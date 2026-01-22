Newsweek and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Announce the 13th Annual Most Trusted Brands in the U.S. for 2026

New Trust Rankings Help American Shoppers Identify the Brands Most Trusted Across 359 Products, Services, and Retail Categories

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Newsweek and BrandSpark International are proud to announce the winners of the 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted® Awards, celebrating the brands that have earned the trust of U.S. shoppers. This year's awards are based on a national consumer survey of 35,215 U.S. shoppers, encompassing 182,000 brand evaluations across 359 categories. The BrandSpark Most Trusted® Awards set the standard for highly credible consumer-voted awards, and the Program is now in its 13th year in the U.S. and Canada, and 4th year in the UK. In this edition, there were 139 new categories that were surveyed and 235 categories that have returned or were repeated from last year. 

2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards USA Program Seal (CNW Group/BrandSpark International)
In today's marketplace, shoppers are navigating a wider range of choices and greater uncertainty about which brands to trust, even as expectations are higher than ever. Trust serves as a powerful decision shortcut, helping consumers narrow their options and choose with greater confidence. The BrandSpark® American Trust Study confirms that 80 percent of consumers say trust is important to their purchase decisions. The 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted® Awards winners stand apart by consistently delivering the quality, reliability, and value that is necessary to earn and retain the trust of U.S. Shoppers.

"BrandSpark conducts one of the most rigorous independent studies of brand trust, ensuring rankings that reflect real consumer experience that help Americans make smarter purchase decisions," says Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "Brands that are identified as #1 most trusted brands have the unique opportunity to communicate this exclusively unlike other claims where competing brands can make similar claims".

How Major Brands Bring Trust Messaging to Life

The purple Most Trusted seal appears across a wide range of advertising campaigns and consumer touchpoints, from digital and traditional media to in-store environments. Based on BrandSpark's experience working closely with winning brands, the seal is frequently activated on social media, where brands can easily share their recognition, as well as in shopper marketing, particularly in store displays. The seal is also being used across ecommerce and the digital shelf, reflecting the continued importance of online channels in the consumer shopping journey as well as on broadcast channels.

 "By integrating the Most Trusted recognition into campaigns across channels, brands are able to stand out more effectively and reinforce consumer confidence at key decision moments and strengthen their marketing efforts beyond traditional brand messaging alone," says Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice President, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards.

 "When consumers are deciding between similar options, trust recognition functions as a tiebreaker before purchase," said Philip Scrutton, Vice President of BrandSpark Shopper Insights. "Seeing a consumer-voted trusted award across social, in store, or digital touchpoints creates confidence in the brand and drives purchase."

Standout Winners from the 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted® List

  • Notable multi-year winners included Behr (Interior Paint, Exterior Paint (in a tie), and Exterior Stain), Jiffy Lube (Fast Oil Change Service), and Clearblue (Pregnancy Test and Ovulation Test).

Some categories have "runaway trust leaders" with between 85-97% trust share: Here are the top 5 brands with the highest trust share scores.

  • Disposable Lighter: Bic (97% trust share and highest in the entire study)
  • Hazelnut Spread: Nutella (90% trust share)
  • Greeting Cards: Hallmark (87% trust share)
  • Oatmeal: Quaker (86% trust share)
  • Insect Repellent: Off! (85% trust share)

There are several leading brands that win in multiple categories:

  • Baby & Kids - Graco (Car Seat and Stroller), Gerber (Baby Food Pouches and Baby Snacks), Johnson's Baby (Baby Wash & Shampoo and Baby Lotion), and Tylenol (Children's Pain & Fever Relief and Children's Cough & Cold Relief).

  • Beauty Maybelline had a segment high of 4 wins (Eye Shadow, Eye Liner, Longwear Makeup, and Mascara) and Revlon had two wins (Beauty Tools and Lip Color).

"Beauty stands out as the most competitive major segment: trust is spread across many brands, and winners often win with relatively low trust share. Beauty is where "Most Trusted" reflects a very choice-heavy marketplace – more experimentation, more brand switching, and more fragmentation of trust. It is therefore impressive that Maybelline stands out as most trusted in 4 beauty categories and Revlon with two categories," says Robert Levy.

  • Food & Beverage - Long established household brands such as Barilla, Hormel, Dole, Kellogg's, Heinz, Kraft, Hellmann's, McCormick, Quaker, and Lipton won trust in staple categories where consistency and familiarity matter most to shoppers.

