Trusted® Awards set the standard for highly credible consumer-voted awards, and the Program is now in its 13th year in the U.S. and Canada, and 4th year in the UK. In this edition, there were 139 new categories that were surveyed and 235 categories that have returned or were repeated from last year.

In today's marketplace, shoppers are navigating a wider range of choices and greater uncertainty about which brands to trust, even as expectations are higher than ever. Trust serves as a powerful decision shortcut, helping consumers narrow their options and choose with greater confidence. The BrandSpark® American Trust Study confirms that 80 percent of consumers say trust is important to their purchase decisions. The 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted® Awards winners stand apart by consistently delivering the quality, reliability, and value that is necessary to earn and retain the trust of U.S. Shoppers.

"BrandSpark conducts one of the most rigorous independent studies of brand trust, ensuring rankings that reflect real consumer experience that help Americans make smarter purchase decisions," says Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "Brands that are identified as #1 most trusted brands have the unique opportunity to communicate this exclusively unlike other claims where competing brands can make similar claims".

How Major Brands Bring Trust Messaging to Life

The purple Most Trusted seal appears across a wide range of advertising campaigns and consumer touchpoints, from digital and traditional media to in-store environments. Based on BrandSpark's experience working closely with winning brands, the seal is frequently activated on social media, where brands can easily share their recognition, as well as in shopper marketing, particularly in store displays. The seal is also being used across ecommerce and the digital shelf, reflecting the continued importance of online channels in the consumer shopping journey as well as on broadcast channels.

"By integrating the Most Trusted recognition into campaigns across channels, brands are able to stand out more effectively and reinforce consumer confidence at key decision moments and strengthen their marketing efforts beyond traditional brand messaging alone," says Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice President, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards.

"When consumers are deciding between similar options, trust recognition functions as a tiebreaker before purchase," said Philip Scrutton, Vice President of BrandSpark Shopper Insights. "Seeing a consumer-voted trusted award across social, in store, or digital touchpoints creates confidence in the brand and drives purchase."

Standout Winners from the 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted® List

Notable multi-year winners included Behr (Interior Paint, Exterior Paint (in a tie), and Exterior Stain), Jiffy Lube (Fast Oil Change Service), and Clearblue (Pregnancy Test and Ovulation Test).

Some categories have "runaway trust leaders" with between 85-97% trust share: Here are the top 5 brands with the highest trust share scores.

Disposable Lighter: Bic (97% trust share and highest in the entire study)

(97% trust share and highest in the entire study) Hazelnut Spread: Nutella (90% trust share)

(90% trust share) Greeting Cards: Hallmark (87% trust share)

(87% trust share) Oatmeal: Quaker (86% trust share)

(86% trust share) Insect Repellent: Off! (85% trust share)

There are several leading brands that win in multiple categories:

Baby & Kids - Graco (Car Seat and Stroller), Gerber (Baby Food Pouches and Baby Snacks), Johnson's Baby (Baby Wash & Shampoo and Baby Lotion), and Tylenol (Children's Pain & Fever Relief and Children's Cough & Cold Relief).





- (Car Seat and Stroller), (Baby Food Pouches and Baby Snacks), (Baby Wash & Shampoo and Baby Lotion), and (Children's Pain & Fever Relief and Children's Cough & Cold Relief). Beauty – Maybelline had a segment high of 4 wins (Eye Shadow, Eye Liner, Longwear Makeup, and Mascara) and Revlon had two wins (Beauty Tools and Lip Color).

"Beauty stands out as the most competitive major segment: trust is spread across many brands, and winners often win with relatively low trust share. Beauty is where "Most Trusted" reflects a very choice-heavy marketplace – more experimentation, more brand switching, and more fragmentation of trust. It is therefore impressive that Maybelline stands out as most trusted in 4 beauty categories and Revlon with two categories," says Robert Levy.

Food & Beverage - Long established household brands such as Barilla, Hormel, Dole, Kellogg's, Heinz, Kraft, Hellmann's, McCormick, Quaker, and Lipton won trust in staple categories where consistency and familiarity matter most to shoppers.

"We recorded some interesting generational divides in certain food categories. "As an example, while French's is the overall trust leader in the Mustard category, Heinz mustard resonates most with the 18–34-year cohort. A similar story applies to salad dressings where Hidden Valley is the overall trust leader dominating the 18-34 age cohort, but Kraft has more trust among the 65+ cohort. This positions the Hidden Valley and Heinz brands with 'generational momentum'," says Levy.

