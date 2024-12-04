Newsweek Names Hillenbrand to America's Most Responsible Companies 2025 List

BATESVILLE, Ind., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI), a leading global provider of highly-engineered processing equipment and solutions, has been named by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies, a program that recognizes companies' efforts to advance environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

Presented annually by Newsweek and global data firm Statista, the list includes top U.S. companies that were assessed on more than 30 key performance indicators within ESG. Additionally, more than 26,000 U.S. residents evaluated companies' corporate social responsibility reputations across social, environmental, and governance dimensions.

"It is an honor for Hillenbrand to be named one of America's Most Responsible Companies," said Kim Ryan, President and CEO of Hillenbrand. "This recognition highlights our commitment to transparency and our sustainability strategy, which aligns with customer expectations and builds long-term shareholder value. This also is a testament to our associates who demonstrate our Purpose to Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™."

Since the inception of its sustainability program in 2021, Hillenbrand has been committed to positively impacting the environments in which it operates. The Company recently published its first Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report , building upon three years of Company disclosures of Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data and disclosure of Scope 3 emissions in the Company's most recent Sustainability Report .

Additionally, Hillenbrand's efforts and recognition in the sustainability space include:

MSCI ESG Rating of AA, placing Hillenbrand among the top performers in ESG practices in the industry

ISS ESG scores of "1" (the highest rating) for its Governance QualityScore and Social QualityScore

"Our sustainability practices play a key role in our Purpose at Hillenbrand," said Tory Flynn, Chief Sustainability Officer at Hillenbrand. "We understand the value of finding new ways to work and adopting practices that benefit both the environment and our stakeholders. By putting them first, sustainability has become a way of doing business."

Learn more at www.Hillenbrand.com . For additional information and the full list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2025, visit newsweek.com.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is a global industrial company that provides highly-engineered, mission critical processing equipment and solutions to customers in over 100 countries around the world. Our portfolio is composed of leading industrial brands that serve large, attractive end markets, including durable plastics, food, and recycling. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™ — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. To learn more, visit: www.Hillenbrand.com .

SOURCE Hillenbrand