"We recorded some interesting generational divides in certain food categories. "As an example, while French's is the overall trust leader in the Mustard category, Heinz mustard resonates most with the 18–34-year cohort. A similar story applies to salad dressings where Hidden Valley is the overall trust leader dominating the 18-34 age cohort, but Kraft has more trust among the 65+ cohort. This positions the Hidden Valley and Heinz brands with 'generational momentum'," says Levy.

  • Food & Beverage (Dairy) - Kraft stood out in cheese with 3 wins (Kids' Cheese, Mozzarella, and Parmesan).

  • Grocery - Walmart (12 wins including regionals) and Aldi (8 wins including regionals) were the best performing Grocers regarding trust in the Study.

  • Health & OTC – Health and OTC contain a range of categories with clear trust leaders such as Clearblue ovulation Tests, Trojan for condoms, and categories where brands are highly competitive such as the laxative category. Some brands display generational momentum such as in the toothpaste category where Colgate outperforms Crest with the 18-34 cohort. Consumers still rely on familiar names in Personal Care and Hygiene: Band-Aid (Bandages), Purell (Hand Sanitizer), Trojan (Condoms,) and P&G brands Always and Tampax in feminine care, Old Spice and Secret in deodorant.

  • Home Goods - Outdoor cooking was dominated by Weber (Smoker (BBQ) and Barbecue Grill) , while Coleman led outdoors (Camping Products & Accessories and Canopy / Sun Shelter)

  • Household & CleaningLysol (6 wins) and Tide (7 wins) were the cleaning brands with leadership in multiple categories winning the highest number of categories in the segment.

  • Retail & Restaurants – In a category where trust is built with dependable service, consistency, quality and value, UPS won most trusted Retailer for Shipping & Document Services; Olive Garden won for most trusted Casual Restaurant for Italian Food, CVS and Walgreen come in at #1 and #2 in the Pharmacy category while Subway wins in the Quick Service Restaurant for Sandwiches category.

  • ServicesDelta won all airline categories as well as Airline Loyalty, showcasing their trust in the sky. A number of new and emerging areas already have some clear trusted winners including: Online Design Tool where we see relative newcomer brand Canva establish a commanding lead over Adobe which still comes in at # 2 trusted brand; Cryptocurrency Exchange where Coinbase has established strong trust leadership; Meditation App where Calm has established strong leadership; Digital Document Signing where Docusign has established strong leadership and where we see a more established brand Adobe competing as the #2 trusted brand; Sports Betting Provider where FanDuel has emerged as the #1 most trusted brand breaking the tie with Draft Kings in the 2025 Most Trusted Brands edition.

 "Regarding the AI Platform category, Chat GPT is a clear #1 most trusted winner even though we saw generational divergence where the older cohort were more likely to trust Google Gemini which came in second most trusted overall, likely because it is bundled with Google," says Levy.

An Event Recognizing the Brands American Consumers Trust Most

Winning brands will be recognized at the Newsweek / BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Celebration on Thursday April 23, 2026, in Manhattan, New York. The event will bring together this year's Most Trusted brands to celebrate their wins, receive their official awards, learn about the drivers of trust, and network with leading marketers. This event is by invitation only, and brands are encouraged to contact BrandSpark if they would like to attend.

To see the Top 3 winners, visit: https://rankings.newsweek.com/most-trusted-brands-us-2026. For more information about the Program and to see how brands promote their wins, visit: www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com

Where more than 1 brand is listed indicates a tie.

BABY & KIDS

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER

1

Baby & Kids Laundry Detergent

Dreft

2

Baby & Kids Nasal Aspirator

FridaBaby

3

Baby Food Maker

Béaba

4

Baby Food Pouches

Gerber

5

Baby Lotion

Johnson's Baby

6

Baby Monitor

Infant Optics / Nanit / VTech (TIE)

7

Baby Probiotics

Culturelle

8

Baby Snacks

Gerber

9

Baby Sound Machine

Hatch

10

Baby Wash & Shampoo

Johnson's Baby

11

Baby Wipes

Huggies

12

Baked Crackers for Kids

Goldfish

13

Bottle Sterilizer

Philips Avent

14

Breast Pump

Medela

15

Car Seat

Graco

16

Children's Allergy Relief

Children's Benadryl / Children's Claritin (TIE)

17

Children's Cough & Cold Relief

Children's Tylenol

18

Children's Natural Cough & Cold Relief

Zarbee's

19

Children's Online Learning Platform

ABCmouse

20

Children's Pain & Fever Relief

Children's Tylenol

21

Children's Sleep Aid

Zarbee's

22

Children's Thermometer

Braun

23

Crib Mattress

Newton Baby

24

Diaper Pail

Ubbi

25

Dolls

Barbie

26

Educational Toys

Lego

27

Electronic Educational Toys

LeapFrog

28

Infant / Baby Bottles

Dr. Brown's

29

Insect Repellent for Kids

OFF!

