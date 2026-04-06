NexaMotion Group Celebrates the Grand Opening of Arch Auto Parts in Hartford, CT

Building on Successful Market Entry, NexaMotion Group Continues Strategic Expansion in Connecticut.

CLEVELAND, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexaMotion Group (NMG) announced that it has opened a new Arch Auto Parts location in Hartford, Connecticut. The new store is located at 75 Airport Road, Hartford, CT 06114.

This opening marks the continued growth of Arch Auto Parts in the Connecticut market, following the successful launch of its first location in Bridgeport last year. The strong performance in Bridgeport reinforced NMG's commitment to expanding its presence in the region and meeting increasing demand from local repair shops.

Arch Auto Parts Logo

Arch Auto Parts provides a comprehensive range of high-quality automotive aftermarket parts, supporting professional repair facilities with reliable inventory and expert service.

"Our expansion in Connecticut reflects both the success we've seen in Bridgeport and the strong demand from customers in the region," said Scott Weinstein, President of NexaMotion Group. "Opening our Hartford location allows us to further invest in our customers' success by providing the right parts, expertise, and support to keep their businesses moving forward."

About NexaMotion Group

NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 50 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies with over 100 locations. Learn more at https://www.nexamotiongroup.com/.

SOURCE NexaMotion Group