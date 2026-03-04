NexPoint Launches First Marina DST Offering

DALLAS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint, a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm, today announced the launch of NexPoint Marina DST (the "Offering"), a Delaware statutory trust ("DST") offering. The offering is backed by two established, full‑service marina properties: Eufaula Cove Marina in Eufaula, Oklahoma, and Grafton Harbor in Grafton, Illinois.

With a total acquisition cost of approximately $38.7 million and a total capitalization of $42.7 million, NexPoint Marina DST represents an attractive long‑term investment opportunity supported by durable boating demand, limited new marina supply, and the strong operating performance of two premier waterfront destinations.

Eufaula Cove Marina, located on Lake Eufaula—the largest lake entirely within Oklahoma—features a comprehensive dock system, 459 marina slips and eight jest ski slips, and multiple ancillary revenue sources including fuel, food & beverage, retail sales, and a Jellystone‑branded RV and cabin resort. The marina benefits from high occupancy, consistent regional tourism, and diverse income streams that reinforce its position as a leading recreational hub.

Grafton Harbor, situated along the Mississippi River near its confluence with the Illinois River, is a hospitality‑oriented marina with 252 Marina Slips and 25 jet ski slips, fuel services, a floating pool, and strong transient demand from river travelers navigating the iconic Great American Loop. Its location just 38 miles north of St. Louis positions it as both a regional destination and a critical stop along one of America's most significant inland waterway systems.

"This offering reflects our focus on delivering differentiated institutional quality real estate through tax advantage structures," said Taylor Colbert, Director of Real Estate for NexPoint. "Marinas are supported by durable demand, high tenant retention, and meaningful barriers to new supply, making them a compelling real estate category over the long term."

The U.S. marina industry benefits from sustained recreational boating participation, structural supply constraints, and high tenant retention. Waterfront development barriers, environmental permitting complexity, and scarcity of suitable land continue to limit new marina construction, supporting occupancy and pricing strength for existing assets.

Marinas also offer diversified income beyond slip rentals—including fuel, retail, dining, lodging, maintenance, and recreation—which can enhance NOI and create multiple levers for operational growth.

About NexPoint

NexPoint is a multibillion-dollar investment firm based in Dallas, Texas. The firm is structured around three major business areas: real estate, corporate credit and equities, and retirement solutions. NexPoint's businesses span asset classes, industries, and strategies, providing the flexibility to invest across capital structures and market environments. Serving a diverse client base, NexPoint's investment strategies are offered in a range of vehicles and fund structures, including mutual funds, public and private REITs, tax-advantaged vehicles, private funds, and separate accounts. For more information, including important risks and disclosures, visit nexpoint.com.

This announcement is intended only for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities. Offers will only be made through a private placement memorandum to accredited investors and where permitted by law.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Kristen Griffith

[email protected]

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint