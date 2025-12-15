NexPoint Launches Multifamily DST Offering for Birmingham, Alabama Property

NexPoint Outlook DST Is Second Multifamily DST Launch in the Fourth Quarter

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint, a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm, today announced the launch of NexPoint Outlook DST (the "Offering"), a Delaware statutory trust ("DST") offering of a multifamily property in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Outlook at Greystone

Outlook at Greystone is a 300-unit, Class-A apartment community strategically located in Southeast Birmingham, offering a range of studio to three-bedroom floorplans that average 905 square feet with in-place rents of $1,367 per month. The property benefits from proximity to major healthcare and employment centers, the high-growth Highway 280 Corridor, and affluent neighborhoods, contributing to strong demand in a metro known for its population growth, young professional demographic, and diversified labor market. Immediate value-add opportunities, including planned renovations and washer/dryer installations, are expected to drive rent growth and attractive returns. Residents enjoy modern amenities such as quartz countertops, spa-inspired bathrooms, and private balconies, along with resort-style community features and exceptional accessibility, all within an area boasting a low unemployment rate and rising millennial population.

The total acquisition cost for the offering is $61,177,430, with an offering size of $32,903,006. Investors may participate with a minimum investment of $100,000, available through cash or a 1031 exchange. The structure provides leverage to investors at 49.85%, with a fixed interest rate of 4.67% and interest-only payments for the full 120-month term. Participation is limited to accredited investors.

The property is managed by BH Management, a long-term partner of NexPoint and its affiliates, and one of the nation's top property management firms. BH Management manages more than 100,000 units nationwide, including more than 22,695 multifamily units across the NexPoint real estate platform. BH Management's expertise drives operational consistency, stabilized performance, and the preservation of institutional knowledge, aligning with NexPoint's commitment to quality and performance.

"We see significant opportunity in the multifamily space going into 2026, evident in our second multifamily DST launch this quarter," said Matt McGraner, NexPoint's Chief Investment Officer and Executive Vice President. "With the robust demand for quality multifamily housing, we are pleased to bring this offering to investors seeking institutional-grade real estate exposure and the benefits of tax deferral through Section 1031 Exchanges."

NexPoint launched the NexPoint Oasis DST, an offering of an Orlando area multifamily property, at the end of October.

About NexPoint

NexPoint is a multibillion-dollar investment firm based in Dallas, Texas. The firm is structured around three major business areas: real estate, corporate credit and equities, and retirement solutions. NexPoint's businesses span asset classes, industries, and strategies, providing the flexibility to invest across capital structures and market environments. Serving a diverse client base, NexPoint's investment strategies are offered in a range of vehicles and fund structures, including mutual funds, public and private REITs, tax-advantaged vehicles, private funds, and separate accounts. For more information, visit nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Kristen Griffith

[email protected]

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint