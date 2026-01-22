Newsweek and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Announce the 13th Annual Most Trusted Brands in the U.S. for 2026
Jan 22, 2026, 09:20 ET
New Trust Rankings Help American Shoppers Identify the Brands Most Trusted Across 359 Products, Services, and Retail Categories
NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Newsweek and BrandSpark International are proud to announce the winners of the 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted® Awards, celebrating the brands that have earned the trust of U.S. shoppers. This year's awards are based on a national consumer survey of 35,215 U.S. shoppers, encompassing 182,000 brand evaluations across 359 categories. The BrandSpark Most Trusted® Awards set the standard for highly credible consumer-voted awards, and the Program is now in its 13th year in the U.S. and Canada, and 4th year in the UK. In this edition, there were 139 new categories that were surveyed and 235 categories that have returned or were repeated from last year.
In today's marketplace, shoppers are navigating a wider range of choices and greater uncertainty about which brands to trust, even as expectations are higher than ever. Trust serves as a powerful decision shortcut, helping consumers narrow their options and choose with greater confidence. The BrandSpark® American Trust Study confirms that 80 percent of consumers say trust is important to their purchase decisions. The 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted® Awards winners stand apart by consistently delivering the quality, reliability, and value that is necessary to earn and retain the trust of U.S. Shoppers.
"BrandSpark conducts one of the most rigorous independent studies of brand trust, ensuring rankings that reflect real consumer experience that help Americans make smarter purchase decisions," says Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "Brands that are identified as #1 most trusted brands have the unique opportunity to communicate this exclusively unlike other claims where competing brands can make similar claims".
How Major Brands Bring Trust Messaging to Life
The purple Most Trusted seal appears across a wide range of advertising campaigns and consumer touchpoints, from digital and traditional media to in-store environments. Based on BrandSpark's experience working closely with winning brands, the seal is frequently activated on social media, where brands can easily share their recognition, as well as in shopper marketing, particularly in store displays. The seal is also being used across ecommerce and the digital shelf, reflecting the continued importance of online channels in the consumer shopping journey as well as on broadcast channels.
"By integrating the Most Trusted recognition into campaigns across channels, brands are able to stand out more effectively and reinforce consumer confidence at key decision moments and strengthen their marketing efforts beyond traditional brand messaging alone," says Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice President, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards.
"When consumers are deciding between similar options, trust recognition functions as a tiebreaker before purchase," said Philip Scrutton, Vice President of BrandSpark Shopper Insights. "Seeing a consumer-voted trusted award across social, in store, or digital touchpoints creates confidence in the brand and drives purchase."
Standout Winners from the 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted® List
- Notable multi-year winners included Behr (Interior Paint, Exterior Paint (in a tie), and Exterior Stain), Jiffy Lube (Fast Oil Change Service), and Clearblue (Pregnancy Test and Ovulation Test).
Some categories have "runaway trust leaders" with between 85-97% trust share: Here are the top 5 brands with the highest trust share scores.
- Disposable Lighter: Bic (97% trust share and highest in the entire study)
- Hazelnut Spread: Nutella (90% trust share)
- Greeting Cards: Hallmark (87% trust share)
- Oatmeal: Quaker (86% trust share)
- Insect Repellent: Off! (85% trust share)
There are several leading brands that win in multiple categories:
- Baby & Kids - Graco (Car Seat and Stroller), Gerber (Baby Food Pouches and Baby Snacks), Johnson's Baby (Baby Wash & Shampoo and Baby Lotion), and Tylenol (Children's Pain & Fever Relief and Children's Cough & Cold Relief).
- Beauty – Maybelline had a segment high of 4 wins (Eye Shadow, Eye Liner, Longwear Makeup, and Mascara) and Revlon had two wins (Beauty Tools and Lip Color).
"Beauty stands out as the most competitive major segment: trust is spread across many brands, and winners often win with relatively low trust share. Beauty is where "Most Trusted" reflects a very choice-heavy marketplace – more experimentation, more brand switching, and more fragmentation of trust. It is therefore impressive that Maybelline stands out as most trusted in 4 beauty categories and Revlon with two categories," says Robert Levy.
- Food & Beverage - Long established household brands such as Barilla, Hormel, Dole, Kellogg's, Heinz, Kraft, Hellmann's, McCormick, Quaker, and Lipton won trust in staple categories where consistency and familiarity matter most to shoppers.
"We recorded some interesting generational divides in certain food categories. "As an example, while French's is the overall trust leader in the Mustard category, Heinz mustard resonates most with the 18–34-year cohort. A similar story applies to salad dressings where Hidden Valley is the overall trust leader dominating the 18-34 age cohort, but Kraft has more trust among the 65+ cohort. This positions the Hidden Valley and Heinz brands with 'generational momentum'," says Levy.
- Food & Beverage (Dairy) - Kraft stood out in cheese with 3 wins (Kids' Cheese, Mozzarella, and Parmesan).
- Grocery - Walmart (12 wins including regionals) and Aldi (8 wins including regionals) were the best performing Grocers regarding trust in the Study.
- Health & OTC – Health and OTC contain a range of categories with clear trust leaders such as Clearblue ovulation Tests, Trojan for condoms, and categories where brands are highly competitive such as the laxative category. Some brands display generational momentum such as in the toothpaste category where Colgate outperforms Crest with the 18-34 cohort. Consumers still rely on familiar names in Personal Care and Hygiene: Band-Aid (Bandages), Purell (Hand Sanitizer), Trojan (Condoms,) and P&G brands Always and Tampax in feminine care, Old Spice and Secret in deodorant.
- Home Goods - Outdoor cooking was dominated by Weber (Smoker (BBQ) and Barbecue Grill) , while Coleman led outdoors (Camping Products & Accessories and Canopy / Sun Shelter)
- Household & Cleaning – Lysol (6 wins) and Tide (7 wins) were the cleaning brands with leadership in multiple categories winning the highest number of categories in the segment.
- Retail & Restaurants – In a category where trust is built with dependable service, consistency, quality and value, UPS won most trusted Retailer for Shipping & Document Services; Olive Garden won for most trusted Casual Restaurant for Italian Food, CVS and Walgreen come in at #1 and #2 in the Pharmacy category while Subway wins in the Quick Service Restaurant for Sandwiches category.
- Services – Delta won all airline categories as well as Airline Loyalty, showcasing their trust in the sky. A number of new and emerging areas already have some clear trusted winners including: Online Design Tool where we see relative newcomer brand Canva establish a commanding lead over Adobe which still comes in at # 2 trusted brand; Cryptocurrency Exchange where Coinbase has established strong trust leadership; Meditation App where Calm has established strong leadership; Digital Document Signing where Docusign has established strong leadership and where we see a more established brand Adobe competing as the #2 trusted brand; Sports Betting Provider where FanDuel has emerged as the #1 most trusted brand breaking the tie with Draft Kings in the 2025 Most Trusted Brands edition.
"Regarding the AI Platform category, Chat GPT is a clear #1 most trusted winner even though we saw generational divergence where the older cohort were more likely to trust Google Gemini which came in second most trusted overall, likely because it is bundled with Google," says Levy.
An Event Recognizing the Brands American Consumers Trust Most
Winning brands will be recognized at the Newsweek / BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Celebration on Thursday April 23, 2026, in Manhattan, New York. The event will bring together this year's Most Trusted brands to celebrate their wins, receive their official awards, learn about the drivers of trust, and network with leading marketers. This event is by invitation only, and brands are encouraged to contact BrandSpark if they would like to attend.