Food & Beverage (Dairy) - Kraft stood out in cheese with 3 wins (Kids' Cheese, Mozzarella, and Parmesan).





- stood out in cheese with 3 wins (Kids' Cheese, Mozzarella, and Parmesan). Grocery - Walmart (12 wins including regionals) and Aldi (8 wins including regionals) were the best performing Grocers regarding trust in the Study.





Walmart (12 wins including regionals) and Aldi (8 wins including regionals) were the best performing Grocers regarding trust in the Study. Health & OTC – Health and OTC contain a range of categories with clear trust leaders such as Clearblue ovulation Tests, Trojan for condoms, and categories where brands are highly competitive such as the laxative category. Some brands display generational momentum such as in the toothpaste category where Colgate outperforms Crest with the 18-34 cohort. Consumers still rely on familiar names in Personal Care and Hygiene: Band-Aid (Bandages), Purell (Hand Sanitizer), Trojan (Condoms,) and P&G brands Always and Tampax in feminine care, Old Spice and Secret in deodorant.





– Health and OTC contain a range of categories with clear trust leaders such as ovulation Tests, for condoms, and categories where brands are highly competitive such as the laxative category. Some brands display generational momentum such as in the toothpaste category where outperforms with the 18-34 cohort. Consumers still rely on familiar names in Personal Care and Hygiene: (Bandages), (Hand Sanitizer), (Condoms,) and P&G brands and in feminine care, and in deodorant. Home Goods - Outdoor cooking was dominated by Weber (Smoker (BBQ) and Barbecue Grill) , while Coleman led outdoors (Camping Products & Accessories and Canopy / Sun Shelter)





- Outdoor cooking was dominated by (Smoker (BBQ) and Barbecue Grill) , while led outdoors (Camping Products & Accessories and Canopy / Sun Shelter) Household & Cleaning – Lysol (6 wins) and Tide (7 wins) were the cleaning brands with leadership in multiple categories winning the highest number of categories in the segment.





– (6 wins) and (7 wins) were the cleaning brands with leadership in multiple categories winning the highest number of categories in the segment. Retail & Restaurants – In a category where trust is built with dependable service, consistency, quality and value, UPS won most trusted Retailer for Shipping & Document Services; Olive Garden won for most trusted Casual Restaurant for Italian Food, CVS and Walgreen come in at #1 and #2 in the Pharmacy category while Subway wins in the Quick Service Restaurant for Sandwiches category.





– In a category where trust is built with dependable service, consistency, quality and value, won most trusted Retailer for Shipping & Document Services; won for most trusted Casual Restaurant for Italian Food, and come in at #1 and #2 in the Pharmacy category while wins in the Quick Service Restaurant for Sandwiches category. Services – Delta won all airline categories as well as Airline Loyalty, showcasing their trust in the sky. A number of new and emerging areas already have some clear trusted winners including: Online Design Tool where we see relative newcomer brand Canva establish a commanding lead over Adobe which still comes in at # 2 trusted brand; Cryptocurrency Exchange where Coinbase has established strong trust leadership; Meditation App where Calm has established strong leadership; Digital Document Signing where Docusign has established strong leadership and where we see a more established brand Adobe competing as the #2 trusted brand; Sports Betting Provider where FanDuel has emerged as the #1 most trusted brand breaking the tie with Draft Kings in the 2025 Most Trusted Brands edition.

"Regarding the AI Platform category, Chat GPT is a clear #1 most trusted winner even though we saw generational divergence where the older cohort were more likely to trust Google Gemini which came in second most trusted overall, likely because it is bundled with Google," says Levy.

An Event Recognizing the Brands American Consumers Trust Most



Winning brands will be recognized at the Newsweek / BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Celebration on Thursday April 23, 2026, in Manhattan, New York. The event will bring together this year's Most Trusted brands to celebrate their wins, receive their official awards, learn about the drivers of trust, and network with leading marketers. This event is by invitation only, and brands are encouraged to contact BrandSpark if they would like to attend.

To see the Top 3 winners, visit: https://rankings.newsweek.com/most-trusted-brands-us-2026. For more information about the Program and to see how brands promote their wins, visit: www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com

Where more than 1 brand is listed indicates a tie.

