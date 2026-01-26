NEXA Lending Launches Chat & Social AI for Loan Originators, Ushering in a New Era of Intelligent Production

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXA Lending, the nation's fastest-growing mortgage brokerage, today announced the rollout of Chat and Social AI, the next major evolution of its Agenetic AI platform, a fully integrated, large-language-model system built exclusively for mortgage professionals.

Unlike traditional chatbots, static CRMs, or bolt-on tech tools, NEXA's agenetic AI is designed to learn, adapt, and evolve in real time, operating as a true digital teammate for loan originators.

This rollout introduces powerful Chat AI and Social AI capabilities, embedding intelligence directly into how loan officers think, market, structure, and close loans without adding complexity or workload.

The platform provides instant access to:

Loan product and guideline search across 288+ investors

Real-time pricing and scenario support

Intelligent loan structuring assistance

Automated answers to any NEXA or mortgage-related question

AI-powered social media and content generation

Intelligent chat support for both loan officers and borrowers

Together, these capabilities transform AI from a tool into a production multiplier working continuously in the background while loan officers focus on relationships and execution.

In the weeks ahead, NEXA will release additional automation features designed to reactivate dormant databases, identify overlooked opportunities, and dramatically increase production without increasing effort.

This announcement marks the beginning of a broader technology transformation at NEXA—one where artificial intelligence is embedded into every stage of the loan officer workflow, from marketing and client engagement to application, underwriting, and closing.

A Message from Mike Kortas, CEO of NEXA Lending

"I've spent my career building systems that help loan officers win.

This is the most powerful one yet.

We're introducing true learning AI to the mortgage industry, not a toy, not a chatbot, but real, decision-capable intelligence that works alongside our people every single day."

Kortas emphasized that what NEXA is rolling out is not theoretical or distant, it is already live and expanding rapidly.

"What we're rolling out over the next few weeks alone will change how loans are originated, marketed, and closed. Not months. Weeks. Nobody has ever built anything this robust for mortgage professionals before."

"This is exclusive to NEXA loan officers. But make no mistake, we're just getting started. More releases are coming, and they're coming fast. This platform is going to keep evolving, and the industry will feel it."

The Agenetic AI platform, including Chat and Social AI, is live today for NEXA loan officers, with rapid feature expansions scheduled on a rolling basis.

NEXA continues to invest aggressively in automation, artificial intelligence, and scalable technology reinforcing its commitment to removing friction, increasing productivity, and giving loan officers an unfair advantage in an increasingly competitive market.

About NEXA Lending

NEXA Lending is the largest and fastest-growing mortgage broker platform in the United States. Built as a true platform—not a traditional mortgage company—NEXA empowers independent loan officers and teams through cutting-edge technology, competitive pricing, and a culture of ownership. By reinvesting in innovation and automation, NEXA continues to redefine what's possible in the broker channel.

