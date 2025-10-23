Next Milestone for the Leica M-System

Leica M EV1 – the first M-Camera with an integrated electronic viewfinder

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of the new Leica M EV1, Leica Camera AG marks a significant milestone in its history, introducing an entirely new segment within the Leica M-System. In addition to the digital and analog M-Camera with an optical rangefinder, the company is welcoming a new member to the M family in the form of a Leica M-Camera with an integrated electronic viewfinder (EVF). The Leica M EV1 combines the benefits of an EVF with the traditional values of the M-System, making it easier to enter the world of M photography. It ensures reliable, comfortable focusing—especially with fast Summilux and Noctilux lenses at shallow depths of field, as well as with ultra wide-angle, telephoto, and macro lenses.

As a photography pioneer, Leica Camera AG has been boldly forging new paths for 100 years. In 1925, the Leica 1 – the first mass produced 35mm camera, revolutionized photography. The Leica M is considered its successor and exemplifies the essence of the Leica philosophy like no other. With iconic design, precision craftsmanship "Made in Germany", and uncompromising quality, it has embodied the values and legacy of the brand for over 70 years by harnessing innovation and forward-looking technology. Since its introduction, the Leica M has been systematically refined with each new generation. In 2006, Leica transported the soul of the analog M-Camera to the digital age with the M8. The currents models – such as the M11 Monochrom with its black-and-white sensor, the M11-D with no display, the M11-P with Content Credentials Technology, and the analog M6, MP and M-A – all demonstrate the ingenuity and individuality of the M-System.

By introducing an EVF to the M-Camera, Leica is fulfilling a frequent customer request and expanding the range of applications for seasoned M users. Thanks to its intuitive operation, new customers will also find it easier to explore the world of the M-System.

The image displayed in the Leica M EV1's viewfinder appears exactly as it will be captured when the shutter is released, accurately reflecting the lens used, focal length, and aperture settings. The direct preview of the field of view and plane of focus is very advantageous, especially when it comes to composing images with ultra wide-angle and telephoto lenses. The precise real-time exposure preview provides additional certainty and unleashes new creative possibilities though targeted under- and overexposure. With the integrated diopter compensation, the viewfinder can be adapted to the user's own visual acuity. A setting wheel allows an adjustment between -4 and +2 diopters.

The high-resolution 5.76 megapixel EVF provides brilliant image quality with exceptional clarity and natural color rendering. If desired, relevant exposure data – such as shutter speed, ISO, and exposure value – can be shown around the image, which remains completely uncovered. The automatic switch between viewfinder and touch panel is supported by an eye sensor.

The integrated focus assist, already familiar from other Leica cameras, is especially user-friendly. Focus peaking highlights the active plane of focus with a colored overlay, allowing precise real-time adjustment of the desired focus area. In addition, focus zoom simplifies manual focusing by offering two freely selectable magnification levels, activated either automatically when turning the focus ring or manually via a function button. This feature is particularly useful for achieving precise focus when using fast lenses with a shallow depth of field or when working with macro lenses. The lever on the front of the camera, which is used in rangefinder M-Cameras to preview bright-line frames, has been given a useful function on the Leica M EV1: This control can be assigned to one of the focus assists or the 1.3× or 1.8× digital zoom. With a simple touch to the right or left, the focus assist can be activated or deactivated quickly and comfortably as the situation requires.

The Leica M EV1 continues the M-Camera's long tradition of timeless, functional, and iconic design. Handmade in Germany using high-quality materials, it speaks the familiar clear and cultivated design language of an M. The diamond-patterned leatherette covering and minimalist front design intentionally set it apart from the traditional rangefinder M-Camera.

The new M-Camera has been engineered based on the Leica M11 and its full-frame BSI-CMOS sensor with Triple Resolution Technology, which is admired for its precise color rendering, impressive detail resolution, high dynamic range, and excellent noise behavior. Images can be saved in either DNG or JPEG format at a resolution of 60, 36, or 18 megapixels. The Maestro III chip processes image data at the highest resolution quickly and saves it either on the 64 GB internal memory or an SD card. Thanks to seamless connectivity via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or cable, the camera can be quickly and conveniently connected with the Leica FOTOS App. Images can also be sent to smartphones energy efficiently in the background using Bluetooth Low Energy technology. Just like the Leica M11-P and Leica M11-D, the new Leica M EV1 supports Content Credentials. With this groundbreaking technology by the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), a digital signature is added to images, which verifies their origins and any post-processing in a tamper-proof manner.

The Leica M EV1 will be available beginning October 23, 2025, except in the United States. U.S. market availability is temporarily postponed pending completion of the FCC listing and publication process — a routine regulatory requirement. Leica Camera Inc. (Leica USA) will provide an update as soon as the details of the U.S. release timing are confirmed. Until such time, this device is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, in the United States. This device cannot be delivered to end users, displayed, or operated in the United States until the device receives certification from the FCC. The U.S. retail price for the Leica M EV1 will be $8,995.