30

Nipple Care

Lansinoh

31

Stroller

Graco

32

Wipe Warmer

Munchkin

BEAUTY

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER

33

Anti-Aging Skin Care

Olay

34

Beauty Tools

Revlon

35

Dermaplaning Tool

Schick

36

Eye Shadow

Maybelline

37

Eyeliner

Maybelline

38

Face Wipes

Neutrogena

39

Foundation

CoverGirl

40

Hair Heat Protectant

Tresemmé

41

Lip Color

Revlon

42

Longwear Makeup

Maybelline

43

Mascara

Maybelline

44

Natural Lip Care

Burt's Bees

45

Teeth Whitening

Crest

FOOD & BEVERAGE

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER

46

Almond Plant-Based Beverage

Silk

47

Bacon Topping

Hormel

48

Baked Beans

Bush's Best

49

Baking Yeast

Fleischmann's

50

Better-for-You Pasta

Barilla

51

Bottled Water

Dasani

52

Canned Chili

Hormel

53

Canned Fruit

Dole

54

Canned Luncheon Meat

SPAM

55

Canned Seafood

StarKist

56

Canned Vegetables

Del Monte

57

Cereal

Kellogg's

58

Cooking Oil

Crisco

59

Cooking Stock / Broth

Swanson

60

Corn Starch

Argo

61

Corn Syrup

Karo

62

Dairy Free Cheese

Daiya

63

Eggs

Eggland's Best

64

Flavored Water Enhancer

Mio

65

Fresh Fruits

Dole

66

Frozen Breaded Chicken Products

Tyson

67

Frozen Fish

Gorton's

68

Frozen Individual Meals

Stouffer's

69

Frozen Pizza

DiGiorno

70

Frozen Pizza Snacks

Totino's

71

Frozen Potato Products

Ore-lda

72

Fruit Juice

Minute Maid / Tropicana / Welch's (TIE)

73

Gluten-Free Bread

Canyon Bakehouse / Udi's (TIE)

74

Granola

Nature Valley

75

Granola Bar

Nature Valley

76

Hazelnut Spread

Nutella

77

Hot Sauce

Frank's RedHot

78

Hummus

Sabra

79

Jerky

Jack Link's

80

Ketchup

Heinz

81

Lunch Kits

Lunchables

82

Macaroni & Cheese

Kraft

83

Mayonnaise

Hellmann's

84

Mexican Food Products

Old El Paso

85

Mustard

French's

86

Non-Alcoholic Beer

Heineken 0.0

87

Oat Plant-Based Beverage

Oatly

88

Oatmeal

Quaker

89

Olive Oil

Bertolli

90

Pasta

Barilla

91

Peanut Butter

Jif

92

Plant-Based Meat Alternatives

Beyond Meat / MorningStar Farms (TIE)

93

Plant-Based Yogurt

Silk

94

Pork

Smithfield

95

Premade Garlic Bread

Furlani

96

Protein Bars

Kind

97

Protein Shake

Premier Protein

98

Ready-to-Eat Popcorn

Smartfood

99

Salad Dressing

Hidden Valley

100

Salad Kit

Dole

101

Seasoning & Spices

McCormick

102

Sparkling Water

La Croix / Perrier (TIE)

103

Tea

Lipton

104

Tea Concentrate

Lipton

105

Tortilla Wraps

Mission

106

White Bread

Wonder

107

Whole Grain Bread

Dave's Killer Bread / Sara Lee / Nature's Own (TIE)

FOOD & BEVERAGE (DAIRY)

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER

108

Brie Cheese

President

109

Butter

Land O'Lakes

110

Cheddar Cheese

Sargento

111

Cold Foam Creamer

Coffee Mate

112

Cottage Cheese

Daisy

113

Cream Cheese

Philadelphia

114

Greek Yogurt

Chobani

115

High Protein Milk

Fairlife

116

High Protein Yogurt

Chobani

117

Kids' Cheese

Kraft

118

Kids' Drinkable Yogurt

Dannon

119

Lactose Free Cheese

Cabot

120

Milk

Great Value

121

Mozzarella

Kraft

122

Organic Yogurt

Stonyfield

123

Parmesan Cheese

Kraft

124

Plain Yogurt (Non-Greek)

