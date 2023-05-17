NexPoint Expands Life Sciences Real Estate Footprint with Acquisition of Two Properties from Adare Pharma Solutions

News provided by

NexPoint

17 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

Properties were indirectly acquired by NexPoint Life Sciences II DST, a Delaware statutory trust seeking to raise $42 million in equity from accredited investors via a private placement offering

DALLAS, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint, a multibillion-dollar alternative investment platform, today announced the acquisition of two life sciences industrial properties located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from Frontida Biopharm, LLC, a company in the Adare Pharma Solutions group, which is a global technology-driven contract development and manufacturing organization focused on oral dosage forms for the pharmaceutical industry. The properties were indirectly acquired by NexPoint Life Sciences II DST, a Delaware statutory trust seeking to raise $42 million in equity from accredited investors via a private placement offering. NexPoint Life Sciences II DST aims to raise capital from investors looking for exposure to the growing life sciences real estate sector.

Continue Reading
NexPoint Lab
NexPoint Lab

The real estate transaction builds on NexPoint's commitment to grow its presence within the life sciences industry and to provide best-in-class facilities for innovative companies in the research, development, and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology-based food and medicines, medical devices, biomedical technologies, nutraceuticals, and cosmeceuticals.

The real estate acquisition includes nearly 18 acres of land across the two separate properties and more than 250,000 square feet of interior space where Frontida Biopharm, LLC will remain the tenant. The first property comprises R&D, production, and warehouse facilities capable of producing three billion tablets and capsules annually. The second property features distribution facilities and packaging capacity for four billion tablets and capsules annually and allows for potential expansion on its 12-acre campus.

"As the life sciences industry continues to evolve, we see increasing demand for quality properties to support companies across all stages of innovation," said Matt McGraner, NexPoint Real Estate Advisors' Chief Investment Officer. "We are committed to expanding our footprint in this critical sector with modern facilities that help life sciences companies do their best work."

About NexPoint

NexPoint is a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm comprised of a group of investment advisers and sponsors, a broker-dealer, and a suite of related investment vehicles. NexPoint provides differentiated access to alternatives through a range of investment solutions, including public and private real estate investment trusts, tax-advantaged real estate vehicles, merger arbitrage and event driven strategies, other private real estate investments, closed-end funds, interval funds, and a business development company. NexPoint is based in Dallas, Texas and is part of a network of affiliates with expertise across the asset management and financial services spaces. For more information visit nexpoint.com.

Important Disclosures

Only "accredited investors" (as that term is defined in Rule 501 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933) who meet certain minimum requirements may invest. Investing in NexPoint Life Sciences II DST interests involves a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Before investing, please review the applicable offering materials, including NexPoint Life Sciences II DST's Confidential Private Placement Memorandum as amended or supplemented from time to time, including the "risk factors."

Contacts

Media Relations
Mike Geller, Prosek Partners for NexPoint
[email protected] 

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas, NexPoint
[email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint

Also from this source

NexPoint Launches Fourth Self-Storage DST Offering with Three Premium Assets

NexPoint Announces Proposal for TxS District, a 200-Acre Life Sciences District Centered at the Former EDS Campus in Plano, Texas

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.