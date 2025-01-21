Newsweek Names Delta Dental of California One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2025

Annual ranking recognizes companies fostering inclusion and championing diversity based on anonymous employee feedback, public data, and third-party research.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of California and Affiliates, the leading dental insurance provider, has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2025. This distinguished award is presented by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group to recognize U.S. companies across industries that prioritize fostering diversity and inclusive workplace cultures.

Newsweek names Delta Dental of California one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2025.

"Our people are our greatest asset," said Brian Sherman, executive vice president and chief people officer of Delta Dental of California and Affiliates. "This recognition reflects our deep commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs that support and celebrate the unique perspectives and contributions of our employees."

America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity is an annual ranking determined by a rigorous evaluation of public data, HR insights, and anonymous employee surveys. The list honors organizations with over 1,000 employees that demonstrate a meaningful commitment to offering distinctive company cultures inclusive of backgrounds and demographics, including age group, race, cultures, and sexual orientations. Research suggests about 80 percent of U.S. workers believe it's important for companies to create inclusive cultures.

"As companies in the United States continue to navigate the evolving dynamics of the workplace, diversity remains a cornerstone of organizational success and social responsibility," said Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief of Newsweek. "Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2025,' highlighting companies committed to building inclusive workplaces."

Delta Dental of California received a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion practices in 2024. The company has also been recognized with other Newsweek accolades, including America's Greatest Workplaces 2023, America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023, and Americas Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families 2023.

Delta Dental is committed to providing consistent, quality access to oral health care, improving education and driving lasting policy changes to address systemic issues. To learn more about what makes Delta Dental of California and Affiliates one of the best employers in the U.S., visit our career page.

About Delta Dental of California and Affiliates

Since 1955, Delta Dental of California and Affiliates has offered comprehensive, high-quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country. The Delta Dental of California enterprise includes its affiliates Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., as well as the national DeltaCare USA network, and provides dental benefits to more than 31 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia.* All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association based in Chicago, Illinois, the not-for-profit national association that through a national network of Delta Dental companies collectively covers millions of people nationwide. Delta Dental is a registered trademark of Delta Dental Plans Association.

For more information about Delta Dental of California and Affiliates, please visit www.deltadentalins.com

*Delta Dental of California and Affiliates' operating areas encompass Alabama, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and the District of Columbia, as well as Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

