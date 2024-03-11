Next Fiat 500e Drop: 'Inspired By Music,' 'Inspired By Beauty'

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today FIAT announced the brand's next drop for the all-electric 500e. Two new models join the (500e)RED edition: Inspired By Beauty and Inspired By Music. Each celebrates a pillar of both the FIAT brand and Italian culture. Fiat CEO Olivier Francois debuted the two new models today at Aspen Ideas: Climate in Miami, Florida.

"FIAT and the 500 are directly tied to Italian culture so combining our pure electric city car with two renown country treasures is a natural fit," said Francois, FIAT CEO and Global CMO – Stellantis. "The Fiat 500e has many facets that reflect its Italian heritage. Celebrating style and culture, the Inspired By models emphasize the Italian DNA of the 500e in a way that only FIAT can."

Inspired By Beauty

An idea derived from the unique color rose gold, the Inspired By Beauty model is the only drop that offers the magnificent shade. Exterior design features include body-color mirror caps and chrome daylight opening (DLO) molding. On the inside, style meets comfort with beige eco-leather seats, soft-touch steering wheel and a chic eco-leather wrapped dashboard. Gorgeous inside and out, customers will be inspired by this beauty. Pricing for the Inspired By Beauty model starts at $36,000, including destination.

Inspired By Music

Experience the art of sound with the 500e Inspired By Music model. Two Italian icons, the cinquecento and Andrea Bocelli, come together on this masterpiece to create a special package for EV audiophiles. Covered in Piano Black paint, Inspired By Music pays tribute to some of the world's most beautiful music with an exceptional JBL 7-speaker, amplified audio system with subwoofer. Big things come in small packages and Inspired By Music does not disappoint with decibels of clarity.

Featuring four venues hand-selected by Maestro Bocelli, the Virtual Venues feature in the JBL premium sound system offers listeners a virtual-reality audio experience that changes the acoustic characteristics of the car depending on the chosen location, transporting listeners to unique listening environments.

My Music Room – An intimate musical experience as if the artist was playing your favorite song right in front of you

– An intimate musical experience as if the artist was playing your favorite song right in front of you My Recording Studio – Pure acoustics and beautiful tones of a real recording space created specifically for music and recording

Giuseppe Verdi Opera House, Pisa – Feel the spectacular nature of music in a unique theatre setting. It's as if you were sitting front and center, enjoying a live performance

– Feel the spectacular nature of music in a unique theatre setting. It's as if you were sitting front and center, enjoying a live performance Open-air Arena – Hear the unmistakable acoustics and energetic feeling of an open-air arena

Pricing for the Inspired By Music model starts at $36,000, including destination.

Level 2 ADAS

The Inspired By models will introduce a Level 2 active driving system for the first time on a FIAT model in North America. This technology combines adaptive cruise control and Lane Keep Assist to assist the driver on select roads. The Fiat 500e is the first all-electric car in its segment to offer Level 2, hands-on driver assist technology.

The BEV Experience

The lightest passenger BEV in the market, the 500e boasts an estimated range of 149 miles (240 kilometers), enabled by a 42-KWh battery with a Level 2 (11 kW) charge time of four hours and 15 minutes. BEV capability combined with quintessential design cues make it unmistakably FIAT, with style and sustainability at its core.

The Fiat 500e is exceptionally intuitive with no need for instructions, is fun to drive and friendly. It even sings. Welcoming passengers with a digital melody, the 500e sets the tone for an immersive Italian experience. In addition, the acoustic vehicle alert system (AVAS) "sings" to pedestrians with a song titled, "The Sound of 500," authored by Flavio Ibba-Marco Gualdi. The exclusive melody provides a taste of Italian culture during the first moments of every drive.

Every Fiat 500e includes FIAT telematics with three years of real-time Fiat 500e smartphone app connectivity.

On the road, the 500e boasts 117 horsepower and 162 lb.-ft. of torque, reaching 0-60 mph in 8.5 seconds, providing excellent performance while managing range.

Every Fiat 500e includes a Level 2 charging wall unit or charge credits through Free2move Charge to ease the transition to electrification. Free2move is Stellantis' 360-degree ecosystem, delivering seamless charging and energy management to address all electric-vehicle customer needs.

The 500e handily tackles the common concern of charge time using the equipped 85-kW fast charger system in which five minutes of charge time translates to a range of up to 31 miles (50 kilometers), more than what's needed for average daily use. The 500e also includes an 11-kW AC-DC on-board charger for easy charging at home or on the road, which can be scheduled ahead of time through Uconnect or the Uconnect mobile app. Estimated charge time from 0-80% is approximately 35 minutes with an 85-kW DC fast charge; estimated time from 0-100% is four hours and 15 minutes with a Level 2 (11-kW) charging station.

The 500e Inspired By models arrive in FIAT showrooms in North America starting in the third quarter of 2024.