BABY & KIDS CATEGORY # CATEGORY #1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER 1 Baby & Kids Laundry Detergent Dreft 2 Baby & Kids Nasal Aspirator FridaBaby 3 Baby Food Maker Béaba 4 Baby Food Pouches Gerber 5 Baby Lotion Johnson's Baby 6 Baby Monitor Infant Optics / Nanit / VTech (TIE) 7 Baby Probiotics Culturelle 8 Baby Snacks Gerber 9 Baby Sound Machine Hatch 10 Baby Wash & Shampoo Johnson's Baby 11 Baby Wipes Huggies 12 Baked Crackers for Kids Goldfish 13 Bottle Sterilizer Philips Avent 14 Breast Pump Medela 15 Car Seat Graco 16 Children's Allergy Relief Children's Benadryl / Children's Claritin (TIE) 17 Children's Cough & Cold Relief Children's Tylenol 18 Children's Natural Cough & Cold Relief Zarbee's 19 Children's Online Learning Platform ABCmouse 20 Children's Pain & Fever Relief Children's Tylenol 21 Children's Sleep Aid Zarbee's 22 Children's Thermometer Braun 23 Crib Mattress Newton Baby 24 Diaper Pail Ubbi 25 Dolls Barbie 26 Educational Toys Lego 27 Electronic Educational Toys LeapFrog 28 Infant / Baby Bottles Dr. Brown's 29 Insect Repellent for Kids OFF! 30 Nipple Care Lansinoh 31 Stroller Graco 32 Wipe Warmer Munchkin

BEAUTY CATEGORY # CATEGORY #1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER 33 Anti-Aging Skin Care Olay 34 Beauty Tools Revlon 35 Dermaplaning Tool Schick 36 Eye Shadow Maybelline 37 Eyeliner Maybelline 38 Face Wipes Neutrogena 39 Foundation CoverGirl 40 Hair Heat Protectant Tresemmé 41 Lip Color Revlon 42 Longwear Makeup Maybelline 43 Mascara Maybelline 44 Natural Lip Care Burt's Bees 45 Teeth Whitening Crest

FOOD & BEVERAGE CATEGORY # CATEGORY #1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER 46 Almond Plant-Based Beverage Silk 47 Bacon Topping Hormel 48 Baked Beans Bush's Best 49 Baking Yeast Fleischmann's 50 Better-for-You Pasta Barilla 51 Bottled Water Dasani 52 Canned Chili Hormel 53 Canned Fruit Dole 54 Canned Luncheon Meat SPAM 55 Canned Seafood StarKist 56 Canned Vegetables Del Monte 57 Cereal Kellogg's 58 Cooking Oil Crisco 59 Cooking Stock / Broth Swanson 60 Corn Starch Argo 61 Corn Syrup Karo 62 Dairy Free Cheese Daiya 63 Eggs Eggland's Best 64 Flavored Water Enhancer Mio 65 Fresh Fruits Dole 66 Frozen Breaded Chicken Products Tyson 67 Frozen Fish Gorton's 68 Frozen Individual Meals Stouffer's 69 Frozen Pizza DiGiorno 70 Frozen Pizza Snacks Totino's 71 Frozen Potato Products Ore-lda 72 Fruit Juice Minute Maid / Tropicana / Welch's (TIE) 73 Gluten-Free Bread Canyon Bakehouse / Udi's (TIE) 74 Granola Nature Valley 75 Granola Bar Nature Valley 76 Hazelnut Spread Nutella 77 Hot Sauce Frank's RedHot 78 Hummus Sabra 79 Jerky Jack Link's 80 Ketchup Heinz 81 Lunch Kits Lunchables 82 Macaroni & Cheese Kraft 83 Mayonnaise Hellmann's 84 Mexican Food Products Old El Paso 85 Mustard French's 86 Non-Alcoholic Beer Heineken 0.0 87 Oat Plant-Based Beverage Oatly 88 Oatmeal Quaker 89 Olive Oil Bertolli 90 Pasta Barilla 91 Peanut Butter Jif 92 Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Beyond Meat / MorningStar Farms (TIE) 93 Plant-Based Yogurt Silk 94 Pork Smithfield 95 Premade Garlic Bread Furlani 96 Protein Bars Kind 97 Protein Shake Premier Protein 98 Ready-to-Eat Popcorn Smartfood 99 Salad Dressing Hidden Valley 100 Salad Kit Dole 101 Seasoning & Spices McCormick 102 Sparkling Water La Croix / Perrier (TIE) 103 Tea Lipton 104 Tea Concentrate Lipton 105 Tortilla Wraps Mission 106 White Bread Wonder 107 Whole Grain Bread Dave's Killer Bread / Sara Lee / Nature's Own (TIE)

