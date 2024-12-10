NexPoint Fully Subscribes $46 Million Self-Storage DST

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint, a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm, today announced that it has fully subscribed its NexPoint Storage V DST, a Delaware Statutory Trust ("DST") offering. The offering has reached its total goal of $46 million in equity raised since its launch in June.

NexPoint Storage V includes two GenerationV ("GenV"), Class-A storage facilities located in Cape Coral, Florida, and Dundalk, Maryland. Both properties are managed by Extra Space Storage, a leading third-party manager of self-storage properties in the United States.

The properties benefit from being accessible to high-growth metropolitan statistical areas, some of which have exhibited above-average population and job growth over the last five years. The Class-A assets include the amenities and characteristics of GenV storage facilities including all climate-controlled units in one self-contained multi-story building and are located in desirable neighborhoods.

"We continue to see positive growth and opportunity in the self-storage sector and are grateful to our partners who helped fully subscribe our fifth self-storage offering and bring that opportunity to investors," said Matt McGraner, NexPoint Chief Investment Officer and Executive Vice President of the DST Sponsor. "With the strong demand for these specialized, modern assets, we are excited to continue to provide access to this segment of the self-storage sector."

NexPoint's self-storage platform was developed from the ground up by entrepreneurial developers with substantial experience selecting, acquiring, and entitling sites for self-storage development. Today the platform is comprised of an investment portfolio, including wholly-owned and managed vehicles and DSTs, valued in excess of nearly $2.0 billion.

About NexPoint

NexPoint is a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm based in Dallas, Texas. The firm is structured around three major business areas: real estate, corporate credit and equities, and insurance solutions. NexPoint's businesses span asset classes, industries, and strategies, providing the flexibility to invest across capital structures and market environments. Serving a diverse client base, NexPoint's investment strategies are offered in a range of vehicles and fund structures, including mutual funds, public and private REITs, tax-advantaged vehicles, private funds, and separate accounts. For more information, visit nexpoint.com.

Important Disclosures

Only Accredited Investors who meet certain minimum requirements may invest. Investing in Delaware Statutory Trust interests involves a high degree of risk and is not suitable for all investors. An investment in an Interest is highly speculative, illiquid and involves substantial risk including the potential loss of your entire investment. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Before investing, please review the applicable offering materials, including NexPoint Storage V DST's Private Placement Memorandum dated June 7, 2024, as amended or supplemented from time to time, including the "Risk Factors."

