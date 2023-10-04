Next-Generation Self-Storage: Leveraging IoT Technology to Drive Revenue Growth

News provided by

Parks Associates

04 Oct, 2023, 08:53 ET

Self-storage market is embracing IoT for remote site management, automation

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' latest white paper, "Next-Generation Self-Storage: Leveraging Technology to Grow Revenue," addresses the evolving landscape of self-storage and the role of technology in driving revenue growth. The research, published in partnership with Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, examines the evolution taking place in the self-storage industry, where owners and operators are leveraging IoT to offer new services to their customers, drive operational changes such as remote site management, and automate processes to save on costs and increase convenience.

Continue Reading
Next-Generation Self-Storage: Leveraging IoT Technology to Drive Revenue Growth
Next-Generation Self-Storage: Leveraging IoT Technology to Drive Revenue Growth
Parks Associates
Parks Associates

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered a surge in demand for self-storage solutions as households worldwide adjusted their living spaces to accommodate remote work and home renovations. Since then, the industry has witnessed a gradual slowdown in demand, compelling companies to reevaluate their strategies.

"Self-storage providers have turned to technology as a cornerstone of their growth strategy," said Kristen Hanich, Research Director, Parks Associates. "The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and digital platforms is becoming pivotal. Companies are investing in upgrading their facilities and adopting IoT solutions to streamline operations, enhance security, and provide convenient, automated experiences for their customers."

The white paper, based on in-depth interviews with self-storage owners and operators, uncovers the key trends shaping the market and highlights areas where technology is driving positive change. It looks at the many roles of these technologies in facilities, the key benefits, and the challenges and best practices recommended by industry leaders.

"As the self-storage industry navigates these transformative times, technology remains a driving force in ensuring and maximizing its growth and competitiveness," said Reza Raji, Senior VP of Smart Spaces IoT at Vantiva.

For data requests or to speak with an analyst, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected].

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. http://www.parksassociates.com

Follow Parks Associates on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.490.1113
[email protected] 

SOURCE Parks Associates

Also from this source

Parks Associates Hosts ADT, DIRECTV, Crestron Electronics, Enseo, Groove and Della Connect, Piaggio Fast Forward, and Worldvue at CONNECTIONS™ and Smart Spaces Virtual Event

Parks Associates: Managed Wi-Fi is Preferred in MDUs for Its Widespread Availability, Ease of Use, and Ability to Support IoT Devices

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.