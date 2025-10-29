NexPoint Launches Multifamily DST Offering for Orlando Area Property

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint, a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm, today announced the launch of NexPoint Oasis DST (the "Offering"), a Delaware statutory trust ("DST") offering of an Orlando area multifamily property.

The Offering is comprised of Oasis at Shingle Creek, a Class A, garden-style multifamily community located in Kissimmee, within the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan statistical area (the "Orlando MSA"). Developed in 2018 by The Altman Companies, the property features 356 units across 15 buildings, offering resort-style amenities, private entries, direct access garages, and modern interiors with high-end finishes. The Offering is sized at $46,331,389 and the minimum investment in the Offering is $100,000.

The Orlando MSA is the fastest-growing among the top 30 U.S metros and ranked seventh nationally in total population gains in 20241. The Orlando MSA has robust job creation, rising household incomes, and a dynamic mix of employers including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, AdventHealth, Microsoft, and Lockheed Martin. The property's location in Osceola County positions it to benefit from strong momentum in population growth, favorable demographics, and sustained demand for quality rental housing.

The property is managed by BH Management, one of the nation's top ten property management firms, overseeing more than 100,000 units nationwide. BH Management is a long-term partner of NexPoint and its affiliates, managing more than 21,866 multifamily units across the NexPoint real estate platform. The Altman Companies, the property developer, is known for delivering high-quality, innovative rental communities, developing over 28,000 apartment units primarily located in Florida and the Eastern United States

"We believe multifamily DSTs offer a compelling combination of stability, growth, and accessibility," said Matt McGraner, NexPoint's Chief Investment Officer and Executive Vice President. "In today's environment, elevated home prices and interest rates are keeping renters in place and intensifying demand for multifamily housing. This dynamic creates a favorable backdrop for DSTs, which allow investors to access institutional-quality real estate while benefiting from tax deferral through Section 1031 Exchanges."

About NexPoint

NexPoint is a multibillion-dollar investment firm based in Dallas, Texas. The firm is structured around three major business areas: real estate, corporate credit and equities, and retirement solutions. NexPoint's businesses span asset classes, industries, and strategies, providing the flexibility to invest across capital structures and market environments. Serving a diverse client base, NexPoint's investment strategies are offered in a range of vehicles and fund structures, including mutual funds, public and private REITs, tax-advantaged vehicles, private funds, and separate accounts. For more information, visit nexpoint.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Kristen Griffith

[email protected]

Media Relations

[email protected]

1 OEP (Orlando Economic Population). Orlando Population Growth Highest in Nation, March 2025.

SOURCE NexPoint