FOOD & BEVERAGE (DAIRY) CATEGORY # CATEGORY #1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER 108 Brie Cheese President 109 Butter Land O'Lakes 110 Cheddar Cheese Sargento 111 Cold Foam Creamer Coffee Mate 112 Cottage Cheese Daisy 113 Cream Cheese Philadelphia 114 Greek Yogurt Chobani 115 High Protein Milk Fairlife 116 High Protein Yogurt Chobani 117 Kids' Cheese Kraft 118 Kids' Drinkable Yogurt Dannon 119 Lactose Free Cheese Cabot 120 Milk Great Value 121 Mozzarella Kraft 122 Organic Yogurt Stonyfield 123 Parmesan Cheese Kraft 124 Plain Yogurt (Non-Greek) Yoplait 125 Processed Cheese Slices Kraft 126 Sour Cream Daisy

GROCERY CATEGORY # CATEGORY #1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER 127 Conventional Supermarket (non-discount) (Midwest) Kroger 127 Conventional Supermarket (non-discount) (Northeast) ShopRite 127 Conventional Supermarket (non-discount) (South) Walmart 127 Conventional Supermarket (non-discount) (West) Safeway 128 Discount Supermarket (Midwest) Aldi 128 Discount Supermarket (Northeast) Aldi 128 Discount Supermarket (South) Aldi 128 Discount Supermarket (West) Grocery Outlet / Walmart (TIE) 129 Grocery Store for Customer Service Walmart 130 Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Midwest) Aldi 130 Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Northeast) Aldi 130 Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (South) Walmart 130 Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (West) Walmart 131 Grocery Store for Natural / Organic Foods Whole Foods Market 132 Grocery Store for Store Brand / Private Label Products Walmart 133 Small Format Grocery Store (Midwest) Aldi 133 Small Format Grocery Store (Northeast) Aldi 133 Small Format Grocery Store (South) Aldi 133 Small Format Grocery Store (West) Trader Joe's 134 Supermarket for Quick & Easy Shopping Walmart 135 Supermarket for Sales & Promotions Walmart 136 Superstore / Hypermarket (Midwest) Walmart 136 Superstore / Hypermarket (Northeast) Walmart 136 Superstore / Hypermarket (South) Walmart 136 Superstore / Hypermarket (West) Walmart

HEALTH & OTC CATEGORY # CATEGORY #1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER 137 Arthritis Pain Relief Tylenol 138 Bandages Band-Aid 139 Beard Care Products King C. Gillette 140 Beard Trimmer Wahl 141 Body Moisturizer Aveeno / Dove (TIE) 142 Body Wash (Men) Dove Men+Care 143 Body Wash (Women) Dove 144 Cold Sore Treatment Abreva 145 Condom Trojan 146 Contact Lens Solution Bausch & Lomb (Renu, Biotrue) 147 Continuous Glucose Monitor Dexcom 148 Cough, Cold & Flu Relief Vicks Dayquil / Nyquil 149 Diabetic Nutritional Shake Glucerna 150 Eczema Care Aveeno 151 Electric Toothbrush Oral-B 152 Eye Drops Visine 153 Feminine Hygiene Pads Always 154 Fiber Supplement Metamucil 155 Floss Oral-B 156 Gas & Bloating Relief Gas-X 157 Hair Regrowth Products Rogaine 158 Hair Removal Nair 159 Hand Sanitizer Purell 160 Headache Relief Tylenol 161 Heartburn Relief Tums 162 Insect Repellent Off! 163 Interdental Cleaning Oral-B 164 Laxative Dulcolax / MiraLax (TIE) 165 Manual Toothbrush Oral-B 166 Men's Adult Multivitamin Centrum 167 Men's Deodorant / Antiperspirant Old Spice 168 Men's Hair Styling American Crew 169 Men's Razors Gillette 170 Mouthwash Listerine 171 Nasal Allergy Spray Flonase 172 Oral Back Pain Relief Tylenol 173 Ovulation Test Clearblue 174 Pregnancy Test Clearblue 175 Prescription Medicine for Type 2 Diabetes Ozempic 176 Prescription Medicine for Weight Loss Ozempic 177 Probiotic Supplements Culturelle / Nature's Bounty (TIE) 178 Protein Powder Premier Protein 179 Sleep Aid ZzzQuil 180 Tampons Tampax 181 Toothpaste Colgate / Crest (TIE) 182 Topical Pain Relief Icy Hot 183 Upset Digestive System Relief Pepto-Bismol 184 Vitamin C Powder Emergen-C 185 Water Flosser Waterpik 186 Weight Loss Supplement Hydroxycut / SlimFast (TIE) 187 Women's Adult Multivitamin Centrum 188 Women's Deodorant / Antiperspirant Secret 189 Women's Hair Styling Suave / Tresemmé (TIE) 190 Women's Razors Gillette Venus

