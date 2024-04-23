NexPoint Publishes Annual Report Highlighting Investment Activity and Growth Across Firm in 2023

DALLAS, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint, a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm, today published its 2023 annual report. The report details major investment activities, areas of growth, and other accomplishments across the firm in 2023.

View the report here: NexPoint 2023 Annual Report

Highlights include the firm's:

"We are pleased to share some of the important work we did in 2023 growing key businesses, bringing unique opportunities to investors, and supporting the community here in DFW and across markets where we operate," said Lucy Bannon, NexPoint's Chief Communications Officer. "We look forward to building on that momentum in 2024."

About NexPoint

NexPoint is a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm based in Dallas, Texas. The firm is structured around three major business areas: real estate, corporate credit and equities, and insurance solutions. NexPoint's businesses span asset classes, industries, and strategies, providing the flexibility to invest across capital structures and market environments. Serving a diverse client base, NexPoint's investment strategies are offered in a range of vehicles and fund structures, including mutual funds, public and private REITs, tax-advantaged vehicles, private funds, and separate accounts. For more information visit nexpoint.com.

