NexPoint Funds Trustee Dorri McWhorter Recognized on List of Top Women in Mutual Fund Governance Space

DALLAS, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint, a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm, today announced that NexPoint Funds Trustee Dorri McWhorter has been recognized by Fund Board Views as one of the top 10 women making a difference in the boardroom and beyond in mutual fund governance.

The list, published on International Women's Day, recognizes 10 women going above and beyond in the boardrooms in which they serve, working to improve fund governance and promote board engagement, while advancing the communities in which they live and work.

McWhorter joined the NexPoint Funds Board of Trustees in May 2022. Known for being a socially-conscious business leader, McWhorter brings invaluable leadership and experience to the NexPoint Funds board. She currently serves as president and CEO of YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago and previously held the same role at YWCA Metropolitan Chicago for eight years, during which she transformed the organization from a traditional social service organization to a 21st Century social enterprise, increasing impact and organizational sustainability.

Her professional experience spans a range of businesses and industries, with a significant focus on accounting. McWhorter served as a partner at one of the largest accounting firms in the U.S., and has been active in the accounting profession, serving on the Financial Accounting Standards Advisory Council and having served as a member of the Board of Directors of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and a past Chairperson of the Board of Directors for the Illinois CPA Society. She has applied this experience in several other leadership and governance roles outside of NexPoint Funds, serving on the Board of Directors for Lifeway Foods, William Blair Funds, and Skyway Concession Company (Chicago Skyway).

McWhorter has also applied her unique professional background and expertise to help advance gender equality through innovative initiatives in financial services and investment management. She led the effort to develop an exchange traded fund (ETF) for women's empowerment in partnership with Impact Shares and serves as Co-Chair of the Advisory Board of the First Women's Bank (in development).

"I am honored to have been recognized by Fund Board Views and featured alongside so many outstanding female board members," said McWhorter. "During my tenure as a board member at NexPoint, I have been lucky to work alongside colleagues who welcome diversity of perspective and experience and recognize the value it provides to our stakeholders."

"Dorri has been an outstanding addition to our board, bringing wide-ranging relevant experience—from her accounting career and governance roles in the investment industry, to her impressive track record advancing innovation and effecting change in key social issue areas," said Ethan Powell, chairman of the NexPoint Funds Board of Trustees. "This recognition is well deserved, and we're fortunate to have her applying her talents on behalf of our investors."

