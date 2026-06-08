Nex-Tech and Connectbase Strengthen Partnership to Support Connectivity Growth Between Kansas City and Denver

Nex-Tech Positions New Network Investments for Growth, Visibility, and Buyer Engagement Across the Midwest

BOSTON and HAYS, Kan., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, the global platform for connectivity, today announced the continued expansion of its partnership with Nex-Tech, a leading telecommunications and technology provider serving communities and businesses throughout Kansas and the Midwest.

As Nex-Tech advances its efforts to expand connectivity between the Kansas City and Denver markets, the company is leveraging Connectbase's Connected World platform to maximize the visibility and commercial potential of its growing infrastructure investments. By combining network intelligence, market insights, and digital commercialization capabilities, Nex-Tech is positioning its expanding footprint to better serve enterprise, carrier, and wholesale customers across the region.

"Nex-Tech has built a reputation for investing in the networks and technologies that drive long-term value for the communities and businesses it serves," said Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO of Connectbase. "We're excited to continue supporting their growth strategy by providing the intelligence and tools needed to identify new opportunities, engage buyers more effectively, and maximize the value of their network investments."

As part of the partnership, Nex-Tech utilizes Connectbase solutions to enhance network visibility, maintain accurate infrastructure and location data, analyze market opportunities, and streamline engagement with prospective customers and partners. These capabilities help Nex-Tech make more informed decisions about where and how to bring new connectivity opportunities to market.

"Nex-Tech is committed to building the infrastructure that will support the next generation of connectivity across our region," said Doug Kuntz, Carrier Access Manager of Nex-Tech. "Connectbase helps us better understand the opportunities surrounding our network investments and provides valuable insight that supports both our growth strategy and our commitment to delivering exceptional service to customers."

The collaboration reflects a shared focus on helping service providers transform network expansion into business growth. Through greater visibility into network assets, route opportunities, and market demand, Nex-Tech is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities created by its continued investment in regional connectivity.

As the connectivity industry continues to evolve, providers increasingly recognize the importance of pairing infrastructure investment with accurate network intelligence and ecosystem engagement. Together, Nex-Tech and Connectbase are helping ensure that new network assets are not only built for the future but also positioned for commercial success.

Meet Nex-Tech at The Connected World LIVE!

Nex-Tech will be sponsoring and attending The Connected World LIVE!, hosted by Connectbase, where attendees can learn more about how network intelligence, route visibility, and ecosystem collaboration are helping providers accelerate growth and unlock new market opportunities. Meet with the Nex-Tech team to discuss its ongoing network expansion efforts, emerging opportunities across the Midwest, and how data-driven strategies are reshaping the future of connectivity.

Connect with Nex-Tech and Connectbase at The Connected World LIVE! to explore how strategic infrastructure investments, paired with actionable network intelligence, are creating new opportunities for providers, partners, and customers across the connectivity ecosystem.

About Nex-Tech

Nex-Tech connects thousands of people and businesses through a robust broadband network with cutting-edge technology. Nex-Tech's powerful network architectures, including fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) and fiber-to-wireless (FTTW) technologies, deliver leading-edge enterprise solutions to clients nationwide including a 24x7x365 Network Operations Center (NOC), CALEA compliance, enterprise cloud services, security, managed IT, and advertising solutions. Headquartered in Lenora, Kansas, Nex-Tech is 70 years into providing exceptional service to business and residential customers.

With stores in more than 20 locations and a full-service help desk and a 24-hour Network Operations Center, Nex-Tech customers are ensured unsurpassed technology and support. We also pledge that same level of devotion to our local communities, supporting local organizations, groups, schools, and more through donations, volunteerism, and education.

For more information, visit https://www.nex-tech.com/carrier/.

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the Operating System for Connected Commerce, transforming how the connected world transacts. Built on trusted, location-based intelligence and automated workflows, the Connected World Platform enables buyers, sellers, and channel partners to digitize the connectivity lifecycle from discovery to order across billions of serviceable locations. Connectbase powers automation, intelligence, and monetization across the global connectivity and AI infrastructure ecosystem. Visit Connectbase.com and follow Connectbase on LinkedIn.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gabe Venturi

SVP, Marketing & Product Operations, Connectbase

[email protected]

(508) 202-1807

SOURCE Connectbase