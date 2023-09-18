NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund Earns Spot on HFM U.S. Performance Awards Shortlist in Two Categories

News provided by

NexPoint

18 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint, a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm, announced today that the NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund (the "Fund"); was recognized on the shortlist for the HFM U.S. Performance Awards 2023 for the fourth consecutive year.

The Fund was shortlisted in two categories:

  • Event-Driven Over $1bn, where the Fund was one of four funds shortlisted.
  • Best Merger Arbitrage, where the Fund was one of six funds shortlisted.

The complete list is available on the HFM Awards website: HFM U.S. Performance Awards 2023 Shortlist.

At last year's awards, the Fund was shortlisted in the Event-Driven over $1bn, Best Merger Arbitrage, and Best 40 Act Fund. The Fund won the Event-Driven over $1bn award in 2022.

Now in the 17th year, the HFM U.S. Performance Awards recognize U.S. fund performance covering a range of fund strategies—from credit and equity to macro and managed futures.

The HFM U.S. Performance Awards 2023 categories were developed in consultation with the industry to ensure they were representative of the broad and fast-moving nature of the hedge fund sector. Eligible funds had to satisfy criteria such as base of operation in North America, monthly data submitted for their USD share class, submission of assets under management, and performance track record. The judging criteria were carefully considered and structured to result in funds across various strategies being recognized and rewarded for their high achievements.

This year's HFM U.S. Performance Awards will take place on November 1, 2023 in New York. Winners of each category will be announced at the awards ceremony.

About NexPoint

NexPoint is a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm comprised of a group of investment advisers and sponsors, a broker-dealer, and a suite of related investment vehicles. NexPoint provides differentiated access to alternatives through a range of investment solutions, including public and private real estate investment trusts, tax-advantaged real estate vehicles, merger arbitrage and event driven strategies, other private real estate investments, closed-end funds, interval funds, and a business development company. NexPoint is based in Dallas, Texas and is part of a network of affiliates with expertise across the asset management and financial services spaces. For more information, visit nexpoint.com.

Criteria

HFM US Performance Awards 2023 are awarded annually and to be eligible for an award, funds entering any of the categories must apply and meet certain requirements. Funds entering any of the categories except newcomer, ESG, best digital assets and alternative risk premia must submit a 3-year track record of monthly performance data through June 2023. Funds entering the newcomer categories must have a track record of monthly performance data of at least 12 months and less than 36 months (that is between 12 and 35 months) through June 2023. Funds entering the ESG, best digital assets and alternative risk premia categories must have a track record of monthly performance data of at least 12 months through June 2022. Funds entering the long-term performance (5 years) categories must submit a 5-year track record of monthly performance data through June 2023.There were 6 funds shortlisted in the Merger Arbitrage category and 4 funds shortlisted in the Event Driven over $1bn category. Judges focus on absolute performance as well as standard deviation of returns and outperformance of the relevant HFM benchmark. They also take into consideration the relative AUM, nature of the investment strategy, track-records, other supporting materials and professional knowledge they have about shortlisted funds to come to their decisions.

Media Contact

Prosek Partners for NexPoint

[email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint

Also from this source

NexPoint Announces Co-investment in NexPoint Life Sciences II DST, Continuing Commitment to Life Sciences with a Focus on CDMOs and cGMP Facilities

NexPoint Expands Industrial Real Estate Footprint with Acquisition of Four Small Bay Multi-Tenant Properties in Central Florida

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.