Newsweek Names B&H Photo One of America’s Best for Customer Service

"We are very honored to be recognized once again for B&H's commitment to our customers," said Jeff Gerstel, Chief Marketing Officer. "For 48 years, we have focused on listening to our customers' needs to deliver 'old-school' service that exceeds their expectations. We want our customers to feel they have a trusted, go-to friend in the business for honest advice and straight talk."

B&H has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best for Customer Service for 2022

"We thank our employees for building unique customer relationships that made this Newsweek recognition possible. Highly engaged and knowledgeable employees are our secret sauce for providing an unequalled customer experience," said Mr. Gerstel.

The Newsweek ranking is derived from independent surveys of 25,000+ customers who completed 160,000+ evaluations of brands across 16 industries and 161 categories. B&H was recognized for excellence in the online photo and video equipment category. B&H was the only retailer recognized for photo and video equipment or consumer electronics (the other winners were manufacturers).

The rankings were based 50% on the Likelihood of Recommendation (would you recommend this brand) and 50% across five other criteria: i) Quality of Communication (friendly or polite email, phone, and face-to-face interactions); ii) Professional Competence (quality of information; questions answered correctly); iii) Range of Services (variety of solutions); iv) Customer Focus (customer feels acknowledged and important); and v) Accessibility (availability of customer service help line).

"We appreciate that customers recognize our hard work and efforts to serve them, especially through many challenges during the pandemic," added Mr. Gerstel. "This award affirms our commitment to our brand promises of courtesy, knowledge, assortment, and value, and ultimately that we treat our customers 'right.'"

B&H is one of the world's largest sellers of photo, video, audio, computer, and creative technology through its BandH.com e-commerce site, B2B, and New York SuperStore channels. Since 1973, millions of professionals and enthusiasts in the worlds of imaging, audio, and technology have relied on B&H to power their creative technology needs. B&H prides itself on its family atmosphere and the talent and diversity of its many gifted employees.

To learn more about B&H, please visit BandH.com.

Contact

B&H Photo Video -- Henry Posner, Director of Corporate Communications -- [email protected]

SOURCE B&H Photo

Related Links

www.bhphotovideo.com

