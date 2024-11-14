NexPoint Real Estate Advisors Chief Financial Officer Brian Mitts to Retire at Year End

Paul Richards Named Successor

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P. ("NREA" and together with its affiliates "NexPoint"), announced today that Brian Mitts is stepping away from his day-to-day role at NexPoint and resigning from all positions with NexPoint, including Chief Financial Officer, effective December 31, 2024. NREA has named Paul Richards as his successor.

"Brian has been an invaluable member of the leadership team who played an integral role in growing the NexPoint real estate platform into what it is today," said Matthew McGraner, NREA Chief Investment Officer. "On behalf of the entire NexPoint team, I want to thank Brian for his years of service to the firm and his help positioning NexPoint for the future as we continue that growth."

Mitts was involved in NexPoint's founding in 2012. In the more than 12 years he spent at the firm, Mitts helped NexPoint list several public REITs and grow the real estate business into a multibillion-dollar platform operating across asset classes and property sectors. He will be stepping down from his officer roles at all NREA-advised entities and their respective subsidiaries.

"It has been a privilege to be a part of building the NexPoint real estate business," said Mitts. "I am grateful for the chance to serve alongside such a strong, dynamic team for years, who are well-equipped to capture the significant opportunities ahead for the business. I look forward to working with Paul and the rest of the NexPoint leadership team to ensure a smooth transition."

Mitts will remain on through the end of the year to support the transition, including through Nareit's REITworld: Annual Conference. Following his departure from NexPoint, Mitts will continue to serve in his current board roles.

Richards has been at the firm for over 10 years, serving in key leadership positions for multiple public REITs. With significant capital markets and financing experience, he has executed on more than $4 billion in debt financings across the real estate platform advised by NexPoint and its affiliates and has been instrumental in a range of equity offerings, special situations, and other capital markets initiatives totaling over $3 billion and spanning multiple real estate sectors.

"Paul has clearly demonstrated his qualifications for this role, playing a major part in NexPoint's most significant financing and capital markets transactions throughout the last several years," said McGraner. "We are glad to have him elevated across the organization and continue this work in a broader leadership role."

About NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P.

NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P. is a registered investment adviser on the NexPoint platform.

About NexPoint

NexPoint is a multibillion-dollar investment firm based in Dallas, Texas. The firm is structured around three major business areas: real estate, corporate credit and equities, and insurance solutions. NexPoint's businesses span asset classes, industries, and strategies, providing the flexibility to invest across capital structures and market environments. Serving a diverse client base, NexPoint's investment strategies are offered in a range of vehicles and fund structures, including mutual funds, public and private REITs, tax-advantaged vehicles, private funds, and separate accounts. For more information, visit nexpoint.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "believe," "continue," "future," "may," "plan" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding NexPoint's future growth, ongoing initiatives, future opportunities to drive value and growth and Brian Mitts's transition. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, NexPoint does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this report.

