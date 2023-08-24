Newsweek Ranks 10 Select Medical Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospitals Among Nation's Best Physical Rehab Centers

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical today announced that 10 of its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in 18 locations have been named to Newsweek's 2023 list of America's Best Physical Rehab Centers.

"We're delighted that for a third consecutive year, our rehabilitation hospitals have populated the top positions in the national Newsweek rankings," said Tom Mullin, executive vice president of hospital operations at Select Medical. "It's a true testament to the efforts of our care teams who consistently work to achieve clinical excellence and successful patient outcomes."

Newsweek's rankings are made on a state and regional basis. The 25 states with the most facilities were awarded individually and the remaining states were grouped into four regions: Northeast, Midwest, West and South.

Select Medical's state and regional rankings, include:

Arizona

Banner Rehabilitation Hospital - Phoenix and Peoria/West* - #5

California

California Rehabilitation Institute* - #3

Florida

UF Health Rehabilitation Hospital* - #9

Georgia

Emory Rehabilitation Hospital* - #1

Louisiana

Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital* - #2

Northeast Region

Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation - West Orange, Saddle Brook & Chester - #1

Ohio

Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation Hospital - Avon, Beachwood & Copley/Edwin Shaw* - #2

OhioHealth Rehabilitation Hospital* - Columbus - #10

Pennsylvania

Penn State Health Rehabilitation Hospital* - #11

Texas

Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation – Dallas* - #1

Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation – Irving Unit* - #5

Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation - Fort Worth* - #19

Baylor Scott & White - Institute for Rehabilitation at Frisco* - #25

*Denotes hospitals grouped under the same certification number provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Editor's Note: All hospitals represent joint venture partnerships between Select Medical and the health system named with the exception of California Rehabilitation Institute which is a three-partner joint venture between Select Medical, Cedars Sinai and UCLA Health; and, Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation which is wholly owned by Select Medical.

Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, examined physical rehabilitation centers from every U.S. state. This year Newsweek awarded 280 inpatient facilities, based on the results of an online survey of over 4,400 experts on physical rehabilitation. More information about the ranking criteria and methodology can be found here.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. As of June 30, 2023, Select Medical operated 108 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 32 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, 1,944 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia, and 540 occupational health centers in 41 states. At June 30, 2023, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com .

