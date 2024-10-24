Nexion Travel Group Awards 300th Scholarship Through Veterans in Travel

Veterans, active-duty military spouses can gain the skills they need for a successful career as travel advisors

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans observe Veterans Day on November 11, honoring the men and women who have served in the armed forces, Nexion Travel Group is proud to announce a milestone in its program assisting veterans and military spouses who are seeking a career in the travel industry.

Veterans in Travel offers a scholarship to military veterans and active duty military spouses to learn how to become a travel advisor.

Nexion Travel Group, the industry's premier host agency for independent travel professionals, recently awarded its 300th scholarship through Veterans in Travel, which helps veterans and active-duty military spouses gain the skills and knowledge required to become professional travel advisors. Veterans in Travel participants receive a 50% scholarship to the award-winning Travel Leaders of Tomorrow advisor training program.

Veterans in Travel is on track to award 35 to 40 scholarships this year, up from 24 in 2021. "Veterans and military spouses have sacrificed so much for our country, and we are proud to help them take the next step so that they can be successful in their civilian careers," said Heather Kindred, CTIE, VTA, Program Director of Travel Leaders of Tomorrow.

Travel Leaders of Tomorrow's virtual campus offers a comprehensive curriculum, collaborative study groups and engaging lectures by industry experts, along with support in developing a business plan. Upon completion of the program, Veterans in Travel participants can join Nexion Travel Group without an activation fee and opt-in for group coaching or mentorship from a fellow veteran.

John and Jackie Matthews, of Adventure Awaits World Travel in Colleyville, Texas, are Nexion Travel Group members who came through the Veterans in Travel Program. They are part of Nexion's Circle of Excellence, members who are recognized for meeting high sales goals using Nexion's preferred suppliers, including land, air and cruise packages.

The travel industry was a natural fit for the couple, who have both traveled widely and were eager to share their experiences and passion for seeing the world with their clients.

John Matthews followed in his father's footsteps by serving in the Navy, then retired after a career in the transportation industry including working at Boeing. "I have been blessed to live in 14 states, visit all 50 states and travel to 70 countries over the past 45 years for both business and pleasure, so I know the joys and challenges of travel."

Jackie Matthews began traveling internationally with her parents and sisters as a child and has now visited more than 45 countries. A retired teacher, she believes that "travel changes us in beautiful ways as we learn to value and respect one another and find those things we share in common."

"I'm thrilled that we've been able to help veterans and military spouses like John and Jackie Matthews become successful as they serve their clients and enrich our industry," said Jackie Friedman, CTC, VTA, President, Nexion Travel Group. "Veterans are skilled in leadership, teamwork, attention to detail, resilience and problem-solving, all attributes that are important to a travel advisor. And, of course, their spouses also have valuable skills gained from navigating the challenges of military life."

In a new survey, travel advisors with Nexion Travel Group expressed overwhelming satisfaction with their career choice and strong confidence in the outlook for the travel industry. Eighty-eight percent of respondents would recommend a job as a travel advisor to others, while 83 percent said they are optimistic or very optimistic about the future of the industry.

All travel professionals interested in learning to succeed as professional business owners, backed by Nexion Travel Group's many great benefits, are encouraged to call 800-747-6813 or email [email protected]. To learn more about the Nexion Veterans in Travel program, visit https://veteransintravel.com.

About Travel Leaders of Tomorrow

Started in 2013, Travel Leaders of Tomorrow, the award-winning travel advisor training program, is a joint initiative between Internova Travel Group and select travel industry partners to attract new talent into the travel agency community and ideally place them in Internova Travel Group's wholly-owned, franchised or member based agencies. Education is offered in three learning tracks: Virtual Campus, which includes virtual study and weekly lessons from travel industry experts, Independent Learner, which allows students to take the course at their own pace, with lessons and quizzes provided online, and the Business Travel Agent Training Program, which provides education for today's future corporate travel planners.

About Nexion Veterans in Travel

Launched in 2018, Nexion Veterans in Travel is a program for military veterans and their spouses that provides partial scholarships to cover the cost of tuition for Travel Leaders of Tomorrow training to become an independent travel consultant. Once participants are ready to launch their agency, Nexion Travel Group waives membership fees for eligible scholarship recipients for up to 24 months. The program has been officially endorsed by AMVETS (American Veterans), one of the country's leading military veterans support and advocacy organizations. Nexion Travel Group is an Internova Travel Group company.

CONTACT:

Berit Griffin

[email protected]

651-442-5173

SOURCE Nexion Travel Group