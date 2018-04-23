Nexen Tire Successfully Completes 2018 PURPLE SUMMIT Manchester for Worldwide Business Partners

Held from April 20 to 23 in Manchester, UK, the home city of Nexen Tire's partner Manchester City Football Club (Manchester City), the 2018 PURPLE SUMMIT Manchester demonstrates the company's efforts to foster and strengthen its relationships with its worldwide business partners. This year's campaign, attended by more than 60 invitees, was particularly meaningful thanks to Manchester City's recent claim of the 2017-18 English Premier League title.

"Once again, we are proud to have hosted the 2018 PURPLE SUMMIT Manchester for our global business partners and customers," said Travis Kang, CEO of Nexen Tire. "We will remain committed to investing and deepening our business relationships through PURPLE SUMMIT, which was developed and designed to inspire and stimulate our closest partners around the world."

More Networking Opportunities and Sharing Success Cases

This year's PURPLE SUMMIT provided for attendees more networking opportunities and recreational time to enjoy the city. With the new manufacturing facility at the Czech Republic soon to be operational, the company outlined future business plans and shared insights for a better future. The main conference, held on Sunday, April 22, was also reorganized to include segments such as the introduction of the tube and solid businesses as well as offering extended business relationships and sharing partner success stories. With participation from the City Football Group, 2018 PURPLE SUMMIT Manchester also highlighted the successful strategic partnership between Nexen Tire and Manchester City.

Sponsor Match Day with Various Fan Events, including the Nexen Skills Challenge

Participants in the PURPLE SUMMIT were invited to join Nexen Tire at Etihad Stadium to watch Manchester City's game with Swansea City A.F.C on April 22. At the Sponsor Match Day, the partners and Manchester City fans had the opportunity to experience the brands to the fullest, with Nexen Tire's activity zone dedicated to providing fun activities for attendees and their families.

Sponsor Match Day also included the final round of the 'Nexen Skills Challenge' during halftime, a three-month challenge where youth football players competed for trophies by showing their football skills. At the final event, the top two performers were honored by Nexen Tire. The Nexen Skills Challenge started in February 2018 for youth football players and provided them with blue carpet experiences, match tickets and goodie bags. The participating players will also have opportunities to be coached by the City Football Club.

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, and in Seoul, South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, works with 491 dealers based in 141 countries around the world (as of July 2015) and owns three manufacturing plants -- two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Zatec, Czech Republic will be operational by 2018. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. The company also focuses on producing UHP tires, which are based on advanced technologies. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world. For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com.