Yoplait

125

Processed Cheese Slices

Kraft

126

Sour Cream

Daisy

GROCERY

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER

127

Conventional Supermarket (non-discount) (Midwest)

Kroger

127

Conventional Supermarket (non-discount) (Northeast)

ShopRite

127

Conventional Supermarket (non-discount) (South)

Walmart

127

Conventional Supermarket (non-discount) (West)

Safeway

128

Discount Supermarket (Midwest)

Aldi

128

Discount Supermarket (Northeast)

Aldi

128

Discount Supermarket (South)

Aldi

128

Discount Supermarket (West)

Grocery Outlet / Walmart (TIE)

129

Grocery Store for Customer Service

Walmart

130

Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Midwest)

Aldi

130

Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Northeast)

Aldi

130

Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (South)

Walmart

130

Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (West)

Walmart

131

Grocery Store for Natural / Organic Foods

Whole Foods Market

132

Grocery Store for Store Brand / Private Label Products

Walmart

133

Small Format Grocery Store (Midwest)

Aldi

133

Small Format Grocery Store (Northeast)

Aldi

133

Small Format Grocery Store (South)

Aldi

133

Small Format Grocery Store (West)

Trader Joe's

134

Supermarket for Quick & Easy Shopping

Walmart

135

Supermarket for Sales & Promotions

Walmart

136

Superstore / Hypermarket (Midwest)

Walmart

136

Superstore / Hypermarket (Northeast)

Walmart

136

Superstore / Hypermarket (South)

Walmart

136

Superstore / Hypermarket (West)

Walmart

HEALTH & OTC

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER

137

Arthritis Pain Relief

Tylenol

138

Bandages

Band-Aid

139

Beard Care Products

King C. Gillette

140

Beard Trimmer

Wahl

141

Body Moisturizer

Aveeno / Dove (TIE)

142

Body Wash (Men)

Dove Men+Care

143

Body Wash (Women)

Dove

144

Cold Sore Treatment

Abreva

145

Condom

Trojan

146

Contact Lens Solution

Bausch & Lomb (Renu, Biotrue)

147

Continuous Glucose Monitor

Dexcom

148

Cough, Cold & Flu Relief

Vicks Dayquil / Nyquil

149

Diabetic Nutritional Shake

Glucerna

150

Eczema Care

Aveeno

151

Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B

152

Eye Drops

Visine

153

Feminine Hygiene Pads

Always

154

Fiber Supplement

Metamucil

155

Floss

Oral-B

156

Gas & Bloating Relief

Gas-X

157

Hair Regrowth Products

Rogaine

158

Hair Removal

Nair

159

Hand Sanitizer

Purell

160

Headache Relief

Tylenol

161

Heartburn Relief

Tums

162

Insect Repellent

Off!

163

Interdental Cleaning

Oral-B

164

Laxative

Dulcolax / MiraLax (TIE)

165

Manual Toothbrush

Oral-B

166

Men's Adult Multivitamin

Centrum

167

Men's Deodorant / Antiperspirant

Old Spice

168

Men's Hair Styling

American Crew

169

Men's Razors

Gillette

170

Mouthwash

Listerine

171

Nasal Allergy Spray

Flonase

172

Oral Back Pain Relief

Tylenol

173

Ovulation Test

Clearblue

174

Pregnancy Test

Clearblue

175

Prescription Medicine for Type 2 Diabetes

Ozempic

176

Prescription Medicine for Weight Loss

Ozempic

177

Probiotic Supplements

Culturelle / Nature's Bounty (TIE)

178

Protein Powder

Premier Protein

179

Sleep Aid

ZzzQuil

180

Tampons

Tampax

181

Toothpaste

Colgate / Crest (TIE)

182

Topical Pain Relief

Icy Hot

183

Upset Digestive System Relief

Pepto-Bismol

184

Vitamin C Powder

Emergen-C

185

Water Flosser

Waterpik

186

Weight Loss Supplement

Hydroxycut / SlimFast (TIE)

187

Women's Adult Multivitamin

Centrum

188

Women's Deodorant / Antiperspirant

Secret

189

Women's Hair Styling

Suave / Tresemmé (TIE)

