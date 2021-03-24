NexBank Ranked as Top-Performing U.S. Bank by S&P Global

DALLAS, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexBank Capital, Inc., a Dallas-based financial services company, announced that for the third consecutive year it has been recognized as a top-performing U.S. bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

NexBank Capital, Inc. ranked 17th in the nation among banks with $3 billion to $10 billion in assets. It had the fourth-highest return on average tangible common equity and the sixth-lowest efficiency ratio among the ranked banks.

S&P Global Market Intelligence reported that it ranked the best-performing banks based on six financial metrics for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2020: pretax return on tangible common equity, efficiency ratio, net interest margin, operating revenue growth, leverage ratio, and nonperforming assets and loans 90 days or more past due as a percentage of total assets, net of Paycheck Protection Program loans. The full S&P Global Market Intelligence report is available here.

About NexBank Capital, Inc.

NexBank Capital, Inc. is a financial services company that serves its clients through three core businesses: Institutional Banking, Commercial Banking, and Mortgage Banking. NexBank provides customized financial and banking services primarily to institutional clients, financial institutions and corporations nationwide. www.NexBank.com

NexBank | Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

SOURCE NexBank Capital, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.nexbank.com

