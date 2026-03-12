CLEVELAND, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transend Auto Tech, the industry-leading digital commerce platform from NexaMotion Group, today announced a new promotion designed to reward repair shops that leverage online ordering for their automotive parts needs.

For a limited time, qualifying customers who place orders through Transend will receive 5% off all orders plus free local delivery, providing repair facilities with immediate cost savings while streamlining their parts procurement process.

Transend Launches Limited-Time 5% Savings and Free Local Delivery to Accelerate Digital Ordering for Automotive Repair Shops

The initiative reflects NexaMotion Group's continued investment in digital solutions that help independent repair shops operate more efficiently while gaining faster access to the parts they need.

"Transend is designed to make ordering parts faster, easier, and more transparent for repair professionals," said Kevin Rozsa, EVP, Transtar & M&A at NexaMotion Group. "By placing orders through Transend, shops can instantly access our extensive inventory network, see real-time availability and pricing, and now take advantage of additional savings through this promotion. It's another step in helping our customers run more efficient and profitable businesses."

Unlike traditional phone ordering, Transend allows repair professionals to:

Instantly locate parts across NexaMotion Group's extensive distribution network

View real-time availability and pricing

Order at any time without waiting on hold

Improve shop productivity and technician efficiency

By shifting ordering to digital channels, repair shops gain both speed and cost advantages, while NexaMotion Group continues advancing its mission of simplifying complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving.

The promotion is available to qualifying customers and applies to orders placed through the Transend platform.

Repair professionals can learn more and begin ordering today at: www.transendauto.com

*For qualifying customers only. Other restrictions may apply.

About NexaMotion Group

NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 50 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies with over 100 locations. Learn more at https://www.nexamotiongroup.com/.

