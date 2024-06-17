NexPoint Launches Self-Storage DST Offering with Class-A Properties in Maryland and Florida

NexPoint Storage V Offering Includes Two Class-A, Generation-V Storage Facilities in Baltimore MSA and Fort Myers/Cape Coral MSA

DALLAS, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint, a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm, recently announced the launch of NexPoint Storage V DST, a Delaware Statutory Trust ("DST") offering. The offering includes two Generation-V ("GenV"), Class-A storage facilities located in Cape Coral, Florida, and Dundalk, Maryland. Both facilities will be managed by the industry-leading team at Extra Space Storage.

The properties included in the offering are situated in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Maryland and Cape Coral-Fort Meyers, Florida metropolitan statistical areas ("MSAs"). Both MSAs have positive fundamentals that NexPoint believes will drive demand for storage facilities and provide value to investors. The offering, sized at $46 million, is open to accredited investors and is eligible for 1031 exchanges, with a minimum investment threshold of $100,000.

The Maryland storage property benefits from its location in an MSA with a stable and growing population and higher-than-expected employment growth, which coincides with higher GDP per capita growth than the rest of the state. The facility is in a walkable area, located approximately five miles from the Baltimore Inner Harbor, two miles from Interstate 95, and a mile from a large regional shopping mall.

The Cape Coral MSA has similarly experienced greater GDP growth per capita than the rest of Florida over the past nine years, supporting the outlook for the Florida storage property. The facility is located in a dense residential area between Interstate 75 and the Gulf of Mexico beaches, less than a mile away from a Publix supermarket.

Both Class-A assets include the amenities and characteristics of GenV storage facilities, such as enhanced security, all climate-controlled units in one self-contained multi-story building, and location in areas with above-average household incomes.

"The launch of NexPoint Storage V DST provides investors with another opportunity to invest in NexPoint's state-of-the-art self-storage portfolio," said Matt McGraner, Executive Vice President of the DST Sponsor. "We believe that these GenV facilities represent the top self-storage product in their respective submarkets and will continue to maintain strong occupancies and rental rates in these dynamic MSAs."

NexPoint's self-storage platform was developed from the ground up with entrepreneurial developers having substantial experience in selecting, acquiring, and entitling sites for self-storage development. Today, the platform is comprised of an investment portfolio, including wholly-owned and managed vehicles and DSTs, valued in excess of $2 billion.

About NexPoint

NexPoint is a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm based in Dallas, Texas. The firm is structured around three major business areas: real estate, corporate credit and equities, and insurance solutions. NexPoint's businesses span asset classes, industries, and strategies, providing the flexibility to invest across capital structures and market environments. Serving a diverse client base, NexPoint's investment strategies are offered in a range of vehicles and fund structures, including mutual funds, public and private REITs, tax-advantaged vehicles, private funds, and separate accounts. For more information, visit nexpoint.com.

Important Disclosures

Only Accredited Investors who meet certain minimum requirements may invest. Investing in Delaware Statutory Trust interests involves a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Before investing, please review the applicable offering materials, including NexPoint Storage V DST's Private Placement Memorandum dated June 7, 2024, as amended or supplemented from time to time, including the "risk factors."

Contacts

Investor Relations

Kristen Thomas

[email protected]

Media Relations

Prosek Partners for NexPoint

[email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint