Nex Series the newest Line of Modern Office Furniture to come to Madison Liquidators

News provided by

Madison Liquidators

25 Jan, 2024, 07:30 ET

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the landscape of workspaces continues to evolve, Madison Liquidators is proud to announce the launch of its latest collection of modern office furniture. From longtime brand partner Groupe Lacasse, the Nex Series is an outside-of-the-box approach to what office furniture can be and was designed to elevate functionality, style, and affordability in contemporary work environments. 

Continue Reading
Modern desk series Nex by Groupe Lacasse, now available at Madison Liquidators.
Modern desk series Nex by Groupe Lacasse, now available at Madison Liquidators.

Described by the manufacturer as "a collection whose design pushes back... established boundaries... its asymmetry, varying volumes, and proportions will appeal to your style and needs." This new line embodies the ethos of Madison Liquidators by offering sleek, cutting-edge designs that cater to the demands of modern-day offices while ensuring accessibility for businesses of all sizes. 

The Nex Series collection includes a diverse range of office furniture pieces meticulously crafted to blend form and function seamlessly. The initial release to the Madison Liquidators online office furniture store features a wide range of multifunctional desks and storage units, including standing desks and collaborative 2-person desk workstations designed for adaptability. Each piece of this collection meets the dynamic needs of the modern workforce. 

The designs prioritize several factors that focus on the needs of the common office furniture customer. For example, the Nex Series has been designed for "active collaboration," as seen in the multi-person workstations. The design also embodies the principle of "scalable architecture," which makes each piece a stylish focal point of the space it inhabits. Finally, the Nex Series was designed for "dynamic spaces" to ensure a highly functional workspace for the modern office worker and their work style. 

The sleek and versatile pieces from the new line are ideal for creating inspiring, functional, and contemporary workspaces that stimulate productivity and creativity. Because Madison Liquidators is a leading provider of innovative office furniture solutions online, and they have been continuously dedicated to enhancing the modern workplace experience. With a focus on functionality and affordability, Madison Liquidators strives to empower businesses of all sizes to create dynamic and efficient work environments by providing affordable, quality office furniture such as the Nex Series!

SOURCE Madison Liquidators

Also from this source

Versatile and Functional Commercial Folding Tables Come to Madison Liquidators

Versatile and Functional Commercial Folding Tables Come to Madison Liquidators

Madison Liquidators, a leader in innovative furniture solutions, proudly unveils its latest line of commercial folding tables tailored specifically...
Madison Liquidators Reinvigorates its Homepage with a Fresh Appearance and Smart Tools!

Madison Liquidators Reinvigorates its Homepage with a Fresh Appearance and Smart Tools!

Madison Liquidators has continued to raise the standard when it comes to the website's customer experience with the implementation of a brand-new...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Furniture and Furnishings

Image1

Office Products

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.