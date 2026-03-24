NexPoint Launches Multifamily DST Offering for Greensboro, North Carolina Property

DALLAS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint, a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm, today announced the launch of NexPoint Waterford DST (the "Offering"), a Delaware statutory trust ("DST"). The offering provides access to a high‑quality, low‑density apartment community located in the Greensboro–High Point Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), one of North Carolina's fastest‑growing mid‑sized markets.

Situated along the scenic shores of Lake Jeanette, Waterford Place is a 240‑unit garden‑style community featuring expansive floorplans (averaging 1,155 square feet), sunrooms in every residence, and a comprehensive amenity package catering to modern renter preferences. The property benefits from proximity to Piedmont Triad International Airport, major employment centers, and a diversified economic base anchored by aerospace, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics.

"Waterford DST reflects our conviction in high‑growth Southeast markets supported by strong fundamentals, durable renter demand, and meaningful opportunities for operational enhancement," said Matt McGraner, NexPoint's Chief Investment Officer and Executive Vice President.

The Greensboro–High Point MSA has shown consistent population growth, resilient employment trends, and substantial corporate investment, including JetZero's 14,500‑job aerospace expansion and Toyota's multibillion‑dollar commitment to a new battery manufacturing facility in nearby Liberty, NC. The region's affordability, connectivity, and industry diversification underpin strong multifamily demand and reinforce the investment thesis for NexPoint Waterford DST.

About NexPoint

NexPoint is a multibillion-dollar investment firm based in Dallas, Texas. The firm is structured around three major business areas: real estate, corporate credit and equities, and retirement solutions. NexPoint's businesses span asset classes, industries, and strategies, providing the flexibility to invest across capital structures and market environments. Serving a diverse client base, NexPoint's investment strategies are offered in a range of vehicles and fund structures, including mutual funds, public and private REITs, tax-advantaged vehicles, private funds, and separate accounts. For more information, including important risks and disclosures, visit nexpoint.com.

This announcement is intended only for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities. Offers will only be made through a private placement memorandum to accredited investors and where permitted by law.

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SOURCE NexPoint