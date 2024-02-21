NexaMotion Group Announces Expanded Product Offerings and New Locations at Transtar Industries and C&M Auto Parts

CLEVELAND, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexaMotion Group (NMG) is continuing its trajectory of growth and expansion, with two of its businesses expanding product offerings and opening new locations.

Transtar Industries is expanding its product offerings to include general repair product lines in four new markets: Cleveland and Mentor, OH; Pittsburgh, PA; and its newest location in Dallas, TX.

In addition, the company announced that C&M Auto Parts has opened two new locations in the New Jersey market. C&M Auto Parts will offer general repair parts at its Lakewood, NJ, location and add Transtar Industries transmission repair parts to its new Pennsauken, NJ, location.

The company plans to increase the number of facilities with both transmission and general repair products. "Our comprehensive product offering, joined by our e-commerce platform Transend and our world-class customer service, is an unrivaled match. We look forward to expanding our locations and product lines within NexaMotion Group to provide a truly unique product offering that simplifies complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving," said Neil Sethi, Chief Executive Officer of NexaMotion Group.

NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 48 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies. Learn more at https://www.nexamotiongroup.com/.  

