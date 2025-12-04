NexPoint Fully Subscribes $28 Million Lodging I DST

Accelerated Closing Shows Strong Demand for NexPoint's First Dedicated Hospitality DST Offering

DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint, a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm, today announced that it has fully subscribed its NexPoint Lodging I DST, a $28 million Delaware Statutory Trust ("DST") offering. The closing marks a significant milestone for NexPoint's first DST vehicle focused exclusively on the hospitality sector. This structure provides investors with strategic access to hospitality assets while potentially delivering compelling tax benefits.

The offering was comprised of the Residence Inn Salt Lake City – West Jordan, a 99-key hotel property located in the West Jordan area of Salt Lake City. This region boasts a dynamic and diversified economy supported by retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and education. Its proximity to major transportation corridors and Salt Lake City itself makes it an attractive hub for technology companies and industrial operators. Coupled with access to outdoor recreation and strong infrastructure, the location presents a compelling investment outlook.

NexPoint partnered with PEG Companies' in-house hospitality management group, PEG Hospitality Group ("PEG"), which operates and manages the hotel on the Property. PEG, which was founded in 2003, has significant experience in the Salt Lake City metro area, having managed a more than 3,000-key portfolio in the region, representing some of the most recognized hotel brands.

"We are pleased to see the strong reception from investors for our first hospitality-focused DST offering," said Matthew McGraner, Chief Investment Officer at NexPoint and Executive Vice President of the DST Sponsor. "Going into 2026, NexPoint continues to look for ways to grow our alternative investment platform across real estate sectors, providing investors with access to compelling areas of the real estate market through DST offerings."

About NexPoint

NexPoint is a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm based in Dallas, Texas. The firm is structured around three major business areas: real estate, corporate credit and equities, and retirement solutions. NexPoint's businesses span asset classes, industries, and strategies, providing the flexibility to invest across capital structures and market environments. Serving a diverse client base, NexPoint's investment strategies are offered in a range of vehicles and fund structures, including mutual funds, public and private REITs, tax-advantaged vehicles, private funds, and separate accounts. For more information, visit nexpoint.com.

