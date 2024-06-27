Ranking includes factors such as diversity, culture, work-life balance, career opportunities

CHICAGO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, the leading national provider of in-home, person-centered care for seniors, announced today that it has been named as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for 2024 by Newsweek. America's Greatest Workplaces in the United States is determined by a large-scale employer study based on over 1.5 million comprehensive company reviews from over 250,000 employees.

Newsweek Names Help at Home as One of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2024 (PRNewsfoto/Help at Home)

As evidence of Help at Home's commitment to being an employer of choice, the company experiences higher than average industry retention rates, as well as high client and employee satisfaction NPS scores. According to Newsweek, these important employee satisfaction touchpoints foster a sense of belonging and optimism. Employees at designated Greatest Workplace companies are seen as more motivated and engaged. Companies benefit from creating great workplaces where employees who like their work are more productive with lower turnover rates. By staying at companies longer, loyal employees contribute to organizational stability and consistency. Additionally, employees experience less burnout, which carries over to the customer experience.

"At Help at Home, our nearly 60K caring and compassionate caregivers are the cornerstone of our organization," said Help at Home's Chief Human Resources Officer Michelle Bonfilio. "We also recognize the invaluable talent and dedication of our administrative teams to provide the infrastructure and supportive work environment that enables caregivers to provide their very best care to the clients in the communities we serve, helping them to age in place independently at home."

"Finding a great workplace is an important decision that needs to factor in pay, respect, training and advancement as well as healthy work-life balance. Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to publish "America's Greatest Workplaces 2024," the second annual ranking that highlights companies committed to offering a positive and supportive working environment," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek.

This designation is a true testament to Help at Home's commitment to its deep-rooted "caring for the caregiver" philosophy. In the past three years, Help at Home has received several Forbes Best Employer and Newsweek recognitions – and for each of these recognitions, we thank our team of dedicated caregivers and administrative employees.

Details about Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2024 methodology and the list of full winners are available by visiting America's Greatest Workplaces 2024 - Newsweek Rankings .

About Help at Home

Help at Home is the leading national provider of high-quality, home care services offering innovative programs designed to help seniors and underserved complex chronic populations remain healthy in their homes. As of March 31, 2024, Help at Home operated more than 180 branch locations across 11 states and provided in-home personal care and integrated care management services to approximately 70,000 clients with the help of more than 57,000 highly trained and compassionate caregivers. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Help at Home has nearly 50 years of operating experience in the home care industry. For more information about Help at Home, visit helpathome.com

Kristen Trenaman

VP of Public Relations & Brand

[email protected]

Contact: 502-445-4126

SOURCE Help at Home