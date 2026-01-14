NEXA Lending Appoints Todd Bitter as National Director of Sales

Industry-focused leadership hire reflects a renewed commitment to elevating loan officers through accountability, education, and service

PHOENIX, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXA Lending, the nation's largest mortgage brokerage, today announced the appointment of Todd Bitter as National Director of Sales, reinforcing a broader commitment not only to company growth, but to the long-term advancement of the mortgage industry as a whole.

With more than 30 years of experience spanning top-producing loan officer performance, executive leadership, and national sales development, Bitter is widely respected for his ability to help loan officers build sustainable, repeatable success regardless of market conditions.

Todd Bitter: New National Director of Sales at NEXA Lending

"This role matters to me because I have the opportunity to make a big impact on a large company," said Bitter. "That will be my legacy. My passion has always been helping loan officers hold themselves accountable, because accountability always leads to production. Most loan officers know what they want, but without a defined plan, it never comes together. When you build success layer by layer, brick by brick, you give people something that lasts."

In his role, Bitter will lead national sales strategy, coaching initiatives, and leadership development efforts designed to help loan officers at every stage of their careers from those seeking consistency to those ready to scale. His approach emphasizes simplicity, clarity, and individualized planning, allowing loan officers to grow without being overwhelmed.

Mike Kortas, CEO and Founder of NEXA Lending, noted that Bitter's appointment reflects a responsibility to the broader mortgage ecosystem.

"The mortgage industry moves forward when we invest in people," said Kortas. "If loan officers across the industry become more educated, more accountable, and more confident, that's a win for everyone. At NEXA, we believe that paying it forward always comes back in greater reward. Todd has built his career by helping others rise and giving him a national platform allows that impact to extend far beyond any single company."

Kortas emphasized that leadership in today's market requires stewardship not just scale, and that Bitter's philosophy aligns with NEXA's long-standing belief that the industry grows stronger when its professionals do.

"When loan officers get better, the industry gets better," Kortas added. "That's how we measure success."

The mortgage industry continues to navigate a period defined by compression, consolidation, and rising expectations for professionalism and leadership. In this environment, the need for experienced, principled leaders who can help loan officers build sustainable careers rather than chase short-term volume has never been greater. Appointing leaders like Todd with a proven track record of accountability, education, and service reflects a broader responsibility to strengthen the industry from within, ensuring that loan officers are better equipped to serve consumers, adapt to market cycles, and elevate the standard of mortgage lending nationwide.

NEXA's leadership team echoed that sentiment, citing Bitter's proven ability to coach, inspire, and elevate.

"We are excited to welcome Todd Bitter to NEXA Lending," said Jason duPont. "We look forward to his industry expertise and coaching as we move toward our next goals."

Bitter's reputation for excellence has long preceded him across the mortgage community. Geri Farr shared a reflection that underscores his influence:

"For over three years, I was charged with driving attach rate between Bay Equity and Redfin—and agents spoke of nothing and no one but Todd Bitter. Every loan officer was compared to Todd, and no one could ever live up to the standard he set. I hadn't even met him yet. When I finally did, he was the kindest, most humble soul. I've been on a path to work with Todd since 2022, and today we finally come together."

As the industry continues to evolve, Bitter's appointment signals a focus on long-term leadership development, accountability-driven growth, and a belief that the strongest organizations are those that invest in the success of others.

About NEXA Lending

NEXA Lending is the nation's largest mortgage brokerage, providing loan officers with a platform built on transparency, education, and opportunity. Founded on the belief that empowered professionals strengthen the entire industry, NEXA exists to preserve, protect, and promote the future of mortgage lending.

