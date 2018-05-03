Nexa Resources Selects Unisys to Drive Company's Digital Transformation

In the engagement, Unisys is helping Nexa Resources define new, agile business processes and IT infrastructure meant to further the company's growing momentum in the Brazilian market. The new processes are designed to enable creation of digital infrastructure that uses the public cloud to connect both existing and new mines for increased operational efficiency and lower operating costs.

To map and build the architecture, Unisys is designing and implementing a transformation roadmap and analysis of potential return on investment (ROI), both to facilitate consolidation of the portfolio of applications that Nexa Resources relies on to operate its mines and industrial plants and to migrate the company's IT infrastructure to the public cloud.

"IT is the keystone of our company's business strategy, serving as the connection point and enabler for all areas of our operations. It is imperative to have a secure, contemporary digital architecture as its core. With Unisys as a partner, we can conduct that digital transformation quickly and efficiently so we maintain our operational and competitive edge well into the future," said Jose Antonio Furtado, IT general manager at Nexa Resources.

"Cost reduction is as critical for us as the actual application and infrastructure modernization. Unisys has helped us greatly in identifying the best investment strategy and operational model for our business," commented Furtado.

A recent Unisys study demonstrates the value of having a partner to navigate the potential complexities of digital transformation, showing that organizations that make complete ROI analysis before the cloud migration are 44 percent more successful in achieving cost savings than those without such a plan. The study also shows that 92 percent of Brazilian companies that conducted a pre-migration ROI analysis achieved their expected savings.

"Working together, we have been able to quickly define a digital roadmap and operating model that will keep pace with markets and client expectations," said Fábio Abatepaulo, consulting service director, Latin America, Unisys. "Migrating to a secure, cloud-enabled digital IT infrastructure will not only reduce operating costs for Nexa Resources, but also enable the company to seize emerging business opportunities while generating an appropriate return on its investments."

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most digitally demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources is a global mining company that is part of Votorantim Group and everyday life of society - from copper in cars to copper in mobile phones; from zinc in plantations to zinc in planes. Since 1956, the company has been operating in the non-ferrous metals industry. It have grown and is currently one of the major mining companies around the world. The company's shares trade on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges, under the symbol NEXA. Nexa Resources believes that, when it extracts the best of the present, it can create a better future for all.

