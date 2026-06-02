Nexcess Unites Kadence, LearnDash, The Events Calendar, and Give into Its Software Offering

Raising what's possible for the businesses built on them

LANSING, Mich, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexcess, a specialty cloud company, today announced a software offering of four core products: Kadence for site building and security, LearnDash for online courses, The Events Calendar for event management and ticketing, and Give for fundraising. The tools behind a modern web business, now from a single provider.

Running a web business today means solving for things that didn't exist a few years ago and preparing for needs that aren't fully defined yet. The four products in this offering reflect that reality: Kadence gives site builders the foundation to design, build, and run sites and stores at scale, with security, commerce, and membership capabilities built in. LearnDash gives course creators and learning businesses the infrastructure to grow from a single course to a full operation, with AI-powered tools now part of the product. The Events Calendar gives event organizers complete ownership of their events, tickets, and attendee relationships, a platform trusted by 800,000 operators who have collectively run over one billion events. And Give gives nonprofits and mission-driven organizations everything they need to run a fundraising operation on their own terms, with over $350 million raised by more than 100,000 organizations to date.

Each product is available in tiered plans with an entry point for independent operators and enterprise-grade capabilities at the top tier, all managed through a single portal.

For the agencies and site builders who rely on these products, these four platforms together cover the full set of tools their clients' sites need to function: site building, courses, events, and fundraising, with the full development resources of Nexcess behind each one.

"What excites me about where we are now is that we can offer people building sites and stores something genuinely complete," said Erin Raese, Chief Growth Officer at Nexcess. "We're already seeing customers dig into the new capabilities, and that tells us everything we need to know. People want innovative tools that help their businesses grow, and that's exactly what we're focused on delivering."

"These are not plugins, they are robust products," said Jack Kitterhing, VP of Product at Nexcess. "Give has processed over $350 million in donations, The Events Calendar has powered over a billion events. Currently built for WordPress, each product has a dedicated team and a full roadmap behind it, including AI-powered capabilities coming that will change how people build and run these platforms. We are just getting started."

About Nexcess Nexcess provides specialized cloud solutions for organizations in highly regulated, compliance-driven industries that prioritize performance and control. The company works alongside clients to create and manage private, specially architected environments so they can focus on growing their businesses. The portfolio includes Nexcess Platform, delivering cloud architecture and hands-on experts for tech leaders who need simplicity and proactive risk management; Servers.com by Nexcess, offering uncompromised, raw bare metal power for enterprise leaders running high-performance workloads that demand total control and zero limitations; and Liquid Web by Nexcess, providing self-directed premium hosting for businesses building and scaling sites and stores for themselves and their clients.

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SOURCE Nexcess