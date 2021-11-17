Next-gen pharmacy benefit manager Capital Rx Receives The Startup Weekly's 2021 Customer Choice Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rx , a healthtech company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced, was recently recognized by The Startup Weekly as a recipient of the 2021 Customer Choice Award. The Startup Weekly presented the Customer Choice award to companies that have demonstrated a commitment to customer satisfaction.

Americans are getting crushed by rising healthcare costs and prescription drug prices. Consumers never know exactly how much they're going to pay for their prescription meds until they checkout at the pharmacy counter. Capital Rx Illuminates the black box of pharmacy benefits by creating transparent pricing at each stage of patient and client experience. Employer groups working with Capital Rx are saving their employees an average of 27% on their drug spend. Capital Rx has a client satisfaction rating of 96 NPS (Net Promoter Score), which is the highest for its industry.

This year's awards attracted a record number of applications across company stages in the United States. The winners were selected by a panel of judges comprised of top executives, founders, investors, and industry experts. The companies were evaluated based on a combination of an anonymous customer satisfaction survey, internal customer satisfaction and retention metrics, online and offline reviews, and industry recognition.

"Part of our corporate mission is to offer the best patient outcomes at the best prices for our clients," said AJ Loiacono, CEO of the ethical pharmacy benefit manager, Capital Rx. "It's an honor to win the 2021 Customer Choice Award, as it is yet another validation of our client satisfaction rates and a testimony that we're delivering on our promise to our clients."

"This year's award recipients have showcased excellence in placing the needs of their customers beyond everything else. The judging panel was thoroughly impressed with all the awardees," said Peter Justin, Managing Editor of The Startup Weekly.

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is built around the mission of changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced. A health technology company daring to reimagine the pharmacy benefits industry, Capital Rx is executing on that mission through its Clearinghouse Model® - the first ethical framework for drug pricing. Capital Rx's enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI™, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one platform, enabling patient engagement, and increasing efficiency to achieve the highest standards of clinical care. For more information, visit www.cap-rx.com .

About The Startup Weekly

The Startup Weekly is a leading independent source of news, insights, interviews, and awards for business builders across all sectors of the economy. The company's media contributors include founders, business executives, investors, and other thought leaders. The Startup Weekly is committed to establishing a community for those pursuing entrepreneurial distinction. For more information, visit: http://www.thestartupweekly.com

Media Contact:

Kimberly Dreisinger | 805-350-4421

Mariah Borthwick | 347-764-7819

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Rx

Related Links

http://www.cap-rx.com

