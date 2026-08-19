Next Level Aviation® Appoints Mike Fleener as Senior Vice President of Global Sales

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Aviation® (NLA) , a leader in the global distribution of used serviceable materials (USM) for all Boeing and Airbus commercial aircraft and associated jet engine platforms, has appointed Michael Fleener as Senior Vice President - Global Sales.

As a United States Military Academy graduate, former Army officer and Apache attack helicopter pilot who also has 20+ years in the commercial aviation aftermarket, Mr. Fleener brings significant leadership, sales, operations and supply chain experience to Next Level Aviation®. Throughout his career, Mr. Fleener has worked in various roles for many of the largest companies in the commercial aviation aftermarket, including an OEM.

In his new role, Mike will leverage his leadership experience to lead, manage, develop and expand Next Level Aviation's global sales team to grow its USM business in the coming years. He will also work closely SVP-Global Business Development Clive Rankin to expand Next Level Aviation's global customer base.

Next Level Aviation® CEO Jack Gordon commented, "We are pleased to add Mike Fleener as SVP-Global Sales at Next Level Aviation®." Gordon continued, "After 20 years in the commercial aviation aftermarket, Mike understands the USM needs of, and how to frame NLA's value proposition to, our target end-user customers of airlines, leasing companies, MROs and OEMs. His analytical approach, willingness to mentor our existing sales team, and experience delivering results in fast-paced operating environments is exactly what Next Level Aviation® needs to help drive this next stage of company growth."

Senior Vice President - Global Sales Mike Fleener stated, "I am excited to join Next Level Aviation® at such an important stage in the company's growth. NLA has built an outstanding reputation for customer service, industry expertise, and delivering high-quality USM solutions to its global customer base. I look forward to working with the entire NLA team to expand our global customer relationships, develop our talented sales organization, and create long-term value for our customers and business partners."

About Next Level Aviation®

Next Level Aviation® is an ASA-100 accredited, and FAA Advisory Circular 00-56B compliant supplier stocking commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material (USM) for all Boeing and Airbus aircraft platforms and associated jet engines. Next Level Aviation® specifically focuses on stocking USM for the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families of aircraft and their associated jet engines, which currently make up about 65% of the global commercial fleet. Founded in March 2013 by Jack Gordon, Next Level Aviation® has grown into a top global supplier of commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material. www.nextlevelaviation.net

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SOURCE Next Level Aviation