To see the Top 3 winners, visit: https://rankings.newsweek.com/most-trusted-brands-us-2026. For more information about the Program and to see how brands promote their wins, visit: www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com
Where more than 1 brand is listed indicates a tie.
|
BABY & KIDS
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
1
|
Baby & Kids Laundry Detergent
|
Dreft
|
2
|
Baby & Kids Nasal Aspirator
|
FridaBaby
|
3
|
Baby Food Maker
|
Béaba
|
4
|
Baby Food Pouches
|
Gerber
|
5
|
Baby Lotion
|
Johnson's Baby
|
6
|
Baby Monitor
|
Infant Optics / Nanit / VTech (TIE)
|
7
|
Baby Probiotics
|
Culturelle
|
8
|
Baby Snacks
|
Gerber
|
9
|
Baby Sound Machine
|
Hatch
|
10
|
Baby Wash & Shampoo
|
Johnson's Baby
|
11
|
Baby Wipes
|
Huggies
|
12
|
Baked Crackers for Kids
|
Goldfish
|
13
|
Bottle Sterilizer
|
Philips Avent
|
14
|
Breast Pump
|
Medela
|
15
|
Car Seat
|
Graco
|
16
|
Children's Allergy Relief
|
Children's Benadryl / Children's Claritin (TIE)
|
17
|
Children's Cough & Cold Relief
|
Children's Tylenol
|
18
|
Children's Natural Cough & Cold Relief
|
Zarbee's
|
19
|
Children's Online Learning Platform
|
ABCmouse
|
20
|
Children's Pain & Fever Relief
|
Children's Tylenol
|
21
|
Children's Sleep Aid
|
Zarbee's
|
22
|
Children's Thermometer
|
Braun
|
23
|
Crib Mattress
|
Newton Baby
|
24
|
Diaper Pail
|
Ubbi
|
25
|
Dolls
|
Barbie
|
26
|
Educational Toys
|
Lego
|
27
|
Electronic Educational Toys
|
LeapFrog
|
28
|
Infant / Baby Bottles
|
Dr. Brown's
|
29
|
Insect Repellent for Kids
|
OFF!
|
30
|
Nipple Care
|
Lansinoh
|
31
|
Stroller
|
Graco
|
32
|
Wipe Warmer
|
Munchkin
|
BEAUTY
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
33
|
Anti-Aging Skin Care
|
Olay
|
34
|
Beauty Tools
|
Revlon
|
35
|
Dermaplaning Tool
|
Schick
|
36
|
Eye Shadow
|
Maybelline
|
37
|
Eyeliner
|
Maybelline
|
38
|
Face Wipes
|
Neutrogena
|
39
|
Foundation
|
CoverGirl
|
40
|
Hair Heat Protectant
|
Tresemmé
|
41
|
Lip Color
|
Revlon
|
42
|
Longwear Makeup
|
Maybelline
|
43
|
Mascara
|
Maybelline
|
44
|
Natural Lip Care
|
Burt's Bees
|
45
|
Teeth Whitening
|
Crest
|
FOOD & BEVERAGE
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
46
|
Almond Plant-Based Beverage
|
Silk
|
47
|
Bacon Topping
|
Hormel
|
48
|
Baked Beans
|
Bush's Best
|
49
|
Baking Yeast
|
Fleischmann's
|
50
|
Better-for-You Pasta
|
Barilla
|
51
|
Bottled Water
|
Dasani
|
52
|
Canned Chili
|
Hormel
|
53
|
Canned Fruit
|
Dole
|
54
|
Canned Luncheon Meat
|
SPAM
|
55
|
Canned Seafood
|
StarKist
|
56
|
Canned Vegetables
|
Del Monte
|
57
|
Cereal
|
