Next-Generation Psychiatric Therapies Target Massive $40B+ Market Opportunity

Late-Stage Pipeline Advancements and Novel Therapies Position Sector for Accelerated Growth and Major Value Catalysts

Market News Updates News Commentary

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mental health disorders—including depression, anxiety, PTSD, and bipolar disorder—continue to represent one of the largest and fastest-growing areas of unmet medical need worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, more than 970 million people globally are living with a mental health condition, driving significant demand for new, more effective treatment options. The global mental health therapeutics market is projected to surpass $40 billion over the next several years, supported by increased diagnosis rates, broader insurance coverage, and reduced stigma around seeking care. Active Companies in the biotech space of interest include: Helus PharmaTM (NASDAQ: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) and Compass Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).

From a market perspective, the opportunity is large and growing. The global market for depression and anxiety treatments alone is estimated to exceed $50–60 billion annually, and the broader neuropsychiatric drug market is projected to surpass $150 billion by the end of the decade. As awareness and acceptance of new serotonin-based therapies increase, NSAs are positioned to capture a meaningful slice of this spend—especially if clinical data continues to show rapid symptom relief and improved patient outcomes. Investors tend to focus on upcoming clinical milestones, FDA pathways, and early commercialization signals as key value drivers.

Longer term, NSAs also fit well into the acquisition and partnership strategies of large pharmaceutical companies looking to refresh aging CNS pipelines. A single successful NSA platform can support multiple indications, creating built-in expansion opportunities and upside optionality. As mental health remains a top global healthcare priority and capital continues flowing into differentiated CNS assets, NSAs are increasingly viewed as a scalable, high-impact category with the potential to generate strong returns for early and long-term investors alike.

Helus Pharma Appoints Former Pfizer Chief Medical Officer Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall to Board of Directors & Chair of the Scientific Advisory Committee - In this role, Dr. Lewis-Hall will guide clinical development strategy, regulatory engagement, and translational rigor across Helus' novel serotonergic agonist ("NSA") portfolio - Helus PharmaTM (NASDAQ: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP) ("Helus"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing NSAs for serious mental health conditions, today announced the appointment of Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall, DFAPA, MFPM, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Lewis-Hall will also serve as Chair of the Company's Scientific Advisory Committee.

Dr. Lewis-Hall is a pioneering physician and biopharmaceutical executive with more than 40 years of experience spanning clinical care, research, academia, corporate leadership, and public health advocacy. She began her medical career as a practicing psychiatrist, focusing on the impact of mental illness on families and communities.

She later held senior leadership roles across the biopharmaceutical industry, including serving for more than a decade on Pfizer's Executive Leadership Team as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. In that role, she led a global medical organization operating in more than 125 countries and supporting a broad portfolio of medicines and vaccines. She subsequently served as Chief Patient Officer, advancing patient engagement, inclusion, and health equity initiatives across the enterprise. During her tenure, she also helped lead the spinout of SpringWorks Therapeutics and served on its Board of Directors, guiding the company through regulatory approvals and its evolution into a commercial-stage organization prior to its acquisition by Merck KGaA for approximately $3.4 billion. Dr. Lewis-Hall has also held senior leadership positions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Pharmacia Corporation, and Eli Lilly and Company.

Dr. Lewis-Hall is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and previously served as Vice Chairperson and Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Howard University College of Medicine. She has also advised the National Institute of Mental Health.

"Dr. Lewis-Hall is a highly respected physician and leader whose career has been defined by bringing complex, innovative therapies from development to patients around the world, particularly in areas of serious and underserved mental health need," said Michael Cola, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Her deep experience in clinical strategy, regulatory engagement, and global commercialization will be invaluable as we advance our novel serotonergic agonist programs for psychiatric disorders and continue building a company grounded in scientific rigor, patient impact, and responsible scale. We are honored to welcome her to our Board and as Chair overseeing the Scientific Advisory Committee."

