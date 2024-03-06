Next In Natural Expands with New M&A Division; Ted Tieken Named Chief Future Officer

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Next In Natural, the firm specializing in bespoke operations for emerging organic food and beverage companies, is pleased to announce the expansion of a new M&A division and the appointment of Ted Tieken as Chief Future Officer at its helm.

Founder and CEO, Jeff Lichtenstein, shares his enthusiasm, stating, "Next In Natural's organic growth is a testament to the quality of both our team and our products. The addition of Ted Tieken, with his experience as an owner-operator and scaler of better-for-you Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), positions us to expand our portfolio more strategically as we grow."

In his role as Chief Future Officer, Tieken will be responsible for identifying and assessing companies to bring under the Next in Natural umbrella. Ideal candidates are $5 - $50M in revenue, preferably in the beverage and salty snack space, with founders at an inflection point. Such candidates typically have a proven product but need support reengineering or scaling their business. "That's where Next in Natural comes in," says Lichtenstein. "Our unique operating model lets founders do what they do best while we handle the rest."

In addition to his focus on identifying and assessing new companies, Tieken will also spearhead Next in Natural's inaugural equity raise, support the firm's commitment to R&D, and provide operational guidance to the accelerate the growth of the firm's portfolio companies.

Prior to joining Next in Natural, Tieken served for ten years as Founder and CEO of Keto and Co, a purveyor of low-carbohydrate snacks, baking mixes, and ready to drink meal shakes. He was an acclaimed analyst at the consulting firm, McKinsey and Co, and holds a degree in Social Studies from Harvard College.

Tieken says, "Next In Natural's platform allows CPG founders to thrive in an innovation-focused environment, backed by a seasoned team that has successfully launched and scaled iconic brands. Our team has a unique ability to not just find what is next in natural and organic, but to get companies to a sustainable place quickly and then skillfully scale. We look forward to partnering with the right founders and strategic partners to help further our mission of helping make the world a better place to eat and drink, organically."

About Next in Natural:

Next In Natural, based in Brooklyn, New York, invests in and operates emerging natural CPG companies with a focus on sustainable and regenerative agriculture. CEO Jeff Lichtenstein's extensive experience in the natural CPG category includes helping launch and scale companies such as Chobani, Stumptown, and Hu, among others, as the founder and CEO of Gourmet Guru, later acquired by UNFI.