Kellogg's
|
58
|
Cooking Oil
|
Crisco
|
59
|
Cooking Stock / Broth
|
Swanson
|
60
|
Corn Starch
|
Argo
|
61
|
Corn Syrup
|
Karo
|
62
|
Dairy Free Cheese
|
Daiya
|
63
|
Eggs
|
Eggland's Best
|
64
|
Flavored Water Enhancer
|
Mio
|
65
|
Fresh Fruits
|
Dole
|
66
|
Frozen Breaded Chicken Products
|
Tyson
|
67
|
Frozen Fish
|
Gorton's
|
68
|
Frozen Individual Meals
|
Stouffer's
|
69
|
Frozen Pizza
|
DiGiorno
|
70
|
Frozen Pizza Snacks
|
Totino's
|
71
|
Frozen Potato Products
|
Ore-lda
|
72
|
Fruit Juice
|
Minute Maid / Tropicana / Welch's (TIE)
|
73
|
Gluten-Free Bread
|
Canyon Bakehouse / Udi's (TIE)
|
74
|
Granola
|
Nature Valley
|
75
|
Granola Bar
|
Nature Valley
|
76
|
Hazelnut Spread
|
Nutella
|
77
|
Hot Sauce
|
Frank's RedHot
|
78
|
Hummus
|
Sabra
|
79
|
Jerky
|
Jack Link's
|
80
|
Ketchup
|
Heinz
|
81
|
Lunch Kits
|
Lunchables
|
82
|
Macaroni & Cheese
|
Kraft
|
83
|
Mayonnaise
|
Hellmann's
|
84
|
Mexican Food Products
|
Old El Paso
|
85
|
Mustard
|
French's
|
86
|
Non-Alcoholic Beer
|
Heineken 0.0
|
87
|
Oat Plant-Based Beverage
|
Oatly
|
88
|
Oatmeal
|
Quaker
|
89
|
Olive Oil
|
Bertolli
|
90
|
Pasta
|
Barilla
|
91
|
Peanut Butter
|
Jif
|
92
|
Plant-Based Meat Alternatives
|
Beyond Meat / MorningStar Farms (TIE)
|
93
|
Plant-Based Yogurt
|
Silk
|
94
|
Pork
|
Smithfield
|
95
|
Premade Garlic Bread
|
Furlani
|
96
|
Protein Bars
|
Kind
|
97
|
Protein Shake
|
Premier Protein
|
98
|
Ready-to-Eat Popcorn
|
Smartfood
|
99
|
Salad Dressing
|
Hidden Valley
|
100
|
Salad Kit
|
Dole
|
101
|
Seasoning & Spices
|
McCormick
|
102
|
Sparkling Water
|
La Croix / Perrier (TIE)
|
103
|
Tea
|
Lipton
|
104
|
Tea Concentrate
|
Lipton
|
105
|
Tortilla Wraps
|
Mission
|
106
|
White Bread
|
Wonder
|
107
|
Whole Grain Bread
|
Dave's Killer Bread / Sara Lee / Nature's Own (TIE)
|
FOOD & BEVERAGE (DAIRY)
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
108
|
Brie Cheese
|
President
|
109
|
Butter
|
Land O'Lakes
|
110
|
Cheddar Cheese
|
Sargento
|
111
|
Cold Foam Creamer
|
Coffee Mate
|
112
|
Cottage Cheese
|
Daisy
|
113
|
Cream Cheese
|
Philadelphia
|
114
|
Greek Yogurt
|
Chobani
|
115
|
High Protein Milk
|
Fairlife
|
116
|
High Protein Yogurt
|
Chobani
|
117
|
Kids' Cheese
|
Kraft
|
118
|
Kids' Drinkable Yogurt
|
Dannon
|
119
|
Lactose Free Cheese
|
Cabot
|
120
|
Milk
|
Great Value
|
121
|
Mozzarella
|
Kraft
|
122
|
Organic Yogurt
|
Stonyfield
|
123
|
Parmesan Cheese
|
Kraft
|
124
|
Plain Yogurt (Non-Greek)
|
Yoplait
|
125
|
Processed Cheese Slices
|
Kraft
|
126
|
Sour Cream
|
Daisy
|
GROCERY
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
