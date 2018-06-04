NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. to Participate at NAREIT's 2018 REITWeek Investor Forum

DALLAS, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) ("NXRT") announced today that Brian Mitts, NXRT's Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP-Finance and Treasurer and Matt McGraner, NXRT's Executive VP and Chief Investment Officer will be meeting with investors and others at the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts' REITWeek investor forum, to be held on June 5-7, 2018 at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York, New York. Messrs. Mitts and McGraner are scheduled to meet with investors beginning on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
A copy of the meeting materials will be posted in the Investor Relations section of NXRT's website at www.nexpointliving.com on the morning of June 5, 2018.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of Highland Capital Management, L.P., a leading global alternative asset manager and an SEC-registered investment adviser. More information about NXRT is available at http://www.nexpointliving.com.
Contact:
Marilynn Meek
Financial Relations Board
212-827-3773
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-residential-trust-inc-to-participate-at-nareits-2018-reitweek-investor-forum-300659328.html
SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
Share this article