HOME GOODS CATEGORY # CATEGORY #1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER 191 Air Fryer Ninja 192 Air Purifier Dyson 193 Barbecue Grill Weber 194 Blender Ninja 195 Camping Products & Accessories Coleman 196 Canopy / Sun Shelter Coleman 197 Carpet Cleaner Machine Bissell 198 Clothes Iron Black+Decker / Rowenta (TIE) 199 Cookware T-fal 200 Cooler Igloo / Yeti (TIE) 201 Dashcam Garmin 202 Dehumidifier Frigidaire 203 Disposable Lighter Bic 204 Door Lock Schlage 205 Drip Coffee Maker Mr. Coffee 206 Electric Fan Lasko 207 Electric Kettle Cuisinart 208 Faucets Moen 209 Food Processor Cuisinart 210 Greeting Cards Hallmark 211 Hearing Aids Phonak 212 Humidifier Vicks 213 Kitchen Knives Cuisinart / KitchenAid / Wüsthof (TIE) 214 Label Maker Brother 215 Ladder Werner 216 Luggage Samsonite 217 Markers Sharpie 218 Mattress-in-a-Box Casper / Purple (TIE) 219 Motor Oil Pennzoil 220 Oven / Range GE 221 Pen Bic 222 Portable Speaker JBL 223 Refrigerator LG / Samsung (TIE) 224 Single Serve Coffee Maker Keurig 225 Slow Cooker Crock-Pot 226 Smart Thermostat Google Nest 227 Smoker (BBQ) Weber 228 Space Heater Honeywell / Lasko (TIE) 229 Standby Home Generator Generac 230 Television Samsung 231 Toaster Oven Black+Decker 232 Vacuum Shark 233 Water Filter Products Brita

HOUSEHOLD & CLEANING CATEGORY # CATEGORY #1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER 234 All-Purpose Cleaner Lysol 235 Bathroom Cleaner Lysol 236 Bathroom Tissue Charmin 237 Carpet Stain Remover Resolve 238 Cleaning Products for Wood Floors Bona 239 Dishwasher Detergent Cascade 240 Dishwasher Rinse Aid Finish 241 Disinfectant Spray Lysol 242 Dryer Sheets Bounce 243 Dryer Sheets to Repel Pet Hair Bounce 244 Exterior Paint Behr / Sherwin-Williams (TIE) 245 Exterior Stain Behr 246 Fabric Softener Downy 247 Floor Cleaning Tools Swiffer 248 Food Preservation Bags Ziploc 249 Food Storage Bags Ziploc 250 Food Storage Containers Rubbermaid 251 Food Vacuum Sealer FoodSaver 252 Garbage Bags Hefty 253 Garbage Cans Hefty / Rubbermaid (TIE) 254 Household Cleaning Products with

Natural Ingredients Clorox Eco Clean / Lysol Simply /

Mrs. Meyer's (TIE) 255 Insect Control Raid 256 Interior Paint Behr 257 Laundry Detergent Tide 258 Laundry Detergent for Cold Water Washing Tide 259 Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning Tide 260 Laundry Detergent for Great Scent Gain / Tide (TIE) 261 Laundry Detergent for Overall Value Tide 262 Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin Tide Free & Gentle 263 Laundry Disinfectant Lysol 264 Laundry Scent Booster (in-wash) Downy Unstopables / Gain (TIE) 265 Laundry Stain Remover Shout 266 Laundry Wrinkle Protection (in-wash) Downy 267 Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes Clorox 268 Natural Hand Soap Mrs. Meyer's 269 Odor Fighting Fabric Rinse Downy 270 Painter's Tape 3M Scotch 271 Paper Towels Bounty 272 Scented Candles Yankee Candle 273 Toilet Bowl Cleaner Lysol 274 Washing Machine Cleaner Affresh / Tide (TIE)