127
|
Conventional Supermarket (non-discount) (Midwest)
|
Kroger
|
127
|
Conventional Supermarket (non-discount) (Northeast)
|
ShopRite
|
127
|
Conventional Supermarket (non-discount) (South)
|
Walmart
|
127
|
Conventional Supermarket (non-discount) (West)
|
Safeway
|
128
|
Discount Supermarket (Midwest)
|
Aldi
|
128
|
Discount Supermarket (Northeast)
|
Aldi
|
128
|
Discount Supermarket (South)
|
Aldi
|
128
|
Discount Supermarket (West)
|
Grocery Outlet / Walmart (TIE)
|
129
|
Grocery Store for Customer Service
|
Walmart
|
130
|
Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Midwest)
|
Aldi
|
130
|
Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Northeast)
|
Aldi
|
130
|
Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (South)
|
Walmart
|
130
|
Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (West)
|
Walmart
|
131
|
Grocery Store for Natural / Organic Foods
|
Whole Foods Market
|
132
|
Grocery Store for Store Brand / Private Label Products
|
Walmart
|
133
|
Small Format Grocery Store (Midwest)
|
Aldi
|
133
|
Small Format Grocery Store (Northeast)
|
Aldi
|
133
|
Small Format Grocery Store (South)
|
Aldi
|
133
|
Small Format Grocery Store (West)
|
Trader Joe's
|
134
|
Supermarket for Quick & Easy Shopping
|
Walmart
|
135
|
Supermarket for Sales & Promotions
|
Walmart
|
136
|
Superstore / Hypermarket (Midwest)
|
Walmart
|
136
|
Superstore / Hypermarket (Northeast)
|
Walmart
|
136
|
Superstore / Hypermarket (South)
|
Walmart
|
136
|
Superstore / Hypermarket (West)
|
Walmart
|
HEALTH & OTC
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
137
|
Arthritis Pain Relief
|
Tylenol
|
138
|
Bandages
|
Band-Aid
|
139
|
Beard Care Products
|
King C. Gillette
|
140
|
Beard Trimmer
|
Wahl
|
141
|
Body Moisturizer
|
Aveeno / Dove (TIE)
|
142
|
Body Wash (Men)
|
Dove Men+Care
|
143
|
Body Wash (Women)
|
Dove
|
144
|
Cold Sore Treatment
|
Abreva
|
145
|
Condom
|
Trojan
|
146
|
Contact Lens Solution
|
Bausch & Lomb (Renu, Biotrue)
|
147
|
Continuous Glucose Monitor
|
Dexcom
|
148
|
Cough, Cold & Flu Relief
|
Vicks Dayquil / Nyquil
|
149
|
Diabetic Nutritional Shake
|
Glucerna
|
150
|
Eczema Care
|
Aveeno
|
151
|
Electric Toothbrush
|
Oral-B
|
152
|
Eye Drops
|
Visine
|
153
|
Feminine Hygiene Pads
|
Always
|
154
|
Fiber Supplement
|
Metamucil
|
155
|
Floss
|
Oral-B
|
156
|
Gas & Bloating Relief
|
Gas-X
|
157
|
Hair Regrowth Products
|
Rogaine
|
158
|
Hair Removal
|
Nair
|
159
|
Hand Sanitizer
|
Purell
|
160
|
Headache Relief
|
Tylenol
|
161
|
Heartburn Relief
|
Tums
|
162
|
Insect Repellent
|
Off!
