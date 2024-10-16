Newsweek Names Ribbon To America's Greenest Companies 2025

Award recognizes success in hitting key sustainability goals including meeting emissions reduction target 7 years early

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, announced that it has been named to Newsweek's 2025 list of America's Greenest Companies.

"This award celebrates the team's tremendous work and highlights our continued focus on sustainability," said Patrick Macken, CLO and EVP, Ribbon. "One particular point of pride is to have achieved our emissions reduction target seven years early, facilitated by a deliberate 26% cut in electricity consumption over six years and boosting our renewable electricity consumption to 10% of our total electricity use."

Ribbon's recent sustainability achievements include:

33% reduction in Scope 1+2 CO2e emissions compared to 2018, exceeding our target 7 years ahead of schedule.

17% reduction in the rate of waste sent to landfills compared to 2022

90% cumulative reduction in equipment and laboratory space compared to non-optimized operations

EcoVadis Silver Sustainability Rating in 2023 placing Ribbon in the top 16%of our peer companies in the Information and Communications Technology sector

Designed by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group in collaboration with GIST Impact, the list is based on research and analysis of public data of organizations both public and private in the USA that meet the minimum standards set by the European Union.

