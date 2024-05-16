NexaMotion Group Announces New Location in Tampa, FL, for Extended Product Offering

CLEVELAND, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexaMotion Group (NMG) proudly announces the grand opening of a new Transtar Industries Distribution Center in Tampa, Florida. The new location opened on May 13, 2024, at 9207 Palm River Road, Tampa, FL 33619. This milestone marks a significant step in the company's expansion strategy.

With a spacious new facility spanning 40,000 square feet, Transtar is poised to offer an extended product catalog for foreign and domestic applications covering transmission, brakes, batteries, engine management, suspension parts, HVAC and more. The new location will cater to the diverse and growing automotive repair market in Tampa and will also serve as an anchor for further expansion throughout Florida.

As the first fully integrated distribution center for transmission and general repair products in Florida, customers can expect a host of benefits, including enhanced product availability, improved service and streamlined operations. This facility represents a substantial investment in NMG's growth strategy and demonstrates the company's dedication to meeting the evolving demands of the market.

Neil Sethi, CEO of NexaMotion Group, expresses confidence in the future of the Tampa location following the success of similar Transtar expansions in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. "We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter of growth in Tampa," says Sethi. "This expansion not only underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional products and services but also reaffirms our commitment to enhancing convenience and accessibility for our valued customers."

About NexaMotion Group

NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 49 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies. Learn more at https://www.nexamotiongroup.com/.

SOURCE NexaMotion Group