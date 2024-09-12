NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund Earns Spot on HFM U.S. Performance Awards Shortlist in Two Categories

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint, a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm, announced today that the NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund (the "Fund") was recognized on the shortlist for the HFM U.S. Performance Awards 2024 for the fifth consecutive year.

The Fund was shortlisted in two categories:

Event-Driven – Merger Arbitrage, where the Fund was one of seven funds shortlisted.

Event-Driven – Over $500m , where the Fund was one of eight funds shortlisted.

The complete list is available on the HFM Awards website: HFM U.S. Performance Awards 2024 Shortlist.

Now in the 18th year, the HFM U.S. Performance Awards recognize U.S. fund performance covering a range of fund strategies—from credit and equity to macro and managed futures.

The HFM U.S. Performance Awards 2024 categories were developed in consultation with the industry to ensure they were representative of the broad and fast-moving nature of the hedge fund sector. Eligible funds had to satisfy criteria such as base of operation in North America, monthly data submitted for their USD share class, submission of assets under management, and performance track record. The judging criteria were carefully considered and structured to result in funds across various strategies being recognized and rewarded for their high achievements.

This year's HFM U.S. Performance Awards will take place on October 22, 2024, in New York. Winners of each category will be announced at the awards ceremony.

About NexPoint

NexPoint is a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm comprised of a group of investment advisers and sponsors, a broker-dealer, and a suite of related investment vehicles. NexPoint provides differentiated access to alternatives through a range of investment solutions, including public and private real estate investment trusts, tax-advantaged real estate vehicles, merger arbitrage and event driven strategies, other private real estate investments, closed-end funds, interval funds, and a business development company. NexPoint is based in Dallas, Texas and is part of a network of affiliates with expertise across the asset management and financial services spaces. For more information, visit nexpoint.com.

