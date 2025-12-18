NexPoint Fully Subscribes $42 Million Life Science II DST

Offering Is Sixth NexPoint DST to Close in Last 12 Months

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint, a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm, today announced that it has fully subscribed its NexPoint Life Science II DST, a Delaware Statutory Trust ("DST") offering. The offering has reached its total goal of $42 million in equity raised since its launch.

This is the sixth DST that NexPoint fully subscribed in the last 12 months. Since December of last year, NexPoint announced the closing of two self-storage DST offerings, along with small-bay industrial, semiconductor manufacturing, and lodging DST offerings, totaling approximately $337 million in equity raised across the six offerings.

NexPoint Life Sciences II featured two premier life sciences assets located in Philadelphia, PA, an emerging hub for innovation in the sector. The properties are leased to Adare Pharma Solutions, a leading technology-driven drug developer and manufacturer. Adare's expansion into Philadelphia leverages the city's robust academic and research institutions, dynamic healthcare ecosystem, and supportive business environment.

"This closing underscores the strength of the life sciences manufacturing sector, which has translated into compelling real estate opportunities," said Matt McGraner, NexPoint Real Estate Advisors' Chief Investment Officer. "We continue to see long-term value in this area of the life science real estate space and are excited to bring unique opportunities like these to investors through our investment offerings."

About NexPoint

NexPoint is a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm based in Dallas, Texas. The firm is structured around three major business areas: real estate, corporate credit and equities, and retirement solutions. NexPoint's businesses span asset classes, industries, and strategies, providing the flexibility to invest across capital structures and market environments. Serving a diverse client base, NexPoint's investment strategies are offered in a range of vehicles and fund structures, including mutual funds, public and private REITs, tax-advantaged vehicles, private funds, and separate accounts. For more information, visit nexpoint.com.

