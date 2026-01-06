Next Level Apparel Membership in U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol Strengthens Transparency and Verified Cotton Sourcing

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol announced that Next Level Apparel , a family-founded leader in supplying premium blank apparel, has joined its program as the newest brand and retailer member. This membership underscores Next Level Apparel's unwavering dedication to responsible sourcing and supply chain transparency, further strengthening its commitment to delivering high-quality, ethically produced garments.

Through the program, Next Level Apparel's cotton sourcing is evaluated against measurable indicators such as soil health, water use, nutrient management, and greenhouse gas emissions. A digitally enabled tracking system provides verified visibility across the supply chain, giving the company insight into cotton sourcing from fiber to finished apparel.

"Responsible sourcing has always been central to Next Level Apparel's business," said Brett Bjorkman, CEO at Next Level Apparel. " By participating in the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, we can independently verify the sustainability of the cotton we source and ensure our products reflect our commitment to transparency and continuous improvement."

The Trust Protocol is the voluntary field-level sustainability program and traceability platform for U.S. Cotton. The program drives continuous improvement across key sustainability indicators such as land use, soil health, water management, greenhouse gas emissions, and energy use. The Trust Protocol also provides independently verified data and unmatched transparency through its supply chain, supporting brands and retailers in their journey toward more sustainable sourcing.

"We welcome Next Level Apparel to the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, which will help further strengthen our collective commitment to transparent and sustainable sourcing," said Gary Adams, President of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol. "Their proactive stance on responsible sourcing, particularly their focus on U.S. Cotton and supply chain integrity, aligns closely with our mission. This membership will equip Next Level Apparel with the data-driven insights needed to help meet the increasing global demand for sustainably produced cotton in high-performance apparel."

Next Level Apparel integrates this membership alongside other ethical and operational programs, including Oritain, the Fair Labor Association, and TrusTrace, while thoughtfully designing and producing apparel built to last. This layered approach ensures that every product is made with accountability, operational transparency, and attention to measurable outcomes to uphold high environmental and social standards.

The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol is the voluntary sustainability program for U.S. cotton growers and a traceability platform for all U.S. Cotton. It brings quantifiable and verifiable goals and measurements to the issue of responsible cotton production and drives continuous improvement in six key sustainability areas: land use efficiency, water use efficiency, energy use, greenhouse gas emissions, soil conservation, and soil carbon. The Trust Protocol underpins and verifies sustainability progress through sophisticated data collection and independent third-party verification.

Next Level Apparel, a family-founded pioneer in blank apparel for decades, is now the leading wholesale producer and seller of premium blanks. Inspired by high-end activewear, its craftsmanship and rigorous ethical sourcing—verified through leading programs such as FLA, Altana, TrusTrace, and Oritain—are made for movement and designed for timeless style. The company never compromises on quality for price, nor sacrifices customer service for scale, delivering the best return on investment for customers' businesses and the best cost per wear for their end consumers. With multiple custom fabrics engineered for all printing and embellishing needs, Next Level Apparel delivers flawless fit, ultimate printability, and unmatched quality control, designing products to last, reducing waste, and ensuring customers' brands get worn with pride for many years.