190

Women's Razors

Gillette Venus

HOME GOODS

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER

191

Air Fryer

Ninja

192

Air Purifier

Dyson

193

Barbecue Grill

Weber

194

Blender

Ninja

195

Camping Products & Accessories

Coleman

196

Canopy / Sun Shelter

Coleman

197

Carpet Cleaner Machine

Bissell

198

Clothes Iron

Black+Decker / Rowenta (TIE)

199

Cookware

T-fal

200

Cooler

Igloo / Yeti (TIE)

201

Dashcam

Garmin

202

Dehumidifier

Frigidaire

203

Disposable Lighter

Bic

204

Door Lock

Schlage

205

Drip Coffee Maker

Mr. Coffee

206

Electric Fan

Lasko

207

Electric Kettle

Cuisinart

208

Faucets

Moen

209

Food Processor

Cuisinart

210

Greeting Cards

Hallmark

211

Hearing Aids

Phonak

212

Humidifier

Vicks

213

Kitchen Knives

Cuisinart / KitchenAid / Wüsthof (TIE)

214

Label Maker

Brother

215

Ladder

Werner

216

Luggage

Samsonite

217

Markers

Sharpie

218

Mattress-in-a-Box

Casper / Purple (TIE)

219

Motor Oil

Pennzoil

220

Oven / Range

GE

221

Pen

Bic

222

Portable Speaker

JBL

223

Refrigerator

LG / Samsung (TIE)

224

Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig

225

Slow Cooker

Crock-Pot

226

Smart Thermostat

Google Nest

227

Smoker (BBQ)

Weber

228

Space Heater

Honeywell / Lasko (TIE)

229

Standby Home Generator

Generac

230

Television

Samsung

231

Toaster Oven

Black+Decker

232

Vacuum

Shark

233

Water Filter Products

Brita

HOUSEHOLD & CLEANING

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER

234

All-Purpose Cleaner

Lysol

235

Bathroom Cleaner

Lysol

236

Bathroom Tissue

Charmin

237

Carpet Stain Remover

Resolve

238

Cleaning Products for Wood Floors

Bona

239

Dishwasher Detergent

Cascade

240

Dishwasher Rinse Aid

Finish

241

Disinfectant Spray

Lysol

242

Dryer Sheets

Bounce

243

Dryer Sheets to Repel Pet Hair

Bounce

244

Exterior Paint

Behr / Sherwin-Williams (TIE)

245

Exterior Stain

Behr

246

Fabric Softener

Downy

247

Floor Cleaning Tools

Swiffer

248

Food Preservation Bags

Ziploc

249

Food Storage Bags

Ziploc

250

Food Storage Containers

Rubbermaid

251

Food Vacuum Sealer

FoodSaver

252

Garbage Bags

Hefty

253

Garbage Cans

Hefty / Rubbermaid (TIE)

254

Household Cleaning Products with
Natural Ingredients

Clorox Eco Clean / Lysol Simply /
Mrs. Meyer's (TIE)

255

Insect Control

Raid

256

Interior Paint

Behr

257

Laundry Detergent

Tide

258

Laundry Detergent for Cold Water Washing

Tide

259

Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning

Tide

260

Laundry Detergent for Great Scent

Gain / Tide (TIE)

261

Laundry Detergent for Overall Value

Tide

262

Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin

Tide Free & Gentle

263

Laundry Disinfectant

Lysol

264

Laundry Scent Booster (in-wash)

Downy Unstopables / Gain (TIE)

265

Laundry Stain Remover

Shout

266

Laundry Wrinkle Protection (in-wash)

Downy

267

Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes

Clorox

268

Natural Hand Soap

Mrs. Meyer's

269

Odor Fighting Fabric Rinse

Downy

270

Painter's Tape

3M Scotch

271

Paper Towels

Bounty

272

Scented Candles

Yankee Candle

273

Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Lysol

274

Washing Machine Cleaner

Affresh / Tide (TIE)

RETAIL & RESTAURANTS

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER

287

Casual Restaurant for Family Dining

Applebee's

288

Casual Restaurant for Italian Food

Olive Garden

289

Casual Restaurant for Seafood

Red Lobster

290

Certified Pre-Owned Phone Retailer

Apple / T-Mobile / Verizon (TIE)

291

Convenience Store

7-Eleven

292

Dollar Store

Dollar Tree

293

Electronic Device Repair Store

Apple

294

Ice Cream Shop

Baskin-Robbins / Dairy Queen (TIE)