"Throughout my career, I have focused on ensuring that scientific innovation translates into therapies that make a meaningful difference for patients — and that can be delivered reliably within real-world healthcare systems," said Dr. Lewis-Hall. "What distinguishes Helus Pharma is its disciplined approach at the intersection of rigorous science, a thoughtfully advancing clinical portfolio, and focused execution in areas of significant unmet need in mental health. I believe the company is building a differentiated development platform that has yet to be fully recognized by the broader market."

She continues, "Helus Pharma's commitment to strong clinical design, reproducibility, and regulatory clarity reflects the standards required to earn and sustain trust among patients, providers, and regulators. This work is deeply personal to me, given my early experience on the frontlines of mental health care. I look forward to supporting the company as it advances programs designed to deliver meaningful, durable outcomes for patients and long-term value for stakeholders."

As Chair of the Scientific Advisory Committee, Dr. Lewis-Hall will provide leadership in scientific, clinical, and regulatory governance across Helus' portfolio, advising on discovery opportunities, clinical development strategy, and regulatory pathways to support pipeline advancement and progress toward commercialization.

As a member of the Board of Directors, she will contribute to corporate governance and long-term strategic oversight, helping ensure that patient outcomes, clinical rigor, and disciplined decision-making remain central to the Company's growth strategy. Dr. Lewis-Hall's appointment to the Company's board of directors is subject to approval of Cboe Canada. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for Helus PharmaTM by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-help/

Latest Biotech Drugs Attracting Interest may also include:

Compass Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation, announced recently the successful achievement of the primary endpoint in the ongoing Phase 3 COMP006 trial, the second of two Phase 3 trials, which is evaluating two fixed doses of COMP360, a synthetic, proprietary formulation of psilocybin, for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The primary endpoint was the difference in change from baseline in the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) scores between the 25 mg and 1 mg groups at Week 6. Two fixed doses – administered 3 weeks apart – of COMP360 25 mg versus 1 mg demonstrated a highly statistically significant reduction in symptom severity with a p-value of <0.001 and a clinically meaningful difference of -3.8 points in change at the primary endpoint.

Across COMP005 and COMP006 to date, COMP360 is demonstrating a generally well-tolerated and safe profile, with treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) being mild or moderate in severity, and the vast majority resolving within 24 hours. The data confirms a statistically significant rapid onset from the day following administration and maintained at all measured timepoints through Week 6 in both clinical trials in the 25 mg arm. COMP005 suggests that participants who demonstrated a clinically meaningful reduction in MADRS maintained durable treatment effect at least through Week 26, after just one or two doses. Retreatment with a second dose was well-tolerated, with a consistent safety profile.

Takeda (NYSE: TAK) recently announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) and granted Priority Review for oveporexton (TAK-861) for the treatment of narcolepsy type 1 (NT1). Oveporexton is an investigational oral orexin receptor 2 (OX2R)-selective agonist designed to address the underlying orexin deficiency that causes NT1 by restoring orexin signaling. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date in the third quarter of this calendar year. Takeda remains on track to potentially bring the first approved orexin agonist treatment to people living with NT1.

NT1 is a chronic, rare neurological disease caused by a loss of orexin and characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy (sudden loss of muscle tone). This results in a spectrum of physical, cognitive and psychosocial effects that can have a debilitating impact on many aspects of a person's life, including work, education and social interactions. Despite existing therapies, the majority of patients continue to experience symptoms and are forced to cope with the continued impact of NT1.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a discussion with Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 2, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. EST.

To listen to the webcast, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors. Information on accessing and registering for the webcast will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning this week. The transcript and webcast replay of the discussion will be made available on our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors within 24 hours after the end of the live discussion and will be accessible for at least 90 days.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) announced that the company will participate in the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 2, 2026. The company will take part in a fireside chat beginning at 9:50 a.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to the session by visiting http://investor.bms.com. An archived edition of the session will be available following its conclusion.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU'S market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. This press release was distributed on behalf of Helus PharmaTM. For current services performed MNU was compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Helus PharmaTM Limited by a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: [email protected] | +1(561)486-1799

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852558/5820330/Market_News_Updates_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Market News Updates