RETAIL & RESTAURANTS CATEGORY # CATEGORY #1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER 287 Casual Restaurant for Family Dining Applebee's 288 Casual Restaurant for Italian Food Olive Garden 289 Casual Restaurant for Seafood Red Lobster 290 Certified Pre-Owned Phone Retailer Apple / T-Mobile / Verizon (TIE) 291 Convenience Store 7-Eleven 292 Dollar Store Dollar Tree 293 Electronic Device Repair Store Apple 294 Ice Cream Shop Baskin-Robbins / Dairy Queen (TIE) 295 Neighborhood Retailer for Health,

Beauty & Cosmetics CVS 296 Pharmacy CVS Pharmacy 297 Quick Service Restaurant for Chicken Chick-fil-A / Kentucky Fried Chicken (TIE) 298 Quick Service Restaurant for Hamburgers McDonald's 299 Quick Service Restaurant for Pizza Domino's 300 Quick Service Restaurant for Sandwiches Subway 301 Retailer for Home Improvement The Home Depot 302 Retailer for Hunting & Fishing Gear Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's 303 Retailer for In-Store Shopping and Pick-Up & Delivery (Omni-Channel) Walmart 304 Retailer for Lower Prices on Baby & Kids' Products Walmart 305 Retailer for Lower Prices on Health, Beauty & Personal Care Walmart 306 Retailer for Lower Prices on Toys Walmart 307 Retailer for Mattresses & Sleep Products MattressFirm 308 Retailer for Shipping & Document Services UPS

SERVICES CATEGORY # CATEGORY #1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER 309 AI Platform ChatGPT 310 Airline for Customer Service Delta 311 Airline for Domestic Travel Delta 312 Airline for International Travel Delta 313 Airline Loyalty Program SkyMiles (Delta) 314 Antivirus Software Norton 315 Auto Insurance Provider State Farm 316 Car Rental Service Enterprise 317 Cashback Rewards Credit Card Provider Capital One 318 Cellular Service Provider T-Mobile / Verizon (TIE) 319 Coffee Chain Loyalty Program Starbucks Rewards 320 Cruise Line Carnival / Royal Caribbean (TIE) 321 Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Coinbase 322 Digital Document Signing Service DocuSign 323 DNA Testing Ancestry 324 Drug Store Loyalty Program ExtraCare (CVS) 325 Email Marketing Platform MailChimp 326 Fast Oil Change Service Jiffy Lube 327 Gas Loyalty Program Shell Fuel Rewards 328 Grocery Loyalty Program Kroger Rewards 329 Grocery Pickup & Delivery Walmart 330 High Speed Internet Provider Spectrum / Xfinity (TIE) 331 Home Insurance Provider State Farm 332 Home Phone Service Provider AT&T 333 Home Security Provider ADT 334 Hotel Loyalty Program Hilton Honors 335 Job Search Website Indeed 336 Language Learning App Duolingo 337 Meal Kit Delivery Service HelloFresh 338 Meditation App Calm 339 No Annual Fee Credit Card Provider Capital One / Chase (TIE) 340 Online Casino BETMGM / DraftKings / Fanduel (TIE) 341 Online Design Tool Canva 342 Online Used Car Dealer Carvana 343 Pay Later Service Affirm / Afterpay / PayPal (TIE) 344 Portable Storage & Moving Containers Company Pods 345 Rewards Credit Card Provider Capital One 346 Roadside Assistance Service AAA 347 Short-Term Rental Booking Site Airbnb 348 Source for Health Information WebMD 349 Source for Weather Information The Weather Channel 350 Sports Betting Provider FanDuel 351 Supplemental Health Insurance Provider UnitedHealthcare 352 Tire Sales & Service Discount Tire (America's Tire) 353 Trades / Handyman Booking Platform Angi 354 Travel Booking Platform for Deals Expedia 355 Travel Insurance Provider Allianz 356 TV Service Provider Spectrum / Xfinity (TIE) 357 Weight Loss Program WW (Weight Watchers) 358 Windshield Repair / Replacement Service Safelite 359 Women's Health & Fertility App Flo

How Winners Are Determined

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are based on the 2026 BrandSpark American Trust Study, in which BrandSpark surveyed a nationally representative sample of 35,215 qualified American shoppers to determine the most trusted brands in the U.S in 359 categories. Top-of-mind unaided responses for categories they actively shop and services they use formed the basis for ranking, with ties declared if the margin of victory was within 3%. To be declared a winner or among the top 3 most trusted brands, a brand had to achieve a minimum 10% trust share in its category.