295

Neighborhood Retailer for Health,
Beauty & Cosmetics

CVS

296

Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy

297

Quick Service Restaurant for Chicken

Chick-fil-A / Kentucky Fried Chicken (TIE)

298

Quick Service Restaurant for Hamburgers

McDonald's

299

Quick Service Restaurant for Pizza

Domino's

300

Quick Service Restaurant for Sandwiches

Subway

301

Retailer for Home Improvement

The Home Depot

302

Retailer for Hunting & Fishing Gear

Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's

303

Retailer for In-Store Shopping and Pick-Up & Delivery (Omni-Channel)

Walmart

304

Retailer for Lower Prices on Baby & Kids' Products

Walmart

305

Retailer for Lower Prices on Health, Beauty & Personal Care

Walmart

306

Retailer for Lower Prices on Toys

Walmart

307

Retailer for Mattresses & Sleep Products

MattressFirm

308

Retailer for Shipping & Document Services

UPS

SERVICES

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER

309

AI Platform

ChatGPT

310

Airline for Customer Service

Delta

311

Airline for Domestic Travel

Delta

312

Airline for International Travel

Delta

313

Airline Loyalty Program

SkyMiles (Delta)

314

Antivirus Software

Norton

315

Auto Insurance Provider

State Farm

316

Car Rental Service

Enterprise

317

Cashback Rewards Credit Card Provider

Capital One

318

Cellular Service Provider

T-Mobile / Verizon (TIE)

319

Coffee Chain Loyalty Program

Starbucks Rewards

320

Cruise Line

Carnival / Royal Caribbean (TIE)

321

Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform

Coinbase

322

Digital Document Signing Service

DocuSign

323

DNA Testing

Ancestry

324

Drug Store Loyalty Program

ExtraCare (CVS)

325

Email Marketing Platform

MailChimp

326

Fast Oil Change Service

Jiffy Lube

327

Gas Loyalty Program

Shell Fuel Rewards

328

Grocery Loyalty Program

Kroger Rewards

329

Grocery Pickup & Delivery

Walmart

330

High Speed Internet Provider

Spectrum / Xfinity (TIE)

331

Home Insurance Provider

State Farm

332

Home Phone Service Provider

AT&T

333

Home Security Provider

ADT

334

Hotel Loyalty Program

Hilton Honors

335

Job Search Website

Indeed

336

Language Learning App

Duolingo

337

Meal Kit Delivery Service

HelloFresh

338

Meditation App

Calm

339

No Annual Fee Credit Card Provider

Capital One / Chase (TIE)

340

Online Casino

BETMGM / DraftKings / Fanduel (TIE)

341

Online Design Tool

Canva

342

Online Used Car Dealer

Carvana

343

Pay Later Service

Affirm / Afterpay / PayPal (TIE)

344

Portable Storage & Moving Containers Company

Pods

345

Rewards Credit Card Provider

Capital One

346

Roadside Assistance Service

AAA

347

Short-Term Rental Booking Site

Airbnb

348

Source for Health Information

WebMD

349

Source for Weather Information

The Weather Channel

350

Sports Betting Provider

FanDuel

351

Supplemental Health Insurance Provider

UnitedHealthcare

352

Tire Sales & Service

Discount Tire (America's Tire)

353

Trades / Handyman Booking Platform

Angi

354

Travel Booking Platform for Deals

Expedia

355

Travel Insurance Provider

Allianz

356

TV Service Provider

Spectrum / Xfinity (TIE)

357

Weight Loss Program

WW (Weight Watchers)

358

Windshield Repair / Replacement Service

Safelite

359

Women's Health & Fertility App

Flo

How Winners Are Determined
The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are based on the 2026 BrandSpark American Trust Study, in which BrandSpark surveyed a nationally representative sample of 35,215 qualified American shoppers to determine the most trusted brands in the U.S in 359 categories. Top-of-mind unaided responses for categories they actively shop and services they use formed the basis for ranking, with ties declared if the margin of victory was within 3%. To be declared a winner or among the top 3 most trusted brands, a brand had to achieve a minimum 10% trust share in its category.

About Newsweek:
Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinions, images, graphics, and videos delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with highly credible and actionable insights necessary to refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading credential programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and the newly-launched BrandSpark Worth it! Awards.

Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.

For media inquiries, licensing requests, or interview opportunities, please contact:

Adam Bellisario
Associate Vice-President, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards
[email protected]

SOURCE BrandSpark International

