NexPoint Expands Distribution Leadership with Two Senior Hires

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint, a leading alternative investment platform, announced today the hire of two sales and distribution executives. With the additions of Angela Barbera, managing director and head of national accounts, and Kirby Noel, managing director and national sales manager, NexPoint expands its distribution leadership to reflect recent growth in its real estate offerings and across key retail alternative products.

"Angela and Kirby's backgrounds and experience are well aligned with NexPoint's strategic priorities," said Dustin Norris, NexPoint's head of distribution and chief product strategist. "Driven by strong demand for DSTs and 1031 exchanges, Regulation D offerings, and other areas of real estate and alternatives, NexPoint's recent expansion has put us at an inflection point. With Angela and Kirby's relevant expertise, we are in a strong position for our next phase of growth."

NexPoint has expanded across a number of areas in recent years; however, its real estate business, in particular, has experienced considerable growth in that time. In just the last year, NexPoint completed over $3.7 billion in real estate transactions.1

The firm's multifamily portfolio, the initial focus area within real estate, now includes approximately 28,000 units across 80 complexes. Its publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) holds over $1.2 billion in real estate assets, largely in value-add multifamily properties.2 This multifamily expertise continues to give rise to new opportunities, driving the firm's Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) offerings, among other investment strategies. NexPoint's real estate assets also include single-family rentals, office and retail, self-storage, and hospitality. The firm added a second publicly traded REIT to its platform this year with the listing of a hospitality REIT, NexPoint Hospitality Trust (TSXV: NHT).

"The scale and success that NexPoint has achieved to date is what drew me to the role," said Barbera, who will lead the firm's national accounts team. "The strength of the broader platform solidified my interest. From the real estate investment talent to the sophistication of the back office operations, there is a significant opportunity for further growth, and it's exciting to be a part of it."

Barbera joins NexPoint from Steadfast Capital Markets Group where she was responsible for all broker-dealer and registered investment adviser (RIA) relationships. In her role, Barbera established distribution strategies for Steadfast Companies, Alcentra, and Voya Annuity and Asset Sales. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University and holds her Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (Finra) Series 6, 7, 63, and 79 licenses, as well as a California Life & Health insurance license. Barbera serves on the advisory board at the Center for Investment and Wealth Management at the University of California, Irvine.

Kirby Noel joins NexPoint as the firm's national sales manager, overseeing the team of NexPoint sales directors around the country and working closely with Barbera and the national accounts team. Noel brings to NexPoint more than two decades of experience in the investment industry. In that time, he helped lead multiple transformational growth initiatives, including those at Realty Capital Securities and AXA Distributors.

"I've been a part of a number of largescale expansions, helping firms capitalize on pivotal moments in their development," said Noel. "NexPoint has all the right ingredients for success—a differentiated approach to product development, impressive investment talent, and strong momentum, to name a few. I look forward to helping bring those elements together to unlock the firm's growth potential."

Noel received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University. He holds his Finra Series 7, 24, and 63 licenses.

Barbera and Noel's positions are newly created roles at NexPoint.

About NexPoint

NexPoint is a leading alternative investment platform comprised of investment advisers NexPoint Advisors, L.P. and NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., broker dealer NexPoint Securities, Inc., member Finra/SIPC, and a suite of related investment vehicles. NexPoint's platform provides differentiated access to alternatives through a range of investment offerings, including publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate private placements, 1031 exchanges, closed-end funds, interval funds, and a business development company (BDC). NexPoint is based in Dallas, Texas and affiliated with Highland Capital Management, L.P., a multibillion-dollar global asset manager. For more information, visit nexpointfunds.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Lucy Bannon

lbannon@highlandcapital.com

+1 (972) 419-6272

1 Represents transactions completed between June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019 by NexPoint and affiliates.

2 Holdings as of June 30, 2019.

SOURCE NexPoint

Related Links

https://www.nexpointfunds.com