|
163
|
Interdental Cleaning
|
Oral-B
|
164
|
Laxative
|
Dulcolax / MiraLax (TIE)
|
165
|
Manual Toothbrush
|
Oral-B
|
166
|
Men's Adult Multivitamin
|
Centrum
|
167
|
Men's Deodorant / Antiperspirant
|
Old Spice
|
168
|
Men's Hair Styling
|
American Crew
|
169
|
Men's Razors
|
Gillette
|
170
|
Mouthwash
|
Listerine
|
171
|
Nasal Allergy Spray
|
Flonase
|
172
|
Oral Back Pain Relief
|
Tylenol
|
173
|
Ovulation Test
|
Clearblue
|
174
|
Pregnancy Test
|
Clearblue
|
175
|
Prescription Medicine for Type 2 Diabetes
|
Ozempic
|
176
|
Prescription Medicine for Weight Loss
|
Ozempic
|
177
|
Probiotic Supplements
|
Culturelle / Nature's Bounty (TIE)
|
178
|
Protein Powder
|
Premier Protein
|
179
|
Sleep Aid
|
ZzzQuil
|
180
|
Tampons
|
Tampax
|
181
|
Toothpaste
|
Colgate / Crest (TIE)
|
182
|
Topical Pain Relief
|
Icy Hot
|
183
|
Upset Digestive System Relief
|
Pepto-Bismol
|
184
|
Vitamin C Powder
|
Emergen-C
|
185
|
Water Flosser
|
Waterpik
|
186
|
Weight Loss Supplement
|
Hydroxycut / SlimFast (TIE)
|
187
|
Women's Adult Multivitamin
|
Centrum
|
188
|
Women's Deodorant / Antiperspirant
|
Secret
|
189
|
Women's Hair Styling
|
Suave / Tresemmé (TIE)
|
190
|
Women's Razors
|
Gillette Venus
|
HOME GOODS
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
191
|
Air Fryer
|
Ninja
|
192
|
Air Purifier
|
Dyson
|
193
|
Barbecue Grill
|
Weber
|
194
|
Blender
|
Ninja
|
195
|
Camping Products & Accessories
|
Coleman
|
196
|
Canopy / Sun Shelter
|
Coleman
|
197
|
Carpet Cleaner Machine
|
Bissell
|
198
|
Clothes Iron
|
Black+Decker / Rowenta (TIE)
|
199
|
Cookware
|
T-fal
|
200
|
Cooler
|
Igloo / Yeti (TIE)
|
201
|
Dashcam
|
Garmin
|
202
|
Dehumidifier
|
Frigidaire
|
203
|
Disposable Lighter
|
Bic
|
204
|
Door Lock
|
Schlage
|
205
|
Drip Coffee Maker
|
Mr. Coffee
|
206
|
Electric Fan
|
Lasko
|
207
|
Electric Kettle
|
Cuisinart
|
208
|
Faucets
|
Moen
|
209
|
Food Processor
|
Cuisinart
|
210
|
Greeting Cards
|
Hallmark
|
211
|
Hearing Aids
|
Phonak
|
212
|
Humidifier
|
Vicks
|
213
|
Kitchen Knives
|
Cuisinart / KitchenAid / Wüsthof (TIE)
|
214
|
Label Maker
|
Brother
|
215
|
Ladder
|
Werner
|
216
|
Luggage
|
Samsonite
|
217
|
Markers
|
Sharpie
|
218
|
Mattress-in-a-Box
|
Casper / Purple (TIE)
|
219
|
Motor Oil
|
Pennzoil
|
220
|
Oven / Range
|
GE
|
221
|
Pen
|
Bic
|
222
|
Portable Speaker
|
JBL
|
223
|
Refrigerator
|
LG / Samsung (TIE)
|
224
|
Single Serve Coffee Maker
|
Keurig
|
225
|
Slow Cooker
|
Crock-Pot
|
226
|
Smart Thermostat
|
Google Nest
|
227
|
Smoker (BBQ)
|
Weber
|
228
|
Space Heater
|
Honeywell / Lasko (TIE)
|
229
|
Standby Home Generator
|
Generac
|
230
|
Television
|
Samsung
|
231
|
Toaster Oven
|
Black+Decker
|
232
|
Vacuum
|
Shark
|
233
|
Water Filter Products
|
Brita
|
HOUSEHOLD & CLEANING
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
234
|
All-Purpose Cleaner
|
Lysol
|
235
|
Bathroom Cleaner
|
Lysol
|
236
|
Bathroom Tissue
|
Charmin
|
237
|
Carpet Stain Remover
|
Resolve
|
238
|
Cleaning Products for Wood Floors
|
Bona
|
239
|
Dishwasher Detergent
|
Cascade
|
240
|
Dishwasher Rinse Aid
|
Finish
|
241
|
Disinfectant Spray
|
Lysol
|
242
|
Dryer Sheets
|
Bounce
|
243
|
Dryer Sheets to Repel Pet Hair
|
Bounce
|
244
|
Exterior Paint
|
Behr / Sherwin-Williams (TIE)
|
245
|
Exterior Stain
|
Behr
|
246
|
Fabric Softener
|
Downy
|
247
|
Floor Cleaning Tools
|
Swiffer
|
248
|
Food Preservation Bags
|
Ziploc
|
249
|
Food Storage Bags
|
Ziploc
|
250
|
Food Storage Containers
|
Rubbermaid
|
251
|
Food Vacuum Sealer
|
FoodSaver
|
252
|
Garbage Bags
|
Hefty
|
253
|
Garbage Cans
|
Hefty / Rubbermaid (TIE)
|
254
|
Household Cleaning Products with
|
Clorox Eco Clean / Lysol Simply /
|
255
|
Insect Control
|
Raid
|
256
|
Interior Paint
|
Behr
|
257
|
Laundry Detergent
|
Tide
|
258
|
Laundry Detergent for Cold Water Washing
|
Tide
|
259
|
Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning
|
Tide
|
260
|
Laundry Detergent for Great Scent
|
Gain / Tide (TIE)
|
261
|
Laundry Detergent for Overall Value
|
Tide
|
262
|
Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin
|
Tide Free & Gentle
|
263
|
Laundry Disinfectant
|
Lysol
|
264
|
Laundry Scent Booster (in-wash)
|
Downy Unstopables / Gain (TIE)
|
265
|
Laundry Stain Remover
|
Shout
|
266
|
Laundry Wrinkle Protection (in-wash)
|
Downy
|
267
|
Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes
|
Clorox
|
268
|
Natural Hand Soap
|
Mrs. Meyer's
|
269
|
Odor Fighting Fabric Rinse
|
Downy
|
270
|
Painter's Tape
|
3M Scotch
|
271
|
Paper Towels
|
Bounty
|
272
|
Scented Candles
|
Yankee Candle
|
273
|
Toilet Bowl Cleaner
|
Lysol
|
274
|
Washing Machine Cleaner
|
Affresh / Tide (TIE)
|
RETAIL & RESTAURANTS
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
287
|
Casual Restaurant for Family Dining
|
Applebee's
|
288
|
Casual Restaurant for Italian Food
|
Olive Garden
|
289
|
Casual Restaurant for Seafood
|
Red Lobster
|
290
|
Certified Pre-Owned Phone Retailer
|
Apple / T-Mobile / Verizon (TIE)
|
291
|
Convenience Store
|
7-Eleven
|
292
|
Dollar Store
|
Dollar Tree
|
293
|
Electronic Device Repair Store
|
Apple
|
294
|
Ice Cream Shop
|
Baskin-Robbins / Dairy Queen (TIE)
|
295
|
Neighborhood Retailer for Health,
|
CVS
|
296
|
Pharmacy
|
CVS Pharmacy
|
297
|
Quick Service Restaurant for Chicken
|
Chick-fil-A / Kentucky Fried Chicken (TIE)
|
298
|
Quick Service Restaurant for Hamburgers
|
McDonald's
|
299
|
Quick Service Restaurant for Pizza
|
Domino's
|
300
|
Quick Service Restaurant for Sandwiches
|
Subway
|
301
|
Retailer for Home Improvement
|
The Home Depot
|
302
|
Retailer for Hunting & Fishing Gear
|
Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's
|
303
|
Retailer for In-Store Shopping and Pick-Up & Delivery (Omni-Channel)
|
Walmart
|
304
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Baby & Kids' Products
|
Walmart
|
305
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Health, Beauty & Personal Care
|
Walmart
|
306
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Toys
|
Walmart
|
307
|
Retailer for Mattresses & Sleep Products
|
MattressFirm
|
308
|
Retailer for Shipping & Document Services
|
UPS
|
SERVICES
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
309
|
AI Platform
|
ChatGPT
|
310
|
Airline for Customer Service
|
Delta
|
311
|
Airline for Domestic Travel
|
Delta
|
312
|
Airline for International Travel
|
Delta
|
313
|
Airline Loyalty Program
|
SkyMiles (Delta)
|
314
|
Antivirus Software
|
Norton
|
315
|
Auto Insurance Provider
|
State Farm
|
316
|
Car Rental Service
|
Enterprise
|
317
|
Cashback Rewards Credit Card Provider
|
Capital One
|
318
|
Cellular Service Provider
|
T-Mobile / Verizon (TIE)
|
319
|
Coffee Chain Loyalty Program
|
Starbucks Rewards
|
320
|
Cruise Line
|
Carnival / Royal Caribbean (TIE)
|
321
|
Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform
|
Coinbase
|
322
|
Digital Document Signing Service
|
DocuSign
|
323
|
DNA Testing
|
Ancestry
|
324
|
Drug Store Loyalty Program
|
ExtraCare (CVS)
|
325
|
Email Marketing Platform
|
MailChimp
|
326
|
Fast Oil Change Service
|
Jiffy Lube
|
327
|
Gas Loyalty Program
|
Shell Fuel Rewards
|
328
|
Grocery Loyalty Program
|
Kroger Rewards
|
329
|
Grocery Pickup & Delivery
|
Walmart
|
330
|
High Speed Internet Provider
|
Spectrum / Xfinity (TIE)
|
331
|
Home Insurance Provider
|
State Farm
|
332
|
Home Phone Service Provider
|
AT&T
|
333
|
Home Security Provider
|
ADT
|
334
|
Hotel Loyalty Program
|
Hilton Honors
|
335
|
Job Search Website
|
Indeed
|
336
|
Language Learning App
|
Duolingo
|
337
|
Meal Kit Delivery Service
|
HelloFresh
|
338
|
Meditation App
|
Calm
|
339
|
No Annual Fee Credit Card Provider
|
Capital One / Chase (TIE)
|
340
|
Online Casino
|
BETMGM / DraftKings / Fanduel (TIE)
|
341
|
Online Design Tool
|
Canva
|
342
|
Online Used Car Dealer
|
Carvana
|
343
|
Pay Later Service
|
Affirm / Afterpay / PayPal (TIE)
|
344
|
Portable Storage & Moving Containers Company
|
Pods
|
345
|
Rewards Credit Card Provider
|
Capital One
|
346
|
Roadside Assistance Service
|
AAA
|
347
|
Short-Term Rental Booking Site
|
Airbnb
|
348
|
Source for Health Information
|
WebMD
|
349
|
Source for Weather Information
|
The Weather Channel
|
350
|
Sports Betting Provider
|
FanDuel
|
351
|
Supplemental Health Insurance Provider
|
UnitedHealthcare
|
352
|
Tire Sales & Service
|
Discount Tire (America's Tire)
|
353
|
Trades / Handyman Booking Platform
|
Angi
|
354
|
Travel Booking Platform for Deals
|
Expedia
|
355
|
Travel Insurance Provider
|
Allianz
|
356
|
TV Service Provider
|
Spectrum / Xfinity (TIE)
|
357
|
Weight Loss Program
|
WW (Weight Watchers)
|
358
|
Windshield Repair / Replacement Service
|
Safelite
|
359
|
Women's Health & Fertility App
|
Flo
How Winners Are Determined
The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are based on the 2026 BrandSpark American Trust Study, in which BrandSpark surveyed a nationally representative sample of 35,215 qualified American shoppers to determine the most trusted brands in the U.S in 359 categories. Top-of-mind unaided responses for categories they actively shop and services they use formed the basis for ranking, with ties declared if the margin of victory was within 3%. To be declared a winner or among the top 3 most trusted brands, a brand had to achieve a minimum 10% trust share in its category.
About Newsweek:
Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinions, images, graphics, and videos delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.
About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with highly credible and actionable insights necessary to refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading credential programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and the newly-launched BrandSpark Worth it! Awards.
Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.
For media inquiries, licensing requests, or interview opportunities, please contact:
Adam Bellisario
Associate Vice-President, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards
[